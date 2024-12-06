IT STARTED with a mantra recited before every performance: “Light, energy, feel, hamana-hamana.” Then the name of a show. Now, Filipino pop band Ben&Ben have taken the three words and spun them into a story for their fans to enjoy — both as a concept album and as a concert experience.

The Traveller Across Dimensions, available on streaming platforms worldwide, is Ben&Ben’s first album arranged to convey the journey of a fictional character, named Liwanag. It also marks their first time to integrate animated visuals, care of Puppeteer Studios, into their music. Led by twins Paolo and Miguel Benjamin, the nine-piece band will bring the album to life, complete with the animations, at an arena concert of the same name on Dec. 14.

They were driven by the desire to craft a narrative instead of providing the usual set of songs, said Paolo Benjamin. With an overarching flow, the album’s 12 tracks serve as “an allegory for self-discovery and growth.” The songs are divided into three sections, each representing the three symbolic realms of Light, Energy, and Feel that the main character Liwanag must traverse.

“Light is the dimension of innocence, energy is the dimension of suffering, and feel is the dimension of maturity,” he explained. “The songs you will listen to are Liwanag’s thoughts and feelings during her travels.”

The idea to blend animation with music stemmed from the band’s long-time fascination with visual storytelling. Puppeteer Studios was given free rein to interpret the narrative visually. The result is a fantasy world filled with light and darkness, its whimsical aesthetic having a bright and polished appeal.

While both Mr. Benjamins served as the album’s main songwriters, percussionist/vocalist Andrew De Pano penned “Shutter,” which captured his attachment to photography. “The good thing about having nine members is that we have so many ideas and we can easily bounce them off of each other to come up with something good,” said Mr. De Pano.

Since the songs were already in progress before the animation was conceived, the narrative was shaped by their placement in the three sections. For example, “Could Be Something,” “Supernatural,” “Autumn,” and “Winter” make up the Light Dimension, where the young and innocent Liwanag is still encountering core experiences.

Meanwhile, the last song, “New Dimensions,” signifying the character maturing and finding inner peace, was the most difficult to put together, according to Miguel Benjamin. “It felt like we were doing nine songs in one, so the process of arranging, rehearsing, and recording it per instrument was such a new experience,” he said.

Produced by the band and Ziv, with additional contributions from Petra Sihombing, Sam and Tim Marquez, and JP Verona, the album blends various genres and moods into Ben&Ben’s signature romantic pop band sound.

The arena concert on Dec. 14 — to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City — promises to be “an innovative, multi-dimensional experience, blending live music with state-of-the-art multimedia elements inspired by the album.” Produced by Ovation Productions, it will incorporate animation, film, and live performances, creating an immersive, audiovisual concert.

“We’re getting ready to go into intensive rehearsals in the lead-up to the show,” said Paolo Benjamin. “It’s both scary and exciting, and we’re very eager to take on the challenge.”

Tickets to the concert are now available online, with prices ranging from P1,700 to P7,700 for the Liwanag VIP Package. For more information on Ben&Ben’s upcoming concert and to purchase tickets, visit SM Tickets. — Brontë H. Lacsamana