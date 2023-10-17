Philippine indie label signs 10 new artists

OFFSHORE MUSIC, a homegrown independent label headed by Filipino rock legend Eleandre “Ely” Buendia, has just signed a new batch of artists, representing various facets of the local music scene.

The label was founded in 2016 by Mr. Buendia to champion cutting-edge Filipino solo artists, singer-songwriters, and rock bands, allowing them creative integrity and a chance to make a mark in the industry.

“It started when I wanted to actually own my own music which, in hindsight, was kind of counterintuitive because, when you write your music and play it, it’s no longer yours,” he said at the launch, in an interview with BusinessWorld.

In that sense, the 10 artists they’ve signed are brave for “being willing to take the risk of sharing what they’ve worked hard for … compromising their vision since it’s the only way for music to survive, through community,” he added.

Offshore Music’s roster of artists now includes city pop outfit ALYSON, indie rock band Amateurish, rising alternative rockers Her Name Is Noelle and Ligaya Escueta, bedroom pop soloist neytan, alt-R&B adventurists JDRX and CRISHA, funk/pop/groove band Mt. Lewis, folk/indie artist Bree, and psych pop troubadour Elton Clark.

Aside from the variety in genres, the musicians’ backgrounds also vary, which is “somewhat intentional” on the part of the label. This is how math rock*-pop rock fusion band Amateurish, hailing from Baguio up north, and soul-R&B singer CRISHA, from Cagayan de Oro down south, are on the roster of artists.

“Offshore is Manila-based but we definitely explore music from outside Manila,” Mr. Buendia explained. “We just make sure that the artists we pick have a fully formed identity.”

Even the youngest musician on the list, 16-year-old Ligaya Escueta, is already a distinct presence with her guitar-based rock sound and aesthetic that mixes goth, punk, and grunge.

“I really like the local indie scene. I go to a lot of gigs and I love how organic the community is. The musicians are all really good and the energy is always so high. I feel proud to be a part of it,” she told BusinessWorld.

To date, Offshore Music has been the home to many successful indie artists and bands like Apartel, ena mori, Pinkmen, Sulo, Sansette, and Eliza Marie.

In celebration of the 10 artists joining the label, a release spree of many of their new singles kicked off on Oct. 13, starting with Elton Clark’s heartfelt, hard-hitting ballad “Wait Lang.”

The song addresses the struggles of everyday life in the city and finding comfort in taking periodic pauses and embracing moments of rest. “I wanted it to be a reminder to my listeners that no matter how hectic life gets, it’s crucial to take a moment to breathe,” said Mr. Clark.

It will be followed by the release of Bree’s “Sweet” on Oct. 20, Ligaya Escueta and Jr. Oca Experience’s “Novelty” on Oct. 27, JDRX’s “Ask” on Nov. 3, Her Name Is Noelle’s both “Twenty Something,” and Pinkmen’s “Miscom” on Nov. 10, and both CRISHA’s “Real” and neytan’s single on Nov. 17.

While all these musicians are part of the label, they still have free rein to present themselves however they want, according to Mr. Buendia.

“We let them decide what their image is. To me, as an artist myself, that’s very important and really personal. We’re just here to provide guidance,” he said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

*Math rock is a subgenre of alternative/indie rock that uses complex, atypical rhythmic structures like odd time signatures.