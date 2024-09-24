THE LOUD SLAMS on the ring and the cheers of an ecstatic crowd were a fair indicator of the comeback of live wrestling at the latest show of Filipino Pro Wrestling (FPW) on Sept. 15. It also saw FPW president and standup comedian Red Ollero make his long-awaited return to the ring.

“This is the most attended FPW event in history!,” he said before the show began. In a more smug voice, he added, “Because obviously I put myself in the main event.”

The match, titled Unfinished Business, was the culmination of Mr. Ollero’s long-standing public disapproval of FPW champion Mike Madrigal. Inspired by authority figures in pro wrestling, like World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) impresario Vince McMahon, Mr. Ollero took on the character of a man with an inflated ego, but injected with distinctly Filipino humor.

For the show, he orchestrated a 5-on-5 match, with Cali Nueva, Evan Carleaux, Jeffrey, and James “Idol” Martinez on Team Mike, and Quatro, the YOLO Twins, and Thiago on Team Red.

To the delight of fans, Team Mike won, not because of Mr. Madrigal, who is nicknamed “The Walking Death,” but because of the fun “playtime” antics of his teammate Mr. Martinez.

However, on Oct. 20, the FPW Championship will once again be under contention as Mr. Ollero has sought the help of part-Filipino New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) powerhouse Jeff Cobb to seize the belt.

“He will be my biggest challenge yet, basically Red Ollero’s last line of defense,” Mr. Madrigal said after the show.

On the overall return of in-person live wrestling, Mr. Ollero said at the sidelines of the event that there is “a promising road ahead” for FPW.

“We’ve embraced digital promotion, but we’re also glad that live events have become well-attended again,” he told reporters.

Fan favorites like FPW wrestler “Blessed” Chino Guinto also draws enthusiasm from crowds, most recently in a bid to stand his ground against favored opponent Jan Evander.

Mr. Guinto, who hones his craft in neighboring countries like Vietnam, said after the show that the local wrestling scene is “at par with global standards.”

“We’re definitely a major hitter in the global independent scene. We can only expect more,” he added.

FPW’s next show, Astig, which features the match-up of Jeff Cobb versus reigning champion Mike Madrigal, will be on Oct. 20 at Baked Studios, Makati. Tickets are available at ticket2me.net, at an early bird rate of P850 until Sept. 30, and at P1,000 for the regular rate. — Brontë H. Lacsamana