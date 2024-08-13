TUMANDOK, a film that follows a 16-year-old chieftain’s daughter as she and her people fight for their ancestral land in Panay, was the top winner at the 20th edition of the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival, bagging five awards including Best Film and Best Screenplay at the awards night on Aug. 11 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The film, directed by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay, also won the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award for Full-length Feature, Best Supporting Actor for Felipe Ganancial, and Best Original Music Score for Paulo Almaden and the Ati People of Kabarangkalan and Nagpana.

“[Tumandok is awarded the Best Film] for its focus on a marginalized sector of Philippine society; for its nearly epic sweep of the life and landscape of a people disempowered by the wealthy and the powerful and victimized by government neglect and corruption; for its highly convincing characters and effective ensemble acting by a cast of non-professional actors; and for its highly effective filmmaking in defense of the rights of indigenous people to their ancestral domain,” the citation read.

“Although this is our first full-length film, we take ourselves out of it because this film is the symbol of bravery and strength of the Ati community who co-authored, co-directed, and made this with us,” Ms. Sumagaysay said in her acceptance speech.

Named for the Ati word for “native” or “inhabitant,” the film is based on real accounts by the Atis in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo.

The next big winner of the night was Kono Basho, which bagged four awards including Best Director for Jaime Pacena II, Best Cinematography for Dan Villegas, and Best Production Design for Eero Yves Francisco.

The family drama follows Ella, played by Gabby Padilla, who reunites with her estranged half-sister in Japan at her father’s funeral, allowing them to heal from their respective traumas.

Ms. Padilla’s portrayal in Kono Basho earned her the Best Actress award “for her sensitive and very moving portrayal of a young woman navigating the cultural complexities of a foreign funeral while coming to terms with personal loss and family grief.”

Ms. Padilla shared her Best Actress award — a first in Cinemalaya history — with Marian Rivera, who was recognized “for her spirited portrayal of a public school teacher risking life and limb to protect the sanctity of the ballot” in the film Balota.

Meanwhile, child actor Enzo Osorio was named Best Actor, for “his sensitive and very convincing portrayal of a boy who refuses to be silent and to be silenced about his abuse” in the film The Hearing, according to the citation.

In the short feature film category, Cross My Heart and Hope to Die took home the Best Short Film prize, its director Sam Manacsa also earning the Best Director award.

The short follows an unpaid office worker who finds comfort in a love interest through his constant phone calls.

“[Cross My Heart and Hope to Die won Best Short Film] for its heartbreaking portrait of overworked and underpaid women workers, and its subtle but mordant critique of their abuse and exploitation,” the citation read.

This year’s Cinemalaya was held at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque because of the extensive ongoing renovation of its regular venue, the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ main building. The festival showcased 20 films in competition this year, with 10 full-length features and 10 short feature films. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

And the winner is…

FULL-LENGTH FEATURE FILMS

• Best Film: Tumandok by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay

• Best Direction: Jaime Pacena II for Kono Basho

• Best Actress: Gabby Padilla for Kono Basho; Marian Rivera for Balota

• Best Actor: Enzo Osorio for The Hearing

• Best Supporting Actress: Sue Prado for Kantil

• Best Supporting Actor: Felipe Ganancial for Tumandok

• Best Screenplay: Arden Rod Condez and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay for Tumandok

• Best Cinematography: Dan Villegas for Kono Basho

• Best Production Design: Eero Yves Francisco for Kono Basho

• Best Editing: Dominic Bekaert for An Errand

• Best Original Music Score: Paulo Almaden, The Ati People of Kabarangkalan and Nagpana for Tumandok

• Best Sound: Jedd Dumaguina and Mario Consunji for An Errand

• NETPAC Jury Prize: Tumandok by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay

• Special Jury Prize: Alipato at Muog by JL Burgos

• Audience Choice Award: Gulay Lang, Manong by BC Amparado

SHORT FILMS

• Best Short Film: Cross My Heart and Hope to Die by Sam Manacsa

• Best Direction: Sam Manacsa for Cross My Heart and Hope to Die

• Best Screenplay: Sonny Calvento for Primetime Mother

• NETPAC Jury Prize: Abogbaybay by P.R. Monencillo

• Special Jury Prize: Pamalandong sa Danow by Breech Asher Harani

• Audience Choice Award: Primetime Mother by Sonny Calvento