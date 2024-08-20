Sinag Maynila film fest returns

1 of 5

BACK after a four-year hiatus following the pandemic, the sixth edition of the Sinag Maynila Film Festival is presenting seven full-length features, 10 short films, and seven documentaries that may have been presented in other film festivals but have yet to be premiered in cinemas.

“Because of the long hiatus, we thought that only a few would submit, but we actually received an overwhelming number of entries,” festival director Brillante Ma. Mendoza said during the launch on Aug. 8 at Gateway Mall 2, Quezon City.

Sinag Maynila was founded in 2015 by Mr. Mendoza and Solar Entertainment president Wilson Y. Tieng to mark the celebration of Manila’s Tourism Month and the Philippine Film Industry Month every September.

This year, the festival received a total of 190 entries. “Our screening committee had a difficult time making their choices because all had compelling reasons to be included,” Mr. Mendoza said.

Mr. Tieng added that their goal, to highlight “the creativity of the Filipino,” is made easier with the sheer breadth of talent that can be found today.

“It just goes to show that there are so many talented Filipino filmmakers that are raring to show their works and are looking for avenues to present their stories,” he said.

He cited alumni of previous editions of Sinag Maynila — Zig Dulay and Lawrence Fajardo — as examples of success stories. The two filmmakers remain active in the industry, directing primetime shows for big television networks.

Included in this year’s festival, which runs from Sept. 4 to 8, is the social drama The Gospel of the Beast by Sheron Dayoc starring Janssen Magpusao and Ronnie Lazaro. It premiered overseas at the Tokyo International Film Festival and was the opening film at the recently concluded Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

The Filipino-Chinese family drama Her Locket by J.E. Tiglao stars producer-lead actress Rebecca Chuaunsu in her own autobiographical tale. Meanwhile, the action film Banjo written, directed, and starring Bryan Wong aims to represent the passion of filmmakers from Sarangani Province.

Maple Leaf Dreams, an OFW- themed (overseas Filipino worker) romance shot in Canada, is directed by Benedict Mique and stars Kira Balinger and LA Santos. Its story, inspired by real-life stories of OFWs in Canada, seeks to give a voice to so-called modern-day Filipino heroes.

The psychological thriller What You Did by Joan Lopez Flores features a strong cast in Tony Labrusca, Mary Joy Apostol, Epy Quizon, Mercedes Cabral, and Ana Abad Santos. The drama Salome by Gutierrez “Teng” Mangansakan II has Perry Dizon, Tommy Alejandrino, and Dolly de Leon in a story loosely based on the eponymous minor character in Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere.

Completing the Sinag Maynila lineup of full-length films is Alvin Yapan’s Talahib, a slasher horror flick set amid landscapes of tall grass at night, starring Joem Bascon, Gillian Vicencio, and Kristoff Garcia.

Six short films that will be screened are: 14 Days by Nars Santos, Ang Maniniyot ni Papa Jisos by Franky Arrocena, As the Moth Flies by Gayle Oblea, Bisan Abo Wala Bilin by Kyd Torato, Kiyaw by Jericho Jeriel, ILO by Serafin Emmanuel P. Catangay, Mananguete by Mery Grace Rama-Mission, Ina Bulan by Melver Ritz L. Gomez, Sa Paglupad Ka Banong by Elvert Bañares, and Suka and Toyo Can Make Adobo by Jude Matanguihan.

This year’s festival will have seven documentaries: Ghosts of Kalantiaw by Chuck Escasa, Ino by Ranniel Semana, Natatanging Palayok by Ein Gil Randall S. Camuñas, Pag-Ibig Ang Mananaig by Jenina Denise A. Domingo, Panatag by Allan Lazaro, Untitled/ Unfinished by Matthew Victor Pastor, and Way of the Balisong by Paul Factora.

Sinag Maynila will run from Sept. 4 to 8 in select cinemas (to be announced). For updates, follow Sinag Maynila’s social media pages. — B.H. Lacsamana