Arts & Culture (11/05/24)

Silverlens makes its debut at Art Week Tokyo

SILVERLENS Gallery will be exhibiting at Art Week Tokyo (AWT) for the very first time as part of the AWT Focus section, with an exhibit titled Earth, Wind, and Fire: Visions of the Future from Asia, curated by Mami Kataoka. It will feature the works of Poklong Anading, Taloi Havini, and Yee I-Lann, on display at the Okura Museum of Art from Nov. 5 to 10. The show will consist of Mr. Anading’s conceptual photographs, Ms. Havini’s wall-bound sculptures, and Ms. Yee’s woven mats.

SM to present Swan Lake ballet filmed for IMAX

THE iconic ballet Swan Lake will be taking flight in an IMAX film from Nov. 8 to 10 at various SM IMAX theaters, including SM Aura and SM Megamall. It will mark the first ever filmed-for-IMAX ballet, moving from the stage to the big screen with the goal of creating an immersive visual and audio experience for moviegoers. Tickets are available via https://bit.ly/SwanLakeAtSMCinema.

CCP Children’s Biennale promotes art appreciation

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Children’s Biennale 2024 will bring colorful exhibits, interactive workshops, animated film screenings, and live performances to the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati on Nov. 9 and 10. Children’s Biennale: Let’s Play! welcomes kids of all ages. On Nov. 9, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., there will be screenings of the animated film Before Brabant, directed by Alberto “Chino” Rodriguez with a live soundtrack by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra. On Nov. 10, 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., there will be a special performance of “Mga Kuwento ni Juan Tamad” by Alice Reyes Dance Philippines. Pre-show activities from 8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on both days are scheduled: Young at ART, a web series that features conversations between young children and veteran artists; Tara, Laro Ta(y)o, where children can learn about traditional games and indigenous dances; and Himig Himbing: Mga Heleng Atin, about Philippine lullabies. The event will have a Pay-What-You-Can scheme. Register via this link: https://bit.ly/4f8YDJJ.

Daniel dela Cruz exhibit at Galerie Joaquin

SCULPTOR Daniel dela Cruz has reinterpreted the story of Alice in Wonderland in his works, focusing on the innocence of Alice and the quirkiness of the characters she meets during her adventures. With a delicate, introspective touch emphasizing Alice’s vulnerability, he used brass, copper, and other metals to create intricate sculptures which will be on display at Galerie Joaquin, Rockwell, Makati City, from Nov. 7 to 17.

Digital art workshop at Yuchengco

ASPIRING digital artists can learn skills and new techniques at “Embracing Digital Art,” a three-day workshop with visual artist and multimedia arts professor Benedicto Modesto. He will present the most efficient tools for drawing, painting, and art studies using Krita. The workshop is slated for Nov. 9, 16, and 23, 1 to 5 p.m., at the Y Space at the Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Tickets cost P2,500 for the general public, P2,000 for seniors and PWDs, and P1,800 for students and academic faculty. Meanwhile, the Yuchengco Museum is currently closed until Nov. 19 for the setup of an exhibition.

Manila Pianos Artist Series presents Al Gatmaitan

THE Manila Pianos Artist Series, in collaboration with Artes Organization, present Al Gatmaitan in the concert Tra Musica E Sogno, an evening that highlights classical crossover pieces. A tenor, theater artist, and actor, Mr. Gatmaitan received extensive vocal education at the University of the Philippines followed by studies at the Conservatory of Music, University of Santo Tomas. He finally finished his Music Degree at St. Paul College, Manila. For this special show, Mr. Gatmaitan’s repertoire includes a mix of Italian, Spanish, and English classical crossover songs influenced by Andrea Bocelli. Concert pianist Dingdong Fiel will share the stage with Mr. Gatmaitan. The concert is slated for Nov. 14, 7 p.m., at the Manila Pianos Showroom, 4/F Ronac Lifestyle Center, Paseo de Magallanes, Makati City. Regular tickets cost P1,000, while they cost P800 for seniors, and P500 for students.