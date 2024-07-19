Entertainment News (07/19/24)

1 of 8

Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino marks 10 years

FOR its 10th year, Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino (LMP) is holding a series of music events in various music venues and stages across Metro Manila until July 31. OPM Spotlight: LMP Night will be held throughout the month at Kubo Bar in Kalayaan Ave., Quezon City. Some of the headliners include Johnoy Danao, Sugarcane, jikamarie, Color It Red, Mint Magic and many more from the orginal Pilipino music (OPM) slate. There will also be the OPM Spotlight: Rockwell LMP Series on July 24, 25, 26, and 28 at the Power Plant Mall in Makati City, and LMP24: PhilPop Night on July 31 at Kubo Bar. The latter turns the spotlight on winners and participants from the annual songwriting competition of the same name.

Fisher Mall opens roller skating rink in Malabon

FISHER MALL is opening RollerDisco, Malabon’s first roller skating destination, on the 4th floor of Fisher Mall Malabon. RollerDisco combines roller skating and the nostalgia of disco, with the venue featuring wood flooring and 1980s retro vibes with colorful neon lights that pulse to the beat of disco music. For more information about RollerDisco, visit the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFishermallRollerDisco.

Alabang Town Center offers Paint the Town Red sale

AS THE school season kicks in, Alabang Town Center’s Paint the Town Red sale returns from July 25 to 28. Deals are available throughout the mall: in the Activity Center, at Mt. Mcdo, and at Picture City. Mall visitors can also participate in a game of Giant Jenga, with winners snagging deals, gift certificates, and Klean Kanteen products. With a minimum spend of P3,000 from any Alabang Town Center store, one can get a Townie wristband, which grants access to that activity, and more.

CCP music scholars in PPO Young People’s Concert

THE CCP Young Music Scholars — pianist Aidan Ezra Baracol, flautist Mark Kenedy Rocas, violinist Adrian Nicolas Ong, and soprano Lizzie Bett Estrada — take center stage in the latest edition of the PPO Young People’s Concert, happening on July 27, 5 p.m., at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium in Manila. Under the baton of Herminigildo Ranera, the program for the concert is: Franz Schubert’s Rosamunde Overture D644, Sergie Rachmaninoff’s Concerto no. 1, op.1 F-sharp minor Vivace; Carl Reinecke’s Flute Concerto in D major, Eugène Ysaÿe’s Caprice d’après l’etude en forme de valse de Saint-Saëns, Antonio Molina’s Hatinggabi, Gaetano Donizetti’s E’lindo e civetti…Van la casa e l’albergo from Rita, Richard Strauss’ Meinem Kinde, Op. 37 No. 3 and Cäcile, op. 27 no. 2, and a Medley from Walt Disney. The concert is open and free to the public.

City of Dreams Manila presents Noel Cabangon this July

THE JULY edition of City of Dreams Manila’s CenterPlay Concert Series puts the spotlight on OPM (Original Pilipino Music) icon Noel Cabangon in a one-night-only live concert on July 31 at 9 p.m. The multi-awarded folk singer-songwriter from La Union, known for his soothing voice and mastery of guitar chords, has been the top-of-mind legend when it comes to songs that reflect Filipino society, culture, and heritage. He is well-known for timeless songs such as “Kanlungan,” which was written by a former Buklod bandmate, among others. His rendition of the song “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko” won him Awit Awards’ Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist, and his other awards include Best Song Written for Movie/TV/Stage Play award for “Ang Buhay Nga Naman” and Best World Recording for “Binibini.” Tickets to the concert are now available.

Do You Hear the People Sing at Newport Theater

ON Aug. 2 and 3, Newport World Resorts brings back Boublil and Schönberg’s internationally celebrated concert Do You Hear The People Sing? which returns to Manila for the first time in 10 years. The concert is back for two performances, conducted by Gerard Salonga, and starring three internationally acclaimed stars: Nigel Huckle (currently starring as Chris in the international tour of Miss Saigon), Bradley Jaden (international tour of Les Miserables: The Arena Spectacular as Javert) and Amy Manford (who portrayed Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera in both the West End and Australia). Joining them on stage will be some of the Philippines’ top musical theater stars Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Michael Williams, Carla Guevarra-LaForteza, Jep Go, Arman Ferrer, Joreen Bautista and Esang De Torres, to name a few. A special fundraising gala will support the Upskills+ Foundation and aims to raise funds to build a multi-purpose facility which will serve a community of over 7,000 people. Tickets to the concert are now available via TicketWorld.

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert adds new show

AS THE first two performances are sold out yet demand for tickets is still high, Film Concerts PH has announced an additional performance of Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets for the added show are already on sale via TicketWorld. The first Star Wars film will be shown on a cinema screen, with an added layer of a live orchestra playing the iconic soundtrack in sync with the film.

Coca-Cola and Marvel collaborate

COCA-COLA Philippines has unveiled Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes, an immersive storytelling and a digital experience with Marvel characters, to accompany new pack designs. The new TV commercial showcases the limited-edition Coca-Cola packs featuring six character illustrations, digital collectible characters, and an immersive AR extension on Coca-Cola’s website. The new can designs’ white, red, and black tones feature Deadpool, Elektra, Wolverine, Captain America, Iron Man, and Scarlet Witch. They also come in Original Taste and Zero Sugar variants, and are available nationwide in physical and e-commerce stores until supplies last.

Ainger syd hartha covers Apo’s ‘Panalangin’

FILIPINO folk-pop singer-songwriter syd hartha has released her new single “Panalangin,” a cover of Apo Hiking Society’s early 1980s hit. The singer reinterprets the source material with a stripped-down arrangement and a delicate touch, adding her own stamp while retaining the essence of what makes the song a timeless classic. Her version was arranged and produced by Brian Lotho of Sonic State Audio. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Smart subscribers can unlock Lionsgate Play for free

IN A collaboration between Smart mobile and Lionsgate Play, Smart mobile subscribers can access blockbuster movies and critically acclaimed TV shows with a 7-Day free trial at no extra cost by subscribing to Lionsgate Play and using Smart as the mode of payment. It costs P99 for a monthly plan and P199 for a quarterly plan, upon renewal after the initial seven days. The promotion runs until Oct. 17.