INCORPORATING sustainable practices when traveling is easy with SM Green Finds, products that are eco-friendly and which are marked with the Green Finds badge for easy identification in the store.

For a comfortable flight, there are Travel Blue pillows which are made of eco-friendly materials. For travelers who prefer to bring their own towels, SM Home offers quick-drying Hosh bamboo travel towels which are not only eco-friendly but are also lightweight and compact for easy packing.

Over at Kultura, there eco-friendly, lightweight shopping totes in different prints and sizes for lugging around souvenirs. There is also a line of katsa (cheesecloth) bags and sustainable bags made of upcycled denim. A raffia belt bag makes wandering around on holiday easy while being fashionable at the same time.

The Supplies Station inside SM Store also has its own sustainable bags like a katsa tote bag and Eco Jute Bags that come in different sizes. These are not only sustainable but are easy on the budget as well.

For those who prefer to bring their own reuseable tumblers and utensils, check out Kultura’s line of bamboo products. Bamboo is durable, biodegradable and stylish. Kultura also has a line of bamboo eye wear.

Don’t forget to pack clean beauty essentials on a trip. SM Beauty carries Luxe Organix Cica Soothing Gel — for easing sunburn — that comes with easy to carry refill packs. For ease when cleaning up there is Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water (for makeup removal) and Watsons Antibacterial Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes that is free from alcohol, parabens, silicon and mineral oil. These are 100% plant-based wipes which are eco-friendly, convenient, and disposable.

For travelling with a baby or toddler, the Baby Company also has green travel essentials like bibs, a milk pump, and organic juices under the Only Organic brand. Meanwhile, Toy Kingdom carries the SES brand of toys that are 100% carbon neutral, and Melissa and Doug branded toys, which are sustainably packaged and also 100% carbon neutral.

Keep older kids busy on the plane, train, or automobile with a box of Crayola. As a company, Crayola invests in 100% renewable energy, enough to make over three billion crayons, 700 million markers, and 120 million jars of paint a year.

SM Green Finds is one of the key programs under the SM Green Movement, a group-wide Sustainability initiative aimed to encourage multi-stakeholder collaboration to create a shift in mindset and behavior toward a better and improved quality of life for every Filipino, anchored on three pillars: Green Planet, Green Culture, and Green Living.