Bagets musical adaptation in the works

THE HIT 1984 comedy film Bagets will be given new life through a stage adaptation, Bagets the Musical, the show’s producers announced on Friday.

The musical centers on five friends who are coming of age, played in the original film by Aga Muhlach, William Martinez, JC Bonnin, Herbert Bautista, and Raymond Lauchengco.

Set to arrive in 2026, the theater project is produced by Viva Communications, Inc., and the Philstar Media Group through Philstar Next, its division that handles ventures beyond news publishing.

Philstar Media Group Executive Vice-President Lucien C. Dy Tioco said in a Facebook post that the agreement is for the two companies to “co-produce an adaptation of one of the iconic films that defined the ’80s generation.”

Present at the contract signing on Friday were Mr. Dy Tioco, Philstar Media Group President and Chief Executive Officer Miguel G. Belmonte, Viva Communications Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vicente R. del Rosario, Jr., and Viva Communications President and Chief Operating Officer Vincent G. del Rosario III.

While the cast and crew behind the musical are still being organized, the producers have revealed that audiencegoers can expect it to hit the stage by the first quarter of 2026. — BHL