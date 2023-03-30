Dining In/Out (03/30/23)

1 of 29

Easter traditions at Peninsula Manila

THE PENINSULA Manila invites guests to celebrate Holy Week — April 5 to 8 — and Easter Sunday and Monday on April 9 and 10 with a variety of activities and experiences for the whole family. On Easter Sunday, the hotel will hold the “It’s a Small World” Easter Adventure and Egg Hunt” at the Rigodon Ballroom. There will be numerous activities from face painting and Easter toy making, to Easter egg coloring and magic shows, and a visit from the Easter Bunny, who will be helping children fill their Easter baskets with eggs hidden in the “It’s a Small World” maze. Children from one to 12 can join the event which will run from 2:30 to 5 p.m. A lavish afternoon merienda buffet will be served in the ballroom. The egg hunt costs P4,000 for one child 12 years old and below including one adult, and P2,800 for an additional child or adult. The Lobby invites guests to a Filipino merienda, “EveryBunny’s Merienda Buffet,” featuring a selection of regional dishes from 2:30 to 5 p.m., April 6 to 8 (Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday). The merienda is available for P3,800 (with a flute of Champagne), P2,800 (adult), and P1,400 (children below 12). Meanwhile, The Lobby is serving the “Catch of the Day” seafood platter from April 6 to 10 (Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday), from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Good for two persons, the platter costs P4,500. During the long Easter weekend, The Lobby is going to have its own version of old-time ice cream parlors where they’ll be scooping frozen treats like the “Tropicana” and “Strawberry Blondie” sundaes as well as serving ice cream by the scoop. It will be open from April 6 to 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with sundaes going for P590 and P250 per scoop. Over at Escolta, it will be serving the all-you-can-eat “I Sea Buffet” Seafood Dinner Buffet from April 6 to 9, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., for P3,800 for adults and P1,900 for children below 12. For Easter Sunday brunch, it will be serving the “Hoppy Easter Buffet Extravaganza” from noon to 3 p.m., for P7,000 (with free-flowing Champagne for two hours), P4,500 for adults, and P2,250 for children below 12. Meanwhile, Old Manila will serve the “Fruits de Mer” Seafood Menu on April 8 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Old Manila Chef de Cuisine Domenico Nicolino presents a five-course Easter dinner menu where seafood flown in fresh weekly from Europe and South America takes center stage. The dinner is P6,000 per person. Over at Spices, there is the “Hooked on Crab” Eat-All-You-Can Crab Feastserved from April 5 to 10, for lunch at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again for dinner at 6 to 10 p.m., for P2,000 per person. The Peninsula Boutique will offer “The Easter Bunny’s Favorites,” an Easter selection of cakes, hot cross buns, cakes, pastries, and other Easter treats, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotel also has an “It’s Hip to Hop to The Peninsula this Easter” room package. Rates start at P14,200 for a Deluxe Room (exclusive of taxes) and includes a breakfast buffet in Escolta for two adults and two children (12 years old and below) and one passport for one child and one adult to the egg hunt on Easter Sunday. Stay dates are April 6, 7, 8, and 9. For inquiries or more information call 8887-2888 ext. 6630 (Rooms Reservations) or e-mail reservationPMN@peninsula.com or ext. 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), or e-mail diningPMN@peninsula.com.or visit peninsula.com.

Easter festivities at Conrad Manila

CONRAD Manila concludes the Lenten season and celebrates the coming holidays with festivities such as the “Easter Feast” at Brasserie on 3, Easter goodies from Bru Coffee Bar, and an “Afternoon Tea by the Bay” at C Lounge. Available on Easter Sunday, April 9, Executive Chef Warren Brown will offer an Easter-themed buffet spread at Brasserie on 3, the hotel’s all-day restaurant. Buffet highlights include Sustainable Seafood Paluto, Prime Ribs, as well as a Dessert Station with traditional Easter favorites such as chocolate bunnies and eggs, complemented by kakanin or Filipino rice cakes from different regions. The “Easter Feast” is priced at P3,500 nett per person, available for lunch and dinner. Children dining at any of Conrad Manila’s F&B outlets with their parents or adult companions can come in Easter costumes and take part in special Kiddie Afternoon Activities such as the traditional Easter Egg Hunt, face painting, balloon twisting, magic show and more. The Easter Egg Festival is open from noon to 4 p.m. at the Roosevelt function room. The C Lounge pairs signature teas with delicately hand-crafted sweet and savory Easter-inspired light bites including lemon tartlet, macarons, and mango panna cotta, among others. Available for the whole month of April from 2 to 4 p.m., “Afternoon By The Bay” at C Lounge is priced at P2,688++. Until April 9, The Bru Coffee Bar offers a selection of Easter Chocolate Bunnies, Surprise Eggs, Signature cakes and more, all available to order online for takeaway or delivery. Prices start at P150 net. Finally, the Conrad Spa is offering “Easter Bliss,” a package that includes a coffee scrub followed by its signature healing massage, complemented by BRU Coffee Bar’s specialty coffees. The package, priced at P5,000, is available throughout April. For inquiries or reservations, call 8833-9999 or e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com.

Easter treats at Newport World Resorts

Integrated property Newport World Resorts has lined up offers to entertain the whole family this Easter, from hotel stays and dining treats to fantastic events. At the Manila Marriott Hotel, an Easter Wonderland awaits on Easter Sunday, April 9, with festive food, a friendly mascot, and a magician for P3,900 net per person. Kids who join the Easter Egg Hunt can win vouchers and gift certificates for the most eggs collected. The Hilton Manila’s Kusina Sea Kitchens will serve an Easter Sunday Buffet Brunch. Meanwhile, the Ballroom gets dressed up with fun kiddie Easter activities from inflatable castles, face painting, magic shows and so much more. Kusina’s Easter buffet with access to its Easter activities and games at the Ballroom is priced at P3,500++ per adult and child. Doors open at 11 a.m. The Sheraton Manila Hotel celebrates with an Easter Sunday party at S Kitchen, with buffet, egg hunting and decorating activity, and access to games and loot bags. For P3,888 per person. Hotel Okura Manila suggests a staycation with the Haru (Spring) Room Packages available for rates starting at P15,000 net per night. On Easter Sunday, its restaurant Yawaragi serves a bountiful Japanese-inspired celebration for P3,700++ per person. Newport Mall’s restaurants are also marking the occasion with seafood fare taking center stage. There is Filipino restaurant Crisostomo’s Lenten Special Savory Seafood Sinugba; Wolfgang’s Steakhouse offers Tuna Tartar, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, and Lobster Salad; while NIkkei Robata serves fresh Hokkaido Scallops. After dining, take the kids to the Easter Party at The Plaza at the second floor of Newport Mall. To join, guests need to present a single purchase receipt worth at least P1,000 from the ToysRUs Toy Fair, and a single receipt worth P1,000 from any of Newport Mall’s dining, shopping, amusement, and wellness establishments, and Newport Cinemas dated April 3-8. At the Easter Party, kids can try out some of the hottest toys of the year, join an Easter egg hunt, a costume contest, and play games. Book an overnight stay in a standard room at the Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City between April 5 to 10, and get access to the Easter Party at Newport Mall on April 9. Newport Mall’s operating schedule has been adjusted in observance of the Holy Week. On April 2-6, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the mall will be closed on April 7, and reopen on April 8-9, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Circus is coming to Alabang Town Center

THIS Easter, the circus comes to town at the Alabang Town Center. The festivities run from April 8 to 10. At the center of it all is the Digital Circus Ring at the Activity Center. Children can get creative in drawing and coloring their own circus animal and see them come to full view on the large LED screen. There will also be circus animals in large 3D format, and circus games like dunk tank and foam blasters which will be open to all those who want to play. Soft play games will also be available for kids three years old and below. On Easter Sunday, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt. There will be five batches scheduled throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 6p.m. And each lucky child who finds the golden egg will be eligible to participate in the grand raffle and get the chance to win a brand-new Nintendo OLED. Children ages two to seven years old are scheduled to hunt at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; those ages eight to 12 years get their turn at 1 and 4:30 p.m.; and the 6 p.m. hunt is for kids ages two to 12 years old. To participate in the Easter weekend activities, visitors will need a Cirque du Animaux wristband which may be obtained by going to the concierge and presenting a single or accumulated receipts worth P2,000 for each child. To join the hunt on Sunday, an additional single or accumulated receipt worth P1,000 must be presented. For soft play games, a Soft Play wristband must be acquired by presenting a single receipt worth P500 for each toddler. For those who only want to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, a single or accumulated receipts worth P3,000 is required. Slots are limited for the Easter Egg Hunt.

Bistro Group opening 6 restaurants at Estancia Mall

THIS April, The Bistro Group has opened six new restaurants at Estancia Mall’s G/F East Wing: Italianni’s, TGIFridays, Denny’s, Randy’s Donuts, Texas Roadhouse, and Modern Shang. They join Buffalo Wild Wings which has been open at the mall since 2015. TGIFridays has a 30% discount Happy Hour promo daily from 2 to 7 p.m.

Mercato Centrale comes to Rizal Park

AFTER the launch on March 16 at Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila City, the food lifestyle market Mercato Centrale has partnered with the National Parks Development Committee and Rizal Park Administration to open a new food lifestyle market at the Noli Me Tangere Garden in Luneta (also called Rizal Park), Manila City. The Mercato Centrale Rizal Park Market will be open to the public from 3 to 10 p.m. every weekend. The market is accessible to commuters and cars, from Roxas Blvd and Kalaw Avenue. Along with the lineup of vendors, the Mercato Centrale Rizal Park also features a weekly lineup to serenade food-goers while they enjoy their weekend food trip.

Krispy Kreme’s newest treats

KRISPY Kreme is introducing their new Easter Doughnuts which are best paired with their Frozen Lemonades. The new Easter Doughnuts and Minis collection is made up of the Blue Easter Chick, White Easter Chick, and Pink Rabbit. The Blue Easter Chick is an egg shell doughnut filled with dark chocolate, dipped in yellow and white chocolate, decorated with chocolate icing and pink chocolate. The White Easter Chick is an egg shell doughnut filled with custard creme, dipped in yellow and white chocolate, decorated with chocolate and pink chocolate. The Pink Rabbit is an unglazed ring doughnut dipped in pastel pink colored chocolate, topped with white sprinkles and marshmallow, decorated with chocolate icing, pink chocolate and vanilla kreme. Boxes start at P65. Meanwhile, the Mini Easter Eggs are unglazed mini ring doughnuts dipped in dark chocolate and decorated with chocolate kreme and jelly belly candies. The Mini Easter Sprinkles is an unglazed mini ring doughnut dipped in yellow chocolate and pastel sprinkles. The mini treats start at P370. Pair the doughnuts with a cup of Frozen Lemonade. Starting at P95, the Frozen Original Lemonade is an iced-blended lemonade drink, while the Frozen Strawberry Lemonade is made with lemon and strawberry, and the Frozen Lemonade Iced Tea is an iced-blended drink made with a mix of house blend tea and lemonade. The Easter specials are available at any Krispy Kreme stores nationwide to check out these specials.

Greenwich offers ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Barkada Deal’

GREENWICH’S month-end Buy 1 Get 1 Barkada Deal gives customers one Ham and Cheese Classic Solo for free when they buy a Greenwich Hawaiian Overload in Barkada size. The offer is available from March 29 to 31 only. For meat-free options, switch the Hawaiian Overload to 4-Cheese Overload or 5-Cheese and Veggies Overload. The Barkada Deal will be available in all Greenwich branches nationwide for dine-in, take-out, pick up, and delivery. One may order online at www.greenwichdelivery.com or via GrabFood and foodpanda, or the hotline at #5-55-55.

Tokyo Bubble Tea launches Brown Sugar Series

TOKYO Bubble Tea is now offering its Brown Sugar Series, made up of Brown Sugar Milk, Brown Sugar Chocolate Milk, Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Matcha Milk Tea, and Brown Sugar Café Latte JCC. Brown Sugar Milk is a creamy milk drink made with brown sugar syrup and kanten jelly, bits of soft gelatin with slight sweetness from brown sugar. Brown Sugar Chocolate Milk is chocolate milk drink with swirls of brown sugar syrup and bits of kanten jelly. Made with freshly brewed cold tea and milk, Brown Sugar Milk Tea has a different kind of sweetness thanks to the brown sugar syrup and kanten jelly. Brown Sugar Matcha Milk Tea is made with fresh milk, brown sugar syrup, and kanten jelly. Brown Sugar Cafe Latte uses brown sugar syrup and kanten jelly, made richer with Japanese Cheesecake Cream.The Brown Sugar Series is available in the brand’s Metro Manila branches: Banawe, Greenhills, SM Megamall, and Bonifacio Global City. Drinks are also available via website, www.tokyobubbletea.com, and delivery apps.

Seattle’s Best Coffee opens its biggest store

SEATTLE’S Best Coffee just opened its largest store in the country to date and it’s located in Kawit, Cavite. The two-level outlet located in Centennial Road boasts more than 1,000 sqm of floor area. With seating capacity for more than 100 customers, the store’s bright and inviting atmosphere is due to the modern interiors and wide spaces from the ground floor up to the second floor including the open area. It also features two spacious conference rooms for meetings, intimate gatherings, or celebrations. The new store also has a drive-through feature. The branch also has a parking area at the back of the café. It is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The new branch is along Centennial Road, Barangay Batong Daling, Kawit, Cavite.

Jollibee UK to launch exclusive dish

PHILIPPINE restaurant chain Jollibee’s UK branch and chef Whyte Rushen — known for his refined takes on street food and his background as a former chef of Michelin-starred Brat, Scully St James, and Kerridge’s — have come up with a limited-time menu item, The Jolly Rushen Tater Tots. Reminiscing on a meal at Jollibee, Mr. Rushen approached the restaurant chain about creating a side dish to the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. In the chef’s largest collaboration to date and first exclusive partnership with a quick service restaurant brand, his vision was to celebrate the Spicy Chicken Sandwich for “actually being spicy” by combining complementary ingredients to balance the fiery flavor. The Rushen-made side dish features hot honey and caramel drizzled tater tots, accompanied by smoked chili burger sauce with crispy fried onions and a spring onion salad.

Ajinomoto launches nutrition advice app

AJINOMOTO Philippines Corp. (APC Group), in consultation with the Philippine Society of Nutritionists-Dietitians (PSND), developed and recently launched the Nutrition Advice web app. The feature allows Filipinos to easily connect with nutrition experts wherever they are. Nutrition Advice is a two-way digital communication tool where users can receive expert and personalized recommendations from licensed dietitians and lifestyle doctor. It is designed to provide nutritional advice related to weight management, diabetes, and hypertension. “A lot of nutrition information are available online but since health is a very personal matter that requires dedicated discussions, we at Ajinomoto developed Nutrition Advice to help Filipinos easily connect with experts that can guide them in achieving their wellness goals,” APC Group General Manager for Corporate Planning and Public Relations Roann Co said The Nutrition Advice web app is part of Ajinomoto’s efforts to actively address food and health issues in the Philippines. Aside from the web app, Ajinomoto is actively promoting balanced diet and sodium reduction through the BawAsin campaign, an effort to encourage consumers to reduce their salt intake without sacrificing deliciousness. The Mag-Pinggang Pinoy Tayo! Project, an easy-to-understand healthy food plate guide for Filipinos. To access Nutrition Advice, visit https://nutritiondesk.cookmunitybyajinomoto.com/.