Ballet Philippines turns romantic

BALLET Philippines (BP) is opening its 55th season with one of the oldest surviving romantic ballets in history.

For La Sylphide, the classical and contemporary dance company gives the choreography by Filippo Taglioni a distinct Filipino twist, according to BP artistic director Mikhail “Misha” Martynyuk.

Recalling why they chose it as the season opener, Mr. Martynyuk told the press at the launch on July 16 at Solaire Resort that the ballet will bring BP to a different level. “A new level of technique and purity of execution,” he said.

The Russian choreographer then went on to detail La Sylphide’s place in history — when it premiered in Paris in 1832, it revolutionized the art form as the first to be performed entirely en pointe. It also came about in the period when the diaphanous, calf-length skirt called the tutu became iconic in ballet.

“This performance is difficult for ballet dancers. It involves incredible stamina and a special technique of their feet, which our dancers have been training very, very hard to master,” he said.

The story unfolds in Scotland, where James Ruben, a humble farmer, is enchanted by a forest fairy (otherwise known as a sylph). Despite already being engaged, James is enthralled by the sylph’s otherworldly beauty and confession of love, leading him to follow the fairy into the forest.

BP’s rendition aims to “intertwine the ballet’s original charm with Filipino romanticism and mysticism.”

With a libretto by Adolphe Nourrit and music by Jean-Madeleine Schneitzhoeffer, La Sylphide was also created by its original choreographer Taglioni to showcase the talent of his daughter, ballerina Marie Taglioni.

This time, BP’s dancers will use the material to showcase their own talents.

At the preview, principal dancers Jemima Reyes and Ian Ocampo took the stage to perform the introduction piece, one that captures viewers’ attention with mesmerizing movements.

Principal dancers Regine Magbitang and Rudolph Capongcol also performed an excerpt from the show titled The Promise, another piece drawing on the strong chemistry between the two characters.

Ballet Philippines president Kathleen Liechtenstein told BusinessWorld that everyone should get ready to “immerse in a tremendous show.”

“Bringing this oldest romantic ballet to life is part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of ballet in the Philippines,” she said.

La Sylphide inaugurates the season’s theme of relevé, which in ballet means “to rise onto the tips of the toes,” Mr. Martynyuk said. It will run from Aug. 9 to 11 at The Theatre at Solaire, Parañaque.

Other productions in BP’s 55th season are the holiday offering Peter Pan which will have performances from Dec. 6 to 8, and the original Filipino production Ang Panaginip from Feb. 28 to March 2, 2025.

Tickets are available at http://www.ballet.ph and via Ticketworld. — Brontë H. Lacsamana