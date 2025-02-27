Dining In/Out (02/27/25)

1 of 5

Pernod Ricard Philippines introduces digital labels

PERNOD RICARD Philippines is rolling out its digital label initiative across its entire brand portfolio. The beverages giant is integrating QR code-enabled digital labels on all brands, such as Beefeater Gin, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Ballantine’s Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, and Absolut Vodka. These QR codes, printed on the back labels, will lead consumers to dedicated webpages offering comprehensive product information, health guidelines, responsible drinking advice, and more. “With our digital labels, we’re making this possible by providing key details at their fingertips,” said Hadyu Ikrami, head of legal, public affairs, communication and S&R, Pernod Ricard Philippines. “This initiative supports the Philippines’ digitalization efforts while reinforcing our commitment to responsible drinking. By providing consumers with easy access to essential information, we empower them to make informed choices and enjoy convivial moments responsibly.” Pernod Ricard Philippines has long championed responsible drinking campaigns, such as the widely recognized “Drink More Water” campaign, which encourages consumers to stay hydrated and pace themselves when consuming alcohol. The introduction of digital labels furthers this mission, reinforcing the company’s dedication to reducing harmful drinking. Customers can expect detailed information about ingredients and alcohol content and guidelines on alcohol consumption aligned with local health recommendations. The digital label initiative is now fully available across all Pernod Ricard brands in the Philippines.

Flare and Fare Nights at Lanson Place Mall of Asia

THE 12th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition is captivating audiences with its dazzling displays of light and sound on select Saturdays until March 15. Lanson Place Mall of Asia invites guests to witness the pyrotechnic showdown from its exclusive vantage points. Guests can enjoy prime viewing locations at Cyan Modern Kitchen and the EDGE Pool Bar, both offering unparalleled views of the spectacle. At Cyan Modern Kitchen, viewers can savor a dinner buffet from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., perfectly timed for the evening’s performance. The buffet features a wide array of dishes, along with free-flowing mocktails, cocktails, soda, and juices. Indoor seating is available for P4,000 net per person, while outdoor seating, allowing for an even more immersive experience, is priced at P4,500 net per person. The EDGE Pool Bar offers an elevated cocktail experience from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy a curated bar snack platter complemented by beats from a live DJ under the night sky. This package is priced at P2,400 net for two persons. For those seeking to extend their experience, Lanson Place Mall of Asia offers weekend stays, starting at P14,533 net. These stays include a buffet breakfast at Cyan Modern Kitchen and afternoon high tea at Madeleine High Tea. For reservations, e-mail reservations.lpmn@lansonplace.com, or call 7777-0000.

Coffee with photo art at Solaire Resort North

AT Café Mangrove at Solaire Resort North, guests are invited to personalize each experience with a photo of their choice printed atop their beverage with a special food-grade latte art machine with each offer of a warm drink. Enjoy signature fruit-based iced teas starting at P300++, as well as the signature lattes, served both iced and hot, starting at P380++. Café Mangrove also has healthy beverage blends –nutritious herbal, fruity, and vegetarian drinks, and smoothies full of vitamins. Guests can browse the café’s breakfast menu to kickstart the day with a hearty meal available from 7 to 10:30 a.m. These include classic breakfast meals from all around the world to simple and healthy dishes like Overnight Oats and granola bowls. For those dining in the afternoon, Café Mangrove’s High Tea menu boasts a set of sweet and savory snacks available from 2:30 to 5 p.m., all accompanied by a cup of coffee or tea as well as one glass of wine for P1,888++, or champagne for an additional P500++ for the upgrade. Dinner options include Café Mangrove’s wide variety of meals and a show with the café’s entertainers serenading guests throughout the night. For inquiries, visit the Solaire Resort North website at sn.solaireresort.com, or contact 8888-8888 or via e-mail at sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.

Liquid Brunch at Fairmont Makati

KICK OFF your summer with Liquid Brunch, Fairmont Makati’s premier poolside party, happening every first Sunday of the month. Indulge in exclusive offerings from their partners, Moët & Chandon, Monkey Shoulder, Freixenet, and Citadelle Gin (debuting in March). The beverage packages start at P7,500 net, and walk-in guests can join for P600 net, which includes a glass of the signature cocktail of the month. For inquiries, contact 8555-9840 or e-mail dining.makati@fairmont.com.

KATHA Awards for Food 2025 nominations still open

NOMINATIONS opened in February for the KATHA Awards for Food 2025 by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM). The KATHA Awards for Food has been part of the IFEX Philippines’ food landscape since its inception in 2015. Philippine SMEs who are IFEX Philippines Flavor Finds exhibitors for this year’s edition are qualified to join the Awards for their new products or innovations in the following categories: Baked Goods, Cakes, Desserts, and Confectionery; Beverages; Dairy Products; Food Ingredients, Condiments, and Sweeteners; Functional and Nutraceutical Food; Gourmet and Specialty Food; Meat and Poultry; Organic Food; Plant-based Alternatives; Processed Fruits, Nuts, and Vegetables; Pulses and Grains; and Seafood Products. Special citations in booth and packaging design will also be handed out during the IFEX Philippines KATHA Awarding Ceremony when all the winners will receive trophies and certifications in their respective categories. Shortlisted product contenders will be screened by a professional team of experts in food and food-related sectors. These experts will conduct food samplings, panel presentations, and interviews with product owners to assess product quality and taste, branding and packaging, function or food application, marketability, product quality and taste, as well as sustainability in terms of supply and environmental impact. Winners will be unveiled by CITEM during the IFEX Philippines 2025 Media Preview in April, and will be displayed throughout the three-day IFEX Philippines trade show slated for May 22 to 24 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City. Nominations or applications to the KATHA Awards for Food 2025 are accepted until Feb. 28. Register as an IFEX Philippines exhibitor at ifexconnect.com, and enroll new and innovative products with an automatic nomination through this form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSePW12ZW7qEVjeurACX768RB3lNe0z5WZ24gFEapD8NDe3qRA/viewform.

K-pop star is new Snickers ambassador

MARS announced that Snickers has selected SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu as the new Asia Ambassador. SEVENTEEN, with 13 members, is the first K-pop group to perform at the Philippine Arena. In a statement, the brand said, “Mingyu’s zealous personality captivates audiences worldwide, aligning perfectly with our brand values. Snickers has been a globally popular chocolate bar for many years, and we anticipate positive synergy in various ways.” Through this collaboration, Snickers aims to further connect with consumers. For updates, follow Snickers Philippines on Facebook at @SnickersPhilippines.