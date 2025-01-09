Dining In/Out (01/09/25)

1 of 4

Rémy Martin holds masterclass

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS’ The Whisky Library takes a closer look at the art of cognac with a masterclass featuring Rémy Martin. Participants will learn about the exceptional craftsmanship and heritage of Rémy Martin (founded in 1724) and discover how grapes from the Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne crus undergo meticulous processes to create some of the finest cognac in the world. For curious beginners and seasoned connoisseurs, the Rémy Martin Masterclass presents a curated cognac flight of Rémy Martin 1738 ACCORD ROYAL Fine Champagne, Rémy Martin VSOP, and Rémy Martin Excellence Cognac. The class will be held on Jan. 15, 7 to 9 p.m., with Brand Ambassador Kris Sy Ong. Limited slots are available for P4,000 net through https://tickets.newportworldresorts.com/product_summary?product=remy-martin.

Okada Manila welcomes the Year of the Snake

INTEGRATED resort Okada Manila starts the Year of the Snake with five-star experiences from Jan. 6 to Feb. 12 which are meant to bring luck and prosperity throughout the rest of the year. Shanghainese-Chinese restaurant Yu Lei offers the Banquet of Bountiful Blessings at P8,800. For a sweeter start to the year, visit The Lobby Lounge and Pastry Shop for “Sweet Prosperity” treats including the Mandarin Orange Entremet (P2,550 net) and the creamy Milk Chocolate Iris Macadamia Petit Gateaux (P420 net). At Red Spice, there will be a Fortune-Filled Feast that is full of lucky flavors. The limited-time spread is available at P2,800 net person with a minimum of two diners. Meanwhile, guests can start the year rejuvenated and refreshed from head to toe. At The Retreat Spa, an award-winning tranquility oasis, get a scalp or hand treatment at the special price of P2,888 with any of the holistic Yin and Yang therapies. For those seeking deeper relaxation, head to The Sole Retreat and indulge in the Deep Sleep Wellness Therapy, available at a discounted rate of P1,688 when combined with a Gua Sha Back Treatment. For some fun in the new year, there are Okada Manila’s outlets like PLAY. Take on Thrillscape’s Lucky Numbers Challenge for a fortune-filled start to the year. With blessings from the God of Wealth, fortune from the Chinese New Year Ritual, and the festive Dragon and Lion Dance, Okada Manila rings in the new year with excitement and big wins. Fortunes abound at the Lunar Fortune Hunt where guests can pick a virtual ang pao in a special game after earning enough Tier Points for a chance to win prizes daily. VIP members get a chance to win P4,000,000 in prizes including a Tesla Model Y. This promotion will run until March 2. For updates on events, promos, and experiences, check out https://www.okadamanila.com/good-fortune-begins-okada-manila.

Relax at Lanson Place MOA’s pool bar

LOOKING for a spot to hang out, sip cocktails, and catch views of Manila Bay? Say hello to Edge Pool Bar — a rooftop escape on the 11th floor of Lanson Place Mall of Asia (MOA). For P1,000 net per person, dive into a menu of fresh salads, bold pastas, stacked sandwiches, and desserts. The bar serves classic faves, toast-worthy wines, and signature cocktails. Swing by daily from 5 to 8 p.m. for the 2+1 promotion on Beer of the Day and Cocktails. For more information about Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila’s dining venues and offers, visit the official website at www.lansonplace.com/mallofasia or call 7777-0000.

Mama Lou’s celebration cakes

MAMA LOU’S has a lineup of cakes that will make every celebration sweeter. Scatto di Mango is a twist on a classic, a New York-style cheesecake topped with fresh mango compote. Divino Cioccolato features dark chocolate complemented by a zesty calamansi gelee and a soft chocolate sponge, topped with a glossy dark glaze, and a hidden citrus surprise. Dolci Pistacchio cake is made with smooth Dulcey glaze, creamy pistachio filling, and layers of rich chocolate sponge, topped with a delicate cocoa tuile. All of these cakes are available for in-store purchase. Enjoy 15% off on online delivery of whole cakes by visiting order.mamalous.com.