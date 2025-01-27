Gifts for the Lunar New Year

1 of 4

Here are a few things that can be given as luxurious gifts for loved ones for the Lunar New Year (the Year of the Wood Snake begins on Jan. 29).

THE ‘MONSTER EYE’ AT FENDI

To mark the Lunar New Year 2025 and celebrate its Centenary, Fendi presents Fendi Eyes, a capsule collection that reimagines the Maison’s DNA elements with a festive and contemporary flair. Designed for both women and men, the collection features a playful reinterpretation of the brand’s signature “monster eye” design, originally inspired by the playful Bag Bugs bag charms.

First introduced in the Spring/Summer 2014 season, the Fendi Eyes motif has since become a beloved emblem. For women, the Fendi Eyes embellish the Mini Peekaboo and Baguette bags through a unique inlay workmanship. This detailing is applied on black archival re-editions and new iterations of the latter in pink and yellow leather. Fendi Roll and Mon Trésor mini bags, pouches, wallets and card cases in a mix of black, yellow, pink and FF logo leather are also featured with the same inlay, along with an assortment of fashion jewelry. Quirky Nano Baguette and bag charms add an extra touch of fun to the accessories lineup.

Key pieces for men include the Peekaboo ISeeU Small and Baguette Soft Trunk bags, both crafted in black Cuoio Romano leather, along with the Fendi Strike Mini backpack, card case, and wallet — all adorned with the brand’s signature FF jacquard in black and gray with red accents.

A version of the Fendi Eyes, featuring the Fendi Roma logo, is applied to the brand’s Flow sneakers and ready-to-wear pieces.

Adding a touch of refinement and good fortune, the capsule collection also revisits the orchid print, originally featured in the Spring/Summer 2015 collection, incorporating Fendi Eyes in a subtle way. The delicate floral pattern, with its soft hues of pink, beige, and red, graces a selection of Women’s ready-to-wear pieces and textiles. The FF logo embraces a bold, multicolored aesthetic, appearing in a cartoon-like interpretation across a range of ready-to-wear pieces and leather goods for Men, including a Shopper Mini, pouch, and card case.

The collection has been available in selected Fendi boutiques and online at fendi.com since Jan. 2.

COS LIMITED EDITION COLLECTION

COS celebrates the 2025 Lunar New Year and Year of the Snake with a limited-edition collection highlighting new energy and good fortune. The collection features bags, bag charms, and a capsule of seasonal ready-to-wear pieces in a fresh color palette.

Four repurposed leather bag charms sit at the heart of the collection, merging modern design with traditional knots. The charms feature hand-made decorations, each a little different from the next. Mini bags in leather or suede complement the charms, which can be mixed and matched based on favorite color combinations or individual sentiments.

The Cross knot is associated with good fortune, bringing prosperity and new beginnings, complemented by yellow jade, symbolizing a long life. The Peace knot represents peace and harmony, while its clear quartz stone is believed to have healing properties and amplify positive energy. The Ice Blossom knot is thought to turn dreams into reality, and the jade is believed to attract wealth, success, and love.

Finally, the Double Ear knot symbolizes a union of two people, with the rose quartz pairing representing all forms of unconditional love.

There is also a capsule collection of ready-to-wear pieces that embrace spring’s vibrant and lively hues. Collection highlights include soft knitwear, tailoring, and accessories.

Alongside the collection, COS is collaborating with Chinese artist Amber Chen this Lunar New Year, showcasing pieces from Chen’s work, The Unwrapped-Wrapper. Her intricate hand-woven jacquards, inspired by traditional Chinese techniques, evoke the beauty and complexity of family ties. Golden ivory complements abstract red and blossom-like patterns, the designs symbolizing hope and good fortune for the year ahead.

The capsule will be available online and at the COS Store in SM Aura Premier this month.

CHERRY BLOSSOM WATCHING INSPIRES SEIKO

The Astron GPS Solar 2025 Limited Edition watches draw inspiration from Yozakura, the Japanese tradition of admiring illuminated cherry blossoms under a starry sky.

These timepieces feature glittering purple gradation dials that evoke petals dancing in the wind. Each dial has a star trail pattern around the circumference. The models are encased in all-black cases and bracelets with a scratch-resistant hard coating.

Designed with comfort in mind, the bracelets are engineered with an adjustment system for the clasp, ensuring easy fine-tuning for the perfect fit.

With GPS Solar technology, the watch adjusts to any time zone at the push of a button, powered entirely by light. SSH171 is powered by Caliber 5X83 Dual-Time Chronograph: its precise chronograph function measures elapsed time to 1/20 of a second. The SSJ029 is equipped with Caliber 3X62 that when exposed to sunlight, the GPS Solar movement connects automatically to the GPS network up to twice a day to maintain an accuracy of one second every 100,000 years.

Other features include a two-year power reserve, overcharge prevention, and a perpetual calendar.

The SSH171 (P162,000) and SSJ029 (P156,000) are now available for pre-order, limited to 1,500 pieces worldwide each. For more information, visit https://shop.seikoboutique.com.ph/ or follow @SeikoPhilippines on Instagram and @official.seikophilippines on Facebook.