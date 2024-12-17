Entertainment News (12/17/24)

1 of 3

DTI fair for last-minute Christmas shopping

THE THIRD edition of the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Bagong Pilipinas Christmas Village Fair has opened at the Filipino Village on the 2nd Level of Ayala Malls Manila Bay. Running until Dec. 22, this festive marketplace showcases the craftsmanship and creativity of Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Visitors can seize the opportunity to shop for unique, locally made holiday gifts while supporting local businesses. This year’s fair features a wide array of handcrafted goods, including fashion accessories, home décor, artisanal crafts, and food products. The Christmas Village Fair is open daily with free admission.

KZ Tandingan, Dionela in Eastwood’s New Year Countdown

EASTWOOD CITY is set to welcome the new year with its annual New Year Countdown on Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m., at the Eastwood Mall Open Park. Headlining the event are KZ Tandingan and her husband, TJ Monterde, joined by Janine Teñoso, Barbie Almalbis, the P-pop group Dione, and singer-songwriter Dionela. The celebration will feature live performances, a fireworks display, and the iconic star drop at midnight — an homage to New York City’s Times Square ball drop. For more information, visit megaworld-lifestylemalls.com.

MTRCB, GMA Network ink partnership

THE Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) and GMA Network Inc. have signed a partnership to advance the “Responsableng Panonood Tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas” campaign by promoting age-appropriate media choices among Filipino families. As part of the partnership, MTRCB’s infomercial will be shown on GMA Network’s channels to reach more families. MTRCB Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Lala Sotto-Antonio expressed gratitude to GMA Network, highlighting that the partnership underscores the role of media as a force for good and their shared commitment to creating a more responsible media landscape. GMA Network Senior Vice-President Annette Gozon-Valdes also reaffirmed their support for informed and responsible media consumption.

Special edition whisky from Johnnie Walker, Squid Game

JOHNNIE WALKER has partnered with Netflix’s Squid Game to release a limited-edition Black Label bottle, celebrating the hit show’s return for Season 2. The special edition was launched on Dec. 13 and 14 at Forbestown BGC in Taguig City, featuring numbered labels from 001 to 456 as a tribute to the players in Squid Game. Designed with innovative digital and traditional printing technologies, the special edition offers a unique collectible experience with the iconic Johnnie Walker Striding Man logo wearing a green tracksuit inspired by the show’s signature style. Available to fans 21 and older, the special edition can be purchased online and in leading supermarkets nationwide. For updates on events and availability, follow Johnnie Walker on social media @johnniewalkerph.

Cebuana singer-songwriter Jolianne drops new single

CEBUANA singer-songwriter Jolianne has released her latest single, “Plain Girl,” a playful and honest anthem exploring the bittersweet realities of single life. Combining jazz-infused pop with Disney-like whimsical melodies, the track offers a fresh perspective on loneliness, missed connections, and the ups and downs of navigating relationships. Produced by Jonah Bru and RJ Pineda, “Plain Girl” is the second single from her debut EP, which will explore themes of love, heartbreak, and yearning. “Plain Girl” is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide via Careless Music and Sony Music Entertainment, with its live performance video available on her official YouTube channel.