THE global denim brand Levi’s has reopened its store in SM Makati, introducing an innovative Next-Gen store concept designed to resonate with a broader audience, particularly younger consumers.

“With the new store design, it’s more brightly lit and gives a brighter environment. It catches the attention of young people, and they know we have different fits that cater to different generations, from boomers to Gen Z,” Mariel Ardiente, vice-president for Marketing of Signature Lines, Inc. (SM Retail), operator of Levi’s stores in SM properties, said in an interview on Thursday.

The revamped store showcases advanced digital features and eye-catching displays of Levi’s merchandise. It includes the Levi’s Tailor Shop, where customers can personalize their denim pieces with unique patches, intricate embroidery, and other creative embellishments.

Ms. Ardiente told BusinessWorld that the revamped Levi’s store now features a hand-painting artist, allowing customers to further personalize their favorite denim pieces.

The tailor shop is the only one in the Makati-BGC area, she added.

The Next-Gen store concept inside SM Makati marks a significant milestone. This is the first time that Levi’s has introduced its innovative retail format, previously exclusive to Levi’s boutiques, in such a setting.

“So, we want to give the Levi’s customers in the department store, the same experience that they will have in the boutique,” Ms. Ardiente said.

For Filipino actress and model Kate Valdez, a self-proclaimed Levi’s denim enthusiast, the introduction of the Next-Gen concept within the SM Store, represents a refreshing change for members of Gen Z like her. She noted that the new store layout not only enhances the shopping experience but also offers added convenience, given its bustling location.

“This is very new to me… Now this is more engaging kasi mas naisasama siya, mas open siya for everyone [Now this is more engaging because it includes more people and is more open to everyone],” Ms. Valdez told BusinessWorld.

SMAC holders can enjoy an exclusive 40% discount on a second item when they purchase one regular-priced item from Levi’s store. This offer is valid on Oct. 25-27, and Nov. 1-3 at Levi’s SM Makati and all Levi’s locations within SM. — Edg Adrian Eva