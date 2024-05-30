Dining In/Out (05/30/24)

1 of 4

Artsy afternoon tea and the Bee’s Knees at The Pen

VISITORS to The Peninsula Manila can look forward to a spot of tea and a bar takeover this month and next. As part of the return of The Pen’s contemporary art program “Art in Resonance” — whose highlight is an exhibit of eight site-specific tapestries by Philippine National Artist for Visual Arts Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera, done in collaboration with Moooi Carpets, at The Lobby until July 21 — the hotel will also offer guests a special BenCab Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea menu inspired by the artist’s tapestries. It is available at The Lobby until June 23. The BenCab Art in Resonance Afternoon Tea is available at P2,888 per set and P4,388 with a flute of Champagne. Meanwhile, The Pen will host Toru Ariyoshi and Keisuke Yamamoto of Kyoto’s Bee’s Knees — No. 44 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars for 2023 list. The pair will be taking over The Bar on May 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. This is phase two of The Bar’s year-round series of bar takeovers that started with Hong Kong’s Mizunara: The Library in February of this year. For inquiries call The Peninsula Manila at 8887-2888 (ext. 6694 for Restaurant Reservations and 6740 for The Bar) or visit peninsula.com/manila.

Street fair celebrates French gastronomy

THE GOÛT de France festival will be celebrated in Makati on June 1 and 2 at the Paseo De Roxas Ave. On Saturday, the booths offering French gastronomic specialties, will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight, while on Sunday they will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be several special events held over the weekend’s festival. On Saturday, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Ecole Ducasse will be giving a cooking demo with chef Marc Chalopin. Training new chefs in the Philippines, the Enderun Ecole Ducasse and Le Cordon Bleu Ateneo de Manila will also offer one-day special cooking classes. There will also be a Fun Run/Fun Ride on Sunday at 6 a.m. along Ayala Ave. On Sunday afternoon, there will be the Garçons de Café race and a cocktail demo by bartenders. The celebration extends over the whole week, June 1-9, when 20 French eateries and five-star hotels will be serving a unique Goût de France Menu, including the Alliance Francaise de Manille’s Bistro Le Coude Rouge. Access the list of restaurants and their menus (subject to updates) at https://bit.ly/GoutdeFranceRestaurantMenus. The French Chamber of Commerce is organizing a wine tasting at the Marketplace Supermarket the Shangri-La Plaza mall in Mandaluyong on June 13, including wines from the Maison Bukana.

A little bit of everything at Newport World Resorts

GET a taste of the world through food at the Newport World Resorts. The first stop is Kusina Sea Kitchens at Hilton Manila, with a Filipino Kitchen. Highlighting Filipino culinary heritage through sustainable produce, local specialties like the Kapampangan Sisig and Cebu Lechon Belly are popular choices. The weekend lunch buffet from noon to 2:30 p.m. starts at P2,800++ while the dinner service from 5:30 to 10 p.m. starts at P3,000++ per person. On Wednesdays, experience the flavors of Tuscany at Sheraton Manila Hotel’s all-day dining restaurant S Kitchen. Executive Chef Andrea Burzio serves signature Tuscan dishes like Robolita Soup, Trippa Alla Florentina, and Papperdelle al Ragu among others. The dinner buffet rate is P3,200 net per person. The Around-the-Globe themed dinner buffet varies per day, including Mediterranean Fridays and Seafood Saturdays. At the Marriott Manila, indulgence starts early. For P1,800 net per person, start the day with a healthy variety of breakfast options at the Marriott Cafe. On Thursdays, invite the whole family to a Famsgiving Dinner featuring a selection of heirloom recipes that celebrate Filipino cuisine and thanksgiving. The dinner buffet is open from 6 to 9 p.m. at P3,700 nett per person. By the time the weekend comes around, Hotel Okura Manila has a feast of international and Japanese cuisines at Yawaragi. From the Kisetsu Weekend buffet, the Yawaragi-style Buta Kakuni, Mini Chirashi Zushi, and Rice straw-smoked Australian Wagyu Rump are among the savory highlights. At the dessert spread, the deconstructed Nihon no Haru (Japan Spring seasonal ingredients) and Sakura Milk Jelly are the stars. Dinner rates start at P3,850+ per person. For more information on new offers from Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram.

KitchenAid cookware hits stores

FAMOUS for its kitchen robots, KitchenAid is also known for its cookware collection, which features a variety of products that cater to different preferences, cooking styles, and budgets. Options include the Classic Ceramic Aluminum, Classic Stainless Steel, Forged Hardened Aluminum, MultiPly 3PLY, Cast Iron, and Steel Core Enamel. The KitchenAid Classic Ceramic Aluminum is crafted with an extra-thick forged base that heats up quickly and evenly on all stovetops; while its black design and clean lines offer a timeless aesthetic. Its stay-cool handles provide comfort during use and its smart stackable design helps with easier storage. Items include open fry pans, two-piece fry pan sets, a saucepan, a pancake pan, wok, and round grill. The KitchenAid Classic Stainless-Steel Collection features an aluminum core that distributes heat quickly and evenly for perfect results on all stovetops. A combination of brushed and polished stainless-steel finish gives it a modern look. Plus, its oven-safe stainless-steel handles provide a comfortable, secure grip. Items include Open Frypans of varying sizes, an Open Wok, a Two-Piece frypan Set, and a Covered Skillet. The Forged Hardened Aluminum Collection offers non-stick performance and durability. With a hardened aluminum body resistant to scratches and dents, this collection has a matte black exterior finish, paired with brushed stainless-steel handles and lids. The KitchenAid Forged Hardened Aluminum Collection works on all stovetops and includes an Open Frypan of varying sizes, a Two-Piece Frypan Set, and an Open Wok. The KitchenAid MultiPly 3PLY Collection is crafted with a highly conductive aluminum core, as well as a heavy-gauge multi-ply stainless steel construction that ensures premium durability despite repeated use. The collection also features measuring marks for precision and control. Additionally, the curved rim design ensures drip-free pouring. Made to work on any stovetop, including induction, the KitchenAid MultiPly 3PLY Collection features Open Frypans with ceramic non-stick coating, a Covered Saucepan, a Covered Wok, and a Covered Casserole. The KitchenAid Cast Iron Collection is made of high-quality cast iron which retains heat extremely well. The assortment is built with ergonomic handles for a secure grip and easy transport; cleaning is easier because of its enamel interior and exterior for easy hand-wash cleaning, with no seasoning required. Exclusively available in Rustan’s, the lineup includes a Covered Round Casserole and a Covered Oval Casserole. Finally, there is the KitchenAid Steel Core Enamel Collection, crafted with German enamel. This oven-safe cookware boasts a smooth and extremely durable surface that’s scratch-resistant and safe for use with metal utensils. The range features a steel core for excellent heat retention and an extra-durable closed stainless-steel rim for drip-free pouring. The lineup includes a Covered Saucepan and Covered Casseroles. KitchenAid Cookware is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp. Available in-store at select branches of Rustan’s, SM Home, True Value, and Anson’s, and online at Rustans.com and ZALORA.

Burger King partners with Nutella for dessert

BURGER KING, best known for their Whopper burger, has teamed up with hazelnut spread brand Nutella for its BK Dessert Treats with Nutella featuring three desserts. The first is King Fusion with Nutella which is soft-serve ice cream laced with Nutella spread and sprinkled with crunchy cookie bits. There are also BK Sundae with Nutella in which Nutella is swirled into a smooth vanilla soft serve; and the two-piece BK Waffles with Nutella. This is a limited time offer that is now available in all BK Luzon stores. Coming soon in all BK Visayas and Mindanao stores are the two-piece BK Waffles with Nutella and King Fusion with Nutella.