Style (07/15/24)

Rustan’s rewards frequent shoppers

RUSTAN’S is celebrating its Frequent Shoppers Program (FSP) members with an exclusive gathering on Saturday, July 20. Designed to reward and honor patrons who have stood by the premier department store throughout its evolution, this exclusive FSP Day event will unfold across all five Rustan’s stores — Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang, Gateway and Cebu. There will also be surprises at rustans.com. On the day itself, guests will be welcomed with a drink, and 1000 FSP points upon registration, and another 10,000 for updating your member information. Loyal patrons can earn x10 FSP points for every purchase of select brands, available in-store and through Personal Shopper On Call. Plus, enjoy 10% off on all brands at Rustans.com. For the Kid’s Department, enjoy up to 25% off on trusted family brands like Keenz, Tiny Winks, BabyBjorn, and Stokke. Additionally, Rustan’s Home essentials are available up to 25% off, with notable French labels like Haviland, Daum, Bernardaud, and Christofle.

Men’s fashion features up to 20% off including Jack Nicklaus, Hackett, Parker, and Emporio Armani; while the Women’s division offers 10% off on Vendome, plus exclusive gifts with purchases from Anne Klein and Yoya. For fine jewelry, patrons can add to their collection with offers up to 15% off on Rustan’s Silver Vault brands. Furthermore, SSI is offering up to 25% off on globally renowned names, including Kate Spade, Kurt Geiger, Marc Jacobs, and Bally. Meanwhile, beauty lovers can elevate their routines with their favorite skincare, haircare, and make up products. With names like Stila, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Saturday Skin, Grown Alchemist, and Neal’s Yard Remedies, available at up to 25% off. Rustan’s Beauty is offering more pampering treats with Buy One Get One deals and Gifts with Purchase from Malin+Goetz, Clarins, Clarins Skin Spa, Murad, L’Occitane and Perricone. RSVP and register at https://rustanrsvp.rustans.com.ph/. Upon confirmation, you will receive a QR code via email, which may be presented on July 20 at the registration booth for full access.

Eyebrowdery introduces Nano Brows

EYEBROWDERY, a provider of eyebrow enhancement services in Manila, launched Nano Brows, a semi-permanent eyebrow procedure utilizing digital technology.

Nano Brows offers an alternative to traditional microblading techniques. Unlike microblading, which uses a manual blade to deposit pigment, Nano Brows employs an advanced digital machine to create hair-like eyebrow strokes. The service is a non-invasive procedure so no cutting or slicing of the skin is involved, minimizing discomfort and risk of infection. It uses a digital machine to ensure precise placement of pigment for a natural, flawless look. Nano Brows boasts of longer-lasting pigment than traditional microblading methods because the digital machine creates hair-like strokes for a realistic, undetectable enhancement. There is also minimal smudging and blurring over time. This service has no downtime and retouches can be done in just two weeks. Eyebrowdery has branches in SM Megamall, SM Cebu, Ayala Feliz, and Greenhills.

Beauty convention in Alabang

THE CHAMBER of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP) presents Cosmeticon 2024 on July 17 to 18 at Acacia Hotel in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. The two-day immersive conference will have talks on digitalization and sustainability, the twin trends shaping the future of beauty. Other topics involve latest regulatory updates, and market trends from industry leaders, as well as government input from the Food and Drug Administration, the Bureau of Customs, the Department of Trade and Industry, and other agencies. For inquiries, contact 0916-731-8850 or visit bit.ly/3XhlDAe.