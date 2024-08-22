Dining In/Out (08/22/24)

1 of 5

Jollibee’s Peach Mango Pie is now chunkier

JOLLIBEE’s Peach Mango Pie now has an improved pie filling recipe and is also more affordable. The price for a regular solo order has been reduced from P45 to P40. The pie now features an improved recipe, boasting of more real peach and mango bits, making it chunkier than the previous recipe; but is still packed in Jollibee’s sweet-salty signature crust. While the Peach Mango Pie is available for P40, there is also the large Peach Mango Pie solo for P60. The pie is available through dine-in, take-out, or drive-through, and for delivery via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #8-7000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Celebrity chef Jereme Leung returns to Conrad

CONRAD Manila celebrates the anticipated return of celebrity chef Jereme Leung, who will be featured at the 2024 Legendary Chefs Series – The Emperor’s Table from Aug. 22 to 28, exclusively at China Blue by Jereme Leung. Fabio Berto, Conrad Manila’s General Manager, said, “As his home in the Philippines, we are always thrilled to welcome chef Jereme Leung and his culinary genius back to Conrad Manila. Year after year, he always brings something new and unique to the table, and 2024 is surely not an exception.” During his visit, Mr. Leung will present his special set menu, priced at P6,588 net per person. This includes starters such as Marinated crabmeat with avocado and crispy puff roll, Marinated sweet plum drunken King Prawn, and Double-boiled sturgeon tendon and dry sea conch with morel mushroom Kung Fu soup. Main course selections feature Wasabi beef wagyu pistachio, Green bamboo shoot, Pan-fried black cod with torched ginger flower gravy sauce and pomelo, Braised Yin Yang rice (Orza rice, Tibet Rock Grain) with dry scallop and dry fish maw, and oyster-ginger taste. The cherry on top is a savory dessert: chocolate egg coconut mousse with mango puree. Patrons will also have the chance to meet Mr. Leung. The Legendary Chef’s Series: The Emperor’s Table exclusive set menu will be available for both lunch (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and dinner (6 to 10 p.m.), daily from Aug. 22 to Sept. 30. For inquiries and reservations, call 8833-9999, 00917-650-4043,, or email MNLMB.FB@ConradHotels.com. To learn more, visit China Blue by Jereme Leung – Eat. Drink. Hilton. (eatdrinkhilton.com).

Casa Buenas’ Sunday Brunch Buffet at NWR

STARTING this August, Newport World Resorts’ (NWR) signature restaurant that pays homage to the flavors of the Philippines is serving a feast every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Casa Buenas Sunday Brunch Buffet features an array of savory and sweet a la minute courses and a spread of fresh seafood on ice (Boston lobster, prawns, mussels, and crab legs), charcuterie cuts of meats and cheeses, a salad bar, tapas, and a carving station with lechon baka and cochinillo. The seafood specialty section serves Lobster Thermidor, Crispy fried prawns, and Baked Oyster Rockefeller. Buffet rates start at P4,500+ per person up to P5,500+ for a more indulgent experience with free-flowing champagne and other premium beverages. Advance bookings can be made online via https://tickets.newportworldresorts.com/products/casa-buenas-brunch-buffet?group=experiences. For more information, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Flamin’ Hot Pepper Roast

KENNY Rogers Roasters’ new recipe for Flamin’ Hot Pepper Roast and Ribs goes beyond the usual. The roast (P770) is marinated in herbs and spices, and basted in a fiery hot pepper sauce. The Flamin’ Hot Pepper Roast Solo B (P310) is a quarter roast chicken marinated in herbs and spices, basted in a fiery hot pepper sauce; served with two side dishes, one rice, and signature corn muffin. The Flamin’ Hot Pepper Ribs (P835) are basted in the same sauce, and are available as a meal: the Flamin’ Hot Pepper Ribs Solo B (P480). This includes a 1/2 slab of ribs, rib sauce, one cup of rice, one side dish, and a corn muffin. Kenny Rogers’ new Flamin’ Hot Pepper Roast and Ribs is available for dine-in or takeout. For delivery, visit www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, call the hotline 8-555-9000, or order via Grab Food and Food Panda.

New flavors at McCafé

MCDONALD’s welcomes a new McCafé Iced Coffee lineup, featuring new flavors and a bolder, creamier taste, all served up in newly designed yellow cups. McDonald’s Philippines Marketing Director for Channels Ashley Santillan-Delgado said: “Our customers take their beverages seriously, and so do we — the new and better McCafé Iced Coffee is a result of months of development and research, delivering an expanded taste journey that everyone can enjoy.” Starting at P50, the lineup includes McCafé Iced Coffee Original, McCafé Iced Coffee Vanilla, and McCafé Iced Coffee Chocolate. There are also McCafé Coffee and McCafé Iced Coffee Black. The variants are available via dine-in, delivery, drive-through and at McDonald’s Fries and Dessert stations nationwide. McDonald’s App Drive Thru VIPs can get their Medium Iced Coffee for P35 until Aug. 24. There will be more McCafé Iced Coffee promos and deals in the coming days.