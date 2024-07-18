Dining In/Out (07/18/24)

1 of 4

IWFS Manila Ladies hold Champagne Fest

THE INTERNATIONAL Wine & Food Society (IWFS) Manila Ladies will hold a Fete du Champagne on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Turf Room of the Manila Polo Club in Makati. Only 200 tickets will be sold for this unique event which will feature seven wine merchants, selling only French champagne — from world renowned brands to boutique brands. A ticket is P5,000, and includes one tasting pour per merchant plus one bonus pour. It also includes finger food and pasta stations. Each merchant will feature at least four different champagnes, including a premium champagne. Special discounts on bottle purchases will be given during the event. Purchase tickets through the IWFS Manila Ladies’ Secretariat at 0917-168-1878 (and look for Ana Cruz).

If you like piña coladas

CELEBRATE the 70th anniversary of the Piña Colada with Hilton Manila at Newport World Resorts. The tropical cocktail was supposed to have been invented 70 years ago at the Caribe Hilton in Puerto Rico. On July 19, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Hilton Manila is throwing a pool party at the Vega Pool to commemorate the special occasion. For P1,500++ per person, there will be free-flowing Piña Coladas and bar snacks, and music by DJ Christine and Bandit the DJ. Meanwhile, until Aug. 31, the Hilton Manila is offering a Piña Colada Pie at the Madison Lounge and Bar, a special set of four Piña Coladas for P1,500++ at the Port Bar and Madison Lounge and Bar, and a Piña Colada Making Kit for P1,300++ per set available at the Hilton Manila E-shop and in-room dining. For more information on the latest offers from Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

New World Makati Hotel turns 30

THE NEW World Makati Hotel celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, and to mark the occasion it is rolling out a series of exclusive deals and events until Aug. 8. Guests celebrating their 30th birthday until Aug. 8 can enjoy a free buffet lunch or dinner with a minimum of two paying guests at Café 1228. At Jasmine, celebrate with an Anniversary or Birthday Set Menu for P3,000 net for two pax (P1,500 net per person), featuring dishes like Barbecue combination platter, Double-boiled whole abalone, Dual-Style Prawns, Wok-seared beef tenderloin, and Chinese birthday noodles. There will also be a 30% discount on a la carte dishes such as Jasmine Combination Barbecue Platter, Pastry Puff Barbecued Pork, and Bird’s Nest Crab Meat Conpoy, among others. Guests may order up to three items per table. At The Lounge, enjoy 30 classic cocktails at P300 net each, as well as a 30% discount on beverages and a special selection of spirits and wines during Happy Hour (5:30 to 7:30 p.m). Guests can also savor special anniversary cocktails, the 30th Anniversary Barrel Aged Negroni and Calamansi Pandan Sour. As the hotel celebrates its Pearl Anniversary, a charity dinner on July 23 will be held at the Glasshouse for the benefit of Project PEARLS, a non-profit organization that spearheads programs for poor children to have a better life by giving them PEARLS (Peace, Education, Aspiration, Respect, Love and Smiles) through education, empowerment, nutrition, nourishment, and healthcare. To know more about New World Makati Hotel’s 30th Anniversary Offers, visit https://bit.ly/NWMakati30thAnniversary or call 8811-6888 or 0917-888-4194.

Conrad’s Mid-Autumn Festival offerings

THE CONRAD Manila upholds the Mid-Autumn Festival tradition with a mooncake collection, Moonlit Opulence, available exclusively at China Blue by Jereme Leung (CBJL), the hotel’s award-winning Chinese restaurant. The mooncakes are available from July 15 until Sept. 20. The elegantly crafted limited-edition box consists of four distinct mooncakes and a special CBJL Chinese tea (100% organic premium green tea with jasmine flowers). The four mooncake flavors are Baked white lotus single salted egg yolk, Baked red bean single salted egg yolk, Baked mixed nut salted caramel, and Teoh Chew single salted egg yolk taro. Priced at P4,888 net, the mooncakes are packaged in a stylishly embellished royal blue box. There is an Early Bird special rate of P4,488 net from July 15 to Aug. 15. Orders with a minimum of 15 boxes are entitled to an exclusive price of P3,950 net from July 15 to Sept. 20. For inquiries and reservations, visit eatdrinkhilton.com or call 8833-9999 (landline), 0917-650-3591 (mobile), or e-mail Mel.Garrido@conradhotels.com.

A Mid-Autumn journey to remember at Solaire Resort

SOLAIRE Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with a variety of mooncakes in stylish gift boxes paired with special beverage sets. Available in four flavors, each mooncake is packaged in a luxurious red box. Choose from White lotus with egg yolk, Mixed nuts, Red bean paste, and Ube paste flavors. Pair the mooncakes with cognac or whisky. Choose from a bottle of Louis XIII paired with four small baked cognac-infused mooncakes, or a Remy Martin 1738 with two large baked cognac-infused mooncakes and two free cognac glasses. Whisky enthusiasts can opt for a Dalmore 12 Sherry Cask or Dalmore 18, each set including two large baked Dalmore-infused mooncakes. For a more refreshing and floral tasting option, try a Chinese spirit like Fen Jiu, packaged in a Silk Road box with six small baked mooncakes and a set of wine glasses. There is also a jewelry box containing two small mooncakes, and a lantern box featuring six baked mooncakes with two of each flavor. Solaire’s mooncakes are available for purchase until Sept. 17 at Red Lantern in Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North. Avail of the early bird discount for the whole month of July. For inquiries and dining reservations, call 8888-8888, or e-mail mooncakefestival@solaireresort.com.