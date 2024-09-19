The US will have a big presence in this year’s International Bazaar

1 of 2

THE ANNUAL International Bazaar — organized by the International Bazaar Foundation (IBF), the Spouses of the Heads of Missions (SHOM), as well as the Diplomatic and Consular Missions in the Philippines — will be back in town on Nov. 3 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

There will be 174 booths from about 40 participating countries. “This is the only event where you can find all the products of these countries in one event. A lot of these products, you don’t see outside at the stores,” IBF Press Relations Officer Veronica Jimenez told BusinessWorld during a press conference on Sept. 11 at the World Trade Center.

The US will be joining this year, and it is going big with 16 booths. Nora Salazar, executive director of the IBF told BusinessWorld, “They would like to promote the importance of the products from the US that are agriculturally related.”

Their pavilion would be under the theme “Galing USA” (a play on the Filipino homonym “galing” which can mean either a place of origin or a praise of skill). Among the products that will be available at the booths are red meat, poultry, cheeses, dried fruits and nuts, peas and lentils, fresh fruits, soy-based products, candies and confectionery, wheat-based products, wines, and local craft beers brewed with US ingredients.

The exhibitors of the Galing USA Pavilion include Alternatives Food Corp., Candy Corner, Dane Commodities, ELIAS Wicked Ales and Spirits, Fly Ace, Frutesca, Global Strategic Partners Distribution, Inc., Hightower, Inc., Hotdog On Sticks/Nathan’s Famous, LL & Lance Multi-Products, Inc., La Petite Fromagerie, MIDA Food, Miracle Soybean Food International, Panaderia Antonio Food Corp., The Plaza Catering, and The Wine Club.

The Galing USA Pavilion is supported by the US Department of Agriculture Foreign Agricultural Service in collaboration with the California Milk Advisory Board, Potatoes USA, US Dry Bean Council, US Highbush Blueberry Council, US Meat Export Federation, USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council, and the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council.

FRoM CHOCOLATES TO YERBA MATE

Other countries are also offering a wide variety of food stuff. The Belgian embassy’s booth will offer chocolates, there will be paprika and Hungarian sausage from the Hungarian embassy, wines from the Australian embassy, and yerba mate from the Argentine embassy.

Aside from food products — garri mix, made from granulated cassava, and Chin Chin, a deep-fried snack, among others — the Consulate of the Republic of Ghana will also be showing off framed Lego figures which are works by one of their consular officers.

The home court won’t be lagging behind either: the Philippine pavilion will have 50 booths, offering the “Philippines’ Best,” including clothing, homeware, decor, jewelry, and food.

This year’s theme for the bazaar is “Shop Global, Help Local.”

“Beyond the delightful shopping and cultural experiences, ‘Shop Global, Help Local’ is about making a difference,” said Pamela Manalo, chair of the IBF (a post traditionally held by the spouse of the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, at present Enrique Manalo, the son of diplomat Rosario Manalo, the first woman to pass the Philippine Foreign Service Officers’ Examinations). “The funds raised through this event will support programs that will empower abused women, abandoned children, the homeless, and other marginalized communities — offering them not just a handout, but also hope.”

In a release, the organizers said, “All proceeds from this annual Bazaar will go to the various IBF and SHOM charity projects and programs that aim to uplift marginalized communities and extend educational opportunities to indigent scholars. The IBF supports its 52 active scholars, as well as livelihood projects for distressed communities and victims of calamities, provides financial and in-kind assistance to civic organizations, medical institutions, and NGOs in providing care to persons with disabilities, the elderly, the homeless, abused women and abandoned children, and other deserving groups.”

The bazaar is also a way to foster good relationships within the international community. Take note of the list of participating countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brunei Darussalam, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, the US, the UK, Vietnam, Angola, Georgia, Ghana, Jamaica, Peru, Syria, and Tanzania.

Ms. Jimenez said, “Everybody’s interested in the products of the other countries. I think it’s a form of fellowship for the different countries. Especially now that we’re living in such challenging times. But these countries, in this particular event, get together despite what’s happening outside.

“It kind of strengthens our relationship with each other. Because of that, this has been a very successful event every year. We forget about whatever quarrels we have outside, and just be kind and nice to each other.”

Entrance fee to the bazaar is P150. The International Bazaar will be on a Sunday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Halls B and C of the World Trade Center in Pasay City. — Joseph L. Garcia