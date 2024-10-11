POP BAND Sugar Hiccup will return to the concert stage with Sugar Hiccup 30: Reunion Tour, which will go to four cities — Manila, Singapore, Baguio, and Cebu — this October.

Though it has been over 30 years since the award-winning quartet was formed, quite a few young Filipinos are familiar with Sugar Hiccup’s legacy as a pioneering dream-pop outfit from the 1990s. Fans can look forward to seeing live the musical talents of the current lineup, made up of Melody del Mundo (vocals, lead guitars), Czandro Pollack (rhythm guitars), Iman Leonardo (bass), and Mervin Panganiban (drums).

Popular songs from Sugar Hiccup’s hit albums Oracle (1996) and Womb (1998) will be played by the band.

“What I’m thankful for are the parents who knew about us and who introduced the band to their kids. There are girls messaging me and saying they’ve been listening to me since they were five years old. That’s amazing to me!” Ms. Del Mundo said at a virtual press conference on Oct. 9.

“For some reason or the other, there are also some young ones who bump into our music and think that it’s cool, which I also love,” she added.

The Manila show, set for Oct. 19, is produced by Gabi Na Naman Entertainment Productions and The Flying Lugaw. It will feature long sets by the four-piece band, supported by guest acts Aunt Robert, The Purest Blue, Taken By Cars, and Barbie Almalbis.

A milestone that will be made during this tour is that this will be Sugar Hiccup’s first time to perform in Singapore. The concert will be on Oct. 20 and produced with TAF Productions. Meanwhile, Not Very Noise and John Bottles Events will be bringing the show to Baguio on Oct. 25 and Cebu on Oct. 26, respectively.

For Ms. Del Mundo, the varying audiences in each city led them to devise setlists tailored for each stop.

“We know that there are specific audience tastes, so what we have prepared for our performances are setlists with commonalities but variations depending on each city,” she said.

Cebu, for example, is a “tricky or tough crowd,” which makes the band appreciate their support even more, while Baguio is known to be “a really cool audience.” For Singapore, they hope the reception will be positive.

Of her songwriting collaborations with longtime member and rhythm guitarist Czandro Pollack, the frontwoman admitted that they focus mainly on their creative expression.

“When I write music, I don’t really think of an audience. Being selfish as a songwriter, I just write what I’m feeling that day, what’s on my mind, what inspires me. Czandro will probably agree that we write for Sugar Hiccup, to create something that we think will be a good representation of the band,” Ms. Del Mundo explained.

Since they are a flag bearer of the 1990s’ alternative rock boom, fans can expect their signature ethereal sound, driven by shoegaze influences, dynamic drums, and high-pitched vocal stylings at the concert.

Many songs on their setlist will come from their debut album, Oracle, which sold over 20,000 copies and won Best Alternative Recording at the Awit Awards in 1996.

“Its hit single, ‘Five Years,’ is the toughest to sing and, because of that, there’s a lot of pressure to deliver a great performance since it’s so beloved by fans,” said Ms. Del Mundo.

However, what the band hopes for most of all is for audiences to have fun.

“I want them to go home thinking that they had the time of their life, that they’re glad they didn’t miss out on the tour,” she said.

Sugar Hiccup 30: Reunion Tour will have performances at 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City on Oct. 19; Cuba Libre, Clark Quay, Singapore on Oct. 20; Canto Bogchi Joint, Baguio City on Oct. 25; and Unity Coffee & Vinyl, Cebu City on Oct. 26. — Brontë H. Lacsamana