Entertainment News (08/06/24)

Free film screenings at Cinemalaya

THE CINEMALAYA Philippine Independent Film Festival is screening several free films this week. DitO by Yuki Takashi tells the story of a father in the world of Filipino boxing, starring seasoned actors like Mon Confiado and Lou Veloso as well as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. In partnership with The Japan Foundation in Manila, it will be shown on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque. On the same day, the Metropolitan Theater in Manila will screen multiple films: a set of Cinemalaya shorts as a tribute to curator and archivist Teddy Co, and the digitally remastered Jose Rizal by Marilou Diaz-Abaya. The former will be shown at 1 p.m. and the latter at 4 p.m. Finally, fans of Fernando Poe, Jr. can catch a special screening of the digitally remastered film Asedillo on Aug. 9, 1 p.m., at the Metropolitan Theater. The Cinemalaya 2024 film festival runs from Aug. 2 to 11 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City. Counting the films in competition, exhibition films, retrospectives, and premieres, the festival’s lineup this year totals 200 films. For more details including the screening schedules, visit the CCP and Cinemalaya websites and social media pages.

Robinsons Galleria celebrates International Cat Day

THE ROBINSONS Malls Happy Pets Club, together with Quezon City Veterinary Department, is celebrating International Cat Day on Aug. 8. The day will be filled with giveaways, informative pet talks, and a series of free pet services. “Meow Mania: An International Cat Day Celebration” will take place at Robinsons Galleria’s Main Atrium. Some of the services include free spay and neuter, free anti-rabies vaccination, and free vet consultation. One of the anticipated events is The Gift of Furever Home, a pet adoption drive. Renowned veterinarian Dr. Nielsen Donato will also be giving a Cat Health and Wellness talk.

Gateway welcomes Star Wars LEGO display

THE PINOY Lego Users Group (PinoyLUG) has assembled an extensive collection of LEGO portraits of various Jedi and Sith images from the Star Wars film franchise universe. The display is on view at the Activity Area of the Gateway Mall 1 in Cubao, Quezon City. It runs until Aug. 9 and is up all throughout mall hours, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., for Star Wars fans to peruse and admire.

Cinemalaya Film Market holds filmmaking talks, book launches

FILMMAKERS and other industry leaders will be at the Cinemalaya Bente: Loob, Lalim, Lakas — the Cinemalaya Film Market, which is part of the ongoing Cinemala Independent Film Festival. The Cinemalaya Film Market events, which will be held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay’ Japan Town on the fourth floor, kick off on Aug. 6, at 3 p.m., with Mae Caralde of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Film Division who will discuss the opportunities that Gawad Alternatibo creates for beginner filmmakers. On Aug. 7, at 2 p.m., GMA journalist Howie Severino will talk about the importance of documentaries and truthful storytelling. On Aug. 8, at 3 p.m., Philippine-Japan co-productions will be discussed by Japanese filmmaker Yuki Takashi, Filipino visual artist Jaime Pacena III, and Japan Foundation president Ben Suzuki. On Aug. 9, Jem Quiambao of CMB Film Services will talk about post-production work at 3 p.m., and Doy Del Mundo will be launching his book, Archival Afterlives, at 4:30 p.m. Finally, a discussion on cinematography and editing will take place on Aug. 10, at 3 p.m.

Tickets for The Bootleg Beatles concert now on sale

FANS of The Beatles in the Philippines will have the chance to watch the tribute band The Bootleg Beatles in their upcoming concert on Oct. 26. Tickets are now available for the show, presented by Concert Republic. The quartet — Steve White playing Paul McCartney, Stephen Hill as George Harrison, Paul Canning as John Lennon, and Gordon Elsmore as Ringo Starr — aims for a near-authentic sound and uncanny resemblance. Their performance will be at The Theatre at Solaire, Paranaque, on Oct. 26, 8 p.m. Tickets, with prices ranging from P1,850 to P6,850, are available via TicketWorld online and outlets nationwide.

Real Life Fiction screens exclusively at SM Cinemas

THIS August, Black Cap Pictures is opening Real Life Fiction starring Piolo Pascual. The Philippine-produced English language film also stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Epy Quizon, with the special participation of Lav Diaz. Directed and written by Paul Soriano, the film is an intense psychological drama about an actor (Pascual) who must come to terms with what’s real and not after years of being one of the most famous actors of his time. It opens Aug. 28 exclusively at SM Cinemas.

Angeline Quinto sings for BTS-based K-drama

THE KOREAN drama series Begins ≠ Youth has chosen Angeline Quinto to sing the English version of its theme song “Take It All.” It marks her first notable release after signing with her new record label, Universal Records Philippines. The K-drama, which premiered in April, follows seven boys overcoming personal and family challenges. It is based on the fictional story The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, a narrative that the K-pop boy group BTS has been showcasing through their albums, music videos, and other official content since 2015. The song “Take It All,” originally performed by South Korean artist JEMMA, has been reimagined by Ms. Quinto, and is now available on all digital music streaming platforms.

The Script announces February concert in Manila

THE MULTI-AWARDED and platinum-selling Irish band The Script is returning to Manila on Feb. 11, 2025, in a stop of their Satellites World Tour. Presented by Midas Promotions and Wilbros Live, the concert will be at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 10, 10 a.m., via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Animé film Look Back in PHL cinemas this August

PRESENTED by Encore Films, the Japanese film Look Back will open in Philippine theaters on Aug. 28. The animated movie, directed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama and starring Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida in the voice cast, is based on an award-winning manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, creator of Chainsaw Man. The story of growing up follows two completely different girls — overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto — who bond over a love for manga. The tearjerker manga and film about the beauty of friendship were both critically acclaimed and highly popular in Japan.

10cm to perform K-Drama soundtracks live

FANS of the original soundtracks of popular K-drama series such as Queen of Tears are probably familiar with 10cm. The South Korean acoustic-folk indie singer is known for his contributions to K-drama soundtracks. This August, he will serenade fans in the Philippines in the 10cm Closer to You concert on Aug. 31 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. The singer, whose real name is Kwon Jung-yeol, is known for songs like “But It’s Destiny” (from Crash Landing on You), “Where is Dream” (from Start-up), “Lean on Me” (from Hotel del Luna), “My Eyes” (from Goblin), and many more. Tickets, with prices ranging from P2,000 to P9,000, are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets nationwide.