Dining In/Out: Spooky Edition

WE’VE GOT some treats you can tuck into for Halloween parties, or just to watch your favorite scary movies this Halloween. Plus some places to visit — if you dare.

Treats, no tricks, from M&S

From spooky satchels to toxic toads – there’s something for everyone at Marks & Spencer (M&S). Back by popular demand, the Hallow-Scream Munch returns to the shelves. It’s a sweet, salty and jelly munch mix packed with chocolate covered malt balls, salty pretzels, chocolate-covered jellybeans, and brownie bits. Create the ultimate scary pick-and-mix for guests with spooky treats including cola-flavored Toxic Toads, Milk Chocolate Lollies, and other “gruesome” sweets. These are available at select M&S stores: Central Square, BGC, Mall of Asia, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Alabang Town Center, Shangri-la Plaza Mall, SM Aura, and Powerplant Mall in Rockwell. Check out selected food items at 20% or 50% off until Dec. 31. Follow Marks and Spencer at facebook.com/MarksandSpencerPH and Instagram @marksandspencerph to get the latest updates and promos.

Venom Pizza from Pizza Hut

With last week’s premiere of Venom: The Last Dance in Philippine theaters, it’s still a good time to celebrate the Marvel Comics anti-hero. Check out Pizza Hut’s newest limited-time offering in collaboration with Venom: The Last Dance: the Midnight Menace Double Box promo. Satisfy cravings with two large Pan Pizzas, and choose one from Pizza Hut’s Specialty, Supremes, or Lovers lines; and one from Pizza Hut’s Lovers line, for P999. There is the option to upgrade both Pan Pizzas to Stuffed Crust Pizzas (choose from either Original Stuffed Crust Pizza or Sausage Stuffed Crust Pizza) for an additional P300. Each Midnight Menace Double Box combo comes with a limited-edition Venom: The Last Dance pizza box sleeve. Available at Pizza Hut stores for dine-in and take-out orders, or order for delivery via the (02) 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com, or the Pizza Hut mobile app for Android and iOS devices; and through Pizza Hut’s official delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda (prices may vary).

ATC puts up Villain Ville

THE gates of Villain Ville: The Sorcerer’s Lair at Alabang Town Center’s (ATC) activity center are open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, welcoming both children and adults. There will be artists to give visitors a spooky makeover with their glowing face art. Kids can also join coloring book activities and strike poses at the mirror on the wall. To participate, children aged four to 13 can be registered with a minimum single receipt of P2,000 from all stores. Each pass grants entry to Villain Ville: The Sorcerer’s Lair for one child and one adult, including access to all activities and a loot bag. Activities will run in six time slots daily, starting at 12:30 p.m. and continuing until 8 p.m.

Discovery Boracay and Coron mark Halloween

Discovery Boracay celebrates the spooky long weekend starting on Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sandbar with a Sunset Session. On Nov. 1, guests of all ages can enjoy the Halloween Trick or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome to join for P800 net. Continue the excitement with DJ Davide’s Sunset Session at Sandbar from 4 to 7 p.m., then end the evening with a Pinoy BBQ Buffet priced at P1,499 net per person at Sands. Keep the party going on Nov. 2 with DJ Justine V for a Sunset Session from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by an Italian BBQ at the Courtyard priced at P1,499 net per person at from 7 to 10 p.m. for P1,499 net. Meanwhile, Discovery Coron has a Halloween lineup with Trick or Treat activities, a Sunset DJ Party, and discounted spa treatments for some extra relaxation. On Nov. 1, guests can enjoy a Halloween-themed adventure at the Kids Treehouse, while others can relax at the Sunset DJ Party at Dugong Bar Deck with drinks and music. For a more tranquil experience, unwind with 20% off treatments at Glow Spa. On Nov. 2, guests can enjoy a Halloween Buffet at the poolside with a live band for P2,200 net, featuring an American-inspired spread to cap off their Halloween adventure. For reservations, visit https://www.discoveryboracay.com/special-offers/book-direct for Discovery Boracay and https://www.discoverycoron.com/special-offers/book-direct for Discovery Coron.

Robinsons Malls hosts Halloween celebrations

THIS October, Robinsons Malls’ “Halloween Chills & Thrills” will take place at several Robinsons Malls nationwide. The Children’s Costume Contest on Oct. 31 welcomes young barkadas (from three to eight kids each) in a “Squad Edition” theme. Horror movie fans can also catch spine-tingling films like Saw X and 13 Exorcisms at the HorrorKada Fest in participating Robinsons Movieworld cinemas which are screening until Nov. 5, with tickets priced at just P120. Pet owners can enter their fur babies in the “Horror Pets-tival,” featuring a pet costume contest and other activities.

Halloween treats at City of Dreams Manila

CITY OF DREAMS Manila’s Café Society offers Halloween appropriate pastries and confections until Nov. 1. The playful Halloween-themed offerings include a Witch Pot Cake (P2,200), Pumpkin Coffin Cake (P1,500), Witch’s Trio of Mini Cakes (P600), Haunted Bricks Chocolate Bar (P350), and Scary Halloween Cookies (P400 for five pieces), among other choices. Meanwhile, at the center of the gaming floor, CenterPlay will offer Halloween-inspired specialty beverages for the whole month of November from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. For P500 net, guests can choose from five choices of tipples: Nightmare, Potion Ivy, Haunted Spirit Sour, Bloody Marga, and Amarantha.

Halloween at Newport World Resorts

IT IS HALLOWEEN at Newport World Resorts. Michelin Guide-listed Hotel Okura Manila beckons guests to tap into inner witchcraft with the Nightmare — a special Halloween cocktail that combines gin and sake with strawberry, exclusively available until Nov. 3 only. And at Yawaragi, the signature Kisetsu Buffet is reimagined with a Halloween twist from Nov. 1 to 3, complete with a dedicated kids’ section with themed pastries. At Sheraton Manila Hotel, Haunted Seas take over the S Kitchen on Oct. 31. Pirate-themed dishes and spooky fun take the spotlight at the restaurant. Oori Korean Restaurant will offer a Fairy Fantasy celebration. On Oct. 31, the Black Banquet Halloween Dinner Buffet will be served at the Marriott Cafe at Manila Marriott Hotel. These feasts come complete with trick or treat activities for kids. Visit the Marriott Cafe Bakery for ghoulish surprises. For more information on the Bewitching Halloween 2024 at Newport World Resorts visit www.newportworldresorts.com.