Filipino comic artist Randy Valiente has found a new sense of purpose in reviving old Filipino comics, like the works of the late Francisco V. Coching, known as the “King of Comics.”

Mr. Coching’s works, such as Condenado, Satur, and Dumagit, have been republished under Grafika, a new imprint of Vibal Foundation.

“Unang-una, if you’re an artist — a Filipino artist — kailangan malaman mo yung mga old masters natin na you might not be aware of (First of all, if you’re an artist — a Filipino artist — you need to know our old masters, whom you might not be aware of),” Mr. Valiente, editor-at-large of Grafika, told BusinessWorld.

Full story: https://www.bworldonline.com/arts-and-leisure/2025/07/11/684568/reviving-classic-filipino-comics/

Interview by Edg Adrian Eva

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas

#FilipinoComics

#PhilippineLiterature

#CulturalPreservation

#PinoyArtRevival

#BusinessWorldPH