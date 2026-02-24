AFTER three years of intensive K-pop-style training, the new Filipina girl group, FINA, has been launched under CreaZion Studios Artists, GLXY Talent Management, and Universal Records Philippines, with the goal to “champion Filipina identity.”

The five-member group — composed of Anika, Nala, Chill, Cia, and Heaven — has released its debut single, “Paramdam,” a high energy song, with the message of following one’s heart to connect with others. The accompanying music video reveals that each member is themed and dressed according to a different Filipino mythological figure.

“We want to invite people to find their space, to know that there’s a community out there that’s going to love you if you just be who you are,” said FINA member Chill at the official launch on Feb. 19 in Quezon City. “We’re excited that ‘Paramdam’ is our debut song because it shows what the group stands for.”

The group shows diversity in both backgrounds and the characters they play. During the launch, Cavite-born Anika was dressed in red to channel the aswang (bloodsucking ghoul) that she represents. Nala who is Chinese by heritage was wearing furs referencing the lobo (wolf), while Chill from Cagayan de Oro channeled the engkanto (nature fairy). Cabanatuan-based Cia suggested a sirena (mermaid) and Quezon City girl Heaven veered toward the ethereal as a diwata (guardian fairy).

“We want to represent through our music our Filipino culture, traditions, values, and instruments, to show the international stage how beautiful Filipino culture is,” Heaven told the press.

FINA (derived from “Filipina” while also standing for the group’s motto, “fine as you are”) was formed after three years of intensive K-pop-style training, but they intend to set themselves apart from the groups that have come before them.

“P-pop is versatile. There’s not just one style of P-pop. You can be different,” explained Anika. “In the end, as Filipinos, we have different sides of ourselves, and that’s what we want to showcase in the international scene.”

Unlike other global pop and P-pop groups, the members do not have designated performance roles. Each member of FINA is meant to have equal footing in all skills, be it as vocalist, dancer, rapper, visual artist, or “center” (which are the usual roles in the K-pop system).

Chill added that this displays the sheer talent that P-pop has to offer. “Everybody is a strong vocalist, a strong dancer, a great performer, and we can be vulnerable but still very entertaining while we do it,” she said.

The public can expect more songs with a distinctly Filipino sound, lyrics, and aesthetics.

“We want to tell the stories of Filipinos through our songs,” said Nala, who pointed out the beauty in the lyrics of “Paramdam.” “We want to introduce our culture to international audiences.”

For Cia, their debut has meant getting one step closer to performing their music live on stage — which is a dream come true for all five of them. “We have a lot of energy and want to show our talents, skills, and individuality,” she said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana