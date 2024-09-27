How to have the time of your life watching cars race under the stars in Singapore

1 of 9

By Chloe Marie A. Hufana, Reporter

IMAGINE THIS: McLaren’s Lando Norris zooming ahead, leaving reigning champion Max Verstappen in the dust, all while 269,000 cheering fans from all corners of the globe witness the high-octane Formula 1 magic unfold under the Singapore night sky.

That’s exactly what went down at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix (SGP) on Sept. 20 to 22, with Norris clinching his third career F1 victory and McLaren building a steady lead in the Constructors’ Championship. It’s the kind of adrenaline-pumping spectacle that keeps you at the edge of your seat — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Here is how you can dive into the full-throttle excitement of an F1 weekend to make the most out of every moment.

SECURING TRACKSIDE ACTION

To catch the live action of the pinnacle of motorsport, securing tickets that fit your budget and lifestyle is the first step. The prices of F1 tickets vary depending on the days you will watch the event to the trackside positions you aim to watch them from.

An F1 weekend consists of three days: Day 1 is for free practices 1 and 2; Day 2 is for free practice 3 and the qualifying rounds; and Day 3 is race day. In between those, other racing categories also do their showdowns.

In the 2024 SGP, the F1 Academy and Porsche Carrera Cup also raced, giving fans more trackside action to watch.

A three-day pass for a grandstand seat at the Lion City’s race starts at around P12,000. This pass, the cheapest, would secure you a not-so-fantastic view of the cars as these zones have less action going on. Nevertheless, if you are just going to watch the cars race, this deal is a steal. Apart from the racing, you also have access to performances and other fan activities that are also open to other ticketholders.

The most expensive three-day grandstand tickets could go as high as P53,000. These are for zones where overtakes usually occur, which makes the race more interesting and dramatic, or in front of the pit stop and garages. These passes are best for fans who care about the first lap of the race where overtaking is at its best.

The Paddock Club is the most elite pass of the entire event. Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and his family infamously drew flak when they attended last year’s SGP after they were seen in the Paddock Club, where tickets cost over P408,000 for a three-day pass. Such passes are inclusive of free-flowing beverages and ensure a prime spot in the main straight of the racetrack. These passes are best for fans looking to expand their networks as this is where the VIPs usually watch the race.

BusinessWorld had the chance to secure Premier Walkabout tickets for the three-day event, which started at P25,000. Such a pass allows viewers to sit in any zone of the track — but seating is not guaranteed, unlike grandstand tickets. Such tickets are best for casual fans who are willing to splurge a bit for good views, but it can be quite uncomfortable due to extended hours of standing when the main race starts. But these tickets provide the perfect balance between excitement and practicality.

To snag the ultimate viewing spot on the main straight of the track, you’ve got to be early to claim a front-row seat to all the high-speed action. The SGP is famous for its night racing, with gates on race day opening at 2:45 p.m., despite the main race starting at 8 p.m.

The Premier Walkabout tickets allow flexibility around the track as ticketholders could explore which zone would work best for them. BusinessWorld managed to secure a spot in the main straight of the track on race day but had to soak up the sun for almost five hours holding on to that spot.

For anyone interested in catching the next SGP on Oct. 3-5, 2025, early bird tickets go on sale on Oct. 1, 2024, on the SGP website.

PIT STOPS FOR THE NIGHT: FINDING THE PERFECT ACCOMMODATIONS

The rule of thumb for any scheduled event is that it is best to book things early. Hotel prices during the F1 weekend can skyrocket, especially in hotels around the circuit. Not to worry if your hotel is further afield as Singapore has an excellent public transport system. From railways to buses to taxis and ride-hailing applications, a tourist can never get lost in such a tiny country.

Installing Google Maps made our trip easier, as it shows which bus stops or train stations we could take to get to the race zones we preferred. Grab is also available in Singapore, but a much cheaper alternative is Gojek.

BusinessWorld stayed in a hotel in the Joo Chiat area, which was less than 40 minutes by public transportation to the circuit. Such areas are more budget-friendly compared to hotels around Orchard Road or the Raffles, which are nearer the track.

According to drivers BusinessWorld spoke with, they would usually cancel customers booking to and from the racetrack as the traffic tends to pile up due to the road closures brought by the street racing. Not to fret, Singaporeans have mastered how to help lost tourists by assigning ushers to assist visitors to train stations near the track.

INSIDE THE CIRCUIT: FUEL FOR YOUR FUN

Once inside the track, be ready to walk a lot as the track is five kilometers long. Of course, you’d want to explore everything the track has to offer — from concerts to games, your tickets could give you several activities to catch aside from the race itself.

Don’t forget water — yes, you can bring your own drink as long as it’s just water. The food inside? Not cheap. A bottle of water will set you back 5 SGD, while a six-piece dish of satay costs 12 SGD. The trick is stuffing yourself before going to the track. You can do this by buying groceries and eating at your accommodations, or visiting a hawker near your place, where you can spend about 10 SGD in total and leave with a happy tummy.

One item many spectators often overlook is bringing a cap or visor to shield their faces from the sun. On race day, BusinessWorld came prepared with a visor that provided full coverage for both the neck and face, proving invaluable during the five-hour wait under the intense sun before the race began. Don’t forget to slather on that protective layer of sunscreen and reapply it every two hours, as the Singaporean sun can be relentless, especially during those long hours of anticipation.

As the V6 engines roar to life and the lights go out, the excitement that F1 brings in Singapore envelopes you like the night sky. F1 time and time again cements itself as the pinnacle of motorsport. More than that, it is a dazzling spectacle that combines engineering excellence, strategic brilliance, and sheer human determination. Each race is filled with passion, drama, and stories that ignite the fervor of millions globally.

So, whether you’re a seasoned fan or a first-time attendee, embrace the thrills, celebrate the spirit of competition, and remember that it is more than the high-octane, multi-million cars: the magic of F1 is in the moments you share and the memories you create.