Art at the South Park Center

GRACING the outer walls of Ayala South Park, a corporate center in Muntinlupa filled with shops, restaurants, and government offices, is a colorful mural that both beautifies the area and serves as a reminder of its identity.

This is the conclusion of Avida Land’s South Park District Mural Design Competition held in 2023. On Jan. 12, the mural by the winning artists from Marahuyo Studio was unveiled.

South Park District commissioned the chosen group to create a mural with the theme of “Part City, Part Nature, Pure South,” to draw passing art lovers to the outdoor area including commuters, office workers, visitors to the mall, and residents of the two Avida properties in the district.

Towering at 20 meters above the ground, In Her Future Memories is the biggest outdoor mural in the South.

“As part of the Ayala Group of Companies, we are in a position to support artists. It is important for us to dedicate open spaces for art. This is a big area and we could have added more towers to maximize investment, but instead we have an area where people can convene, walk, and breathe fresh air,” Avida Land’s Marketing Head Tess Tatco told BusinessWorld at the launch.

Ms. Tatco said that they have also championed Filipino culture and creativity for years through partnerships, one of which is Tunog Natin, an album of OPM songs by local musicians from a decade ago, available on Spotify.

For the mural, the goal was to transform South Park district into a canvas that would attract art enthusiasts and allow them to explore the open space.

Jhocel “Anthony Marahuyo” Malicsi, the lead artist, noted that the mural’s center features a cyborg, which is the “perfect representation of the union between city and nature.” A cyborg, he said, “is partially mechanical and partially human,” which describes what Filipinos have become.

“This is why we strongly incorporated floral designs that are naturally flowing against the straight lines of the city in the mural,” Mr. Marahuyo added.

“She is seeking the memories she has lost and realizing that what we are looking for is actually where we’re from. This is how we should approach the future living in the city,” Mr. Marahuyo said.

He and the artists on his team completed it in just 12 days.

In Her Future Memories was designed by Mr. Marahuyo and brought to life by 13 fellow artists: Rheydene Luca Ortega, Rhealhet Luca Ortega, Laurence Sebolino Gutierrez, Ma. Aleilyn Joyce Domingo Botin, John Roland Alipis, Ainafer Rupal Arena, John Alexis Rupal Arena, Roma Nieves Huet, Rica Permejo, Mia Jormalyn Astrera Balaoro, John Lenarrd Soriano Barua, Michael Grospe Autos, and Jefferson Panghulan Parajas.

On board to handle logistics for the team were Jerome Edianel Carandang, Charmaine Abiado Camba, Paul Denvir Delmonte, and John Carlo Decrepito. The paint was provided by Davies Paints, who said that the mural will last up to five years.

The mural can be seen at the South Park District, National Road, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana