MMFF 2024 grosses P800M, names top three entries

US counterpart MIFF postponed due to California wildfires

THE 50TH Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has reported a box office total of P800 million, reaching its target but failing to touch last year’s record-breaking P1 billion.

This, after the festival was extended to Jan. 14, a week after its initial closing date. Despite the underwhelming result, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) deemed the MMFF a success.

“#MMFF50 has leveled up the standards of the annual festival in terms of quality of entries, inclusivity, the revival of the Student Short Film Festival with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, education, promotions, subsidy for block screenings and talk back sessions, even the trophy, the awards, the parade, and the general conduct of activities,” Don Artes, MMDA chairman, said in a statement posted on Jan. 15, a day after the festival ended.

The festival’s 10 movies garnered P800 million collectively over the three-week run that started on Dec. 25, 2024. Meanwhile, the 10 films from the previous year earned P1 billion after just two weeks, with the record-breaking film Rewind, starring Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, responsible for P815 million.

The MMDA said that the three top grossing films this year were And the Breadwinner Is…, The Kingdom, and Green Bones. Though specific box office data for each remain undisclosed, Star Cinema, which produced the Vice Ganda-starrer And The Breadwinner Is…, announced that it earned more than P400 million in ticket sales during the festival run. This equals half the total gross sales of all MMFF entries.

CALIFORNIA POSTPONEMENT

All the MMFF entries were to be screened at the 2nd Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) in Los Angeles, California. The festival has been postponed indefinitely due to ongoing wildfires in the area.

The festival was supposed to run from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. MIFF organizers said they will be announcing the new dates soon.

In the meantime, they released this statement: “We are devastated by the tremendous impact of the wildfires on many people, including the Filipino community. At this time, as we pray for the people experiencing trauma and loss, we ask all to continue supporting the fire relief efforts.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana