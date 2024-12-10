THE MAIN drivers that will shape the travel landscape in Asia next year focus on relaxation, spending time with friends and families, and discovering new destinations and activities, according to a survey by a digital travel platform.

According to Agoda, the seven travel trends and motivations for travelers next year involve family-driven trips, getting away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, travel applications, combining work and leisure, budget travel, new destinations, and theme parks.

“Travel inspiration can come from many sources including personal interests and hobbies, great value deals, and recommendations from friends and family,” the platform said in its 2025 travel trends report.

The Philippines has also successfully captured global interest for inbound travelers, according to Skyscanner, a portal for travelers.

Panglao, Bohol, which ranked 8th in the top trending destinations for 2025 according to Skyscanner, has attracted travelers due to its pristine beaches and diverse tourism offerings. The top trending destinations are: Reggio Calabria, Italy; Tartu, Estonia; Siem Reap, Cambodia; Baltimore, USA; Portsmouth, Dominica; Córdoba, Spain; Tromsø, Norway; Panglao, Bohol, Philippines; Stuttgart, Germany; and, Thiruvananthapuram, India.

TOP DIVING DESTINATION

Further, the country also won its 6th leading dive destination from the 2024 World Travel Awards (WTA), underscoring the Department of Tourism’s commitment to sustainable dive tourism.

“The Philippines holds the distinct privilege of being one of only 18 mega biodiverse countries in the world,” Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco said in a statement.

“If we do not prioritize conservation and shepherd the sustainable industry — that is diving — then we pose the risk of not only losing these marine wonders but also of depriving future generations of sources of income and livelihood,” she added.

As of Nov. 1, the Department of Tourism reported 4,879,022 international visitors to the Philippines. This is less than 3 million away from the department’s yearend target of 7.7 million visitors.

By 2028, tourist arrivals in the Philippines are projected to reach 9.7 million visitors, the Fitch Solutions unit BMI reported. — Almira Louise S. Martinez