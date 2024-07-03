Arts & Culture (07/03/24)

1 of 5

Fil-Am sisters hold talk on writing and migration

FILIPINO-American sisters Grace and Mary Talusan, born in the Philippines, and Liza, born in the USA, grew up in America and seldom returned “home,” a word their migrant parents used interchangeably to mean Manila, where their clans lived. Despite the physical and temporal distances from their extended families and their ancestral lands, the sisters became scholars, professors, and authors whose work engages with the histories, cultures, and lived experiences of the Filipino diaspora. In a book talk and facilitated discussion, they will introduce their research and books — love letters to the home they moved from, but never truly left. The talk is presented by the Filipinas Heritage Library (FHL). It will be held on July 6, 2 p.m., in Function Room 1 of the Ayala Museum, Greenbelt, Makati. Tickets — P300 for regular tickets, P240 for Ayala employees, P210 for senior/PWD, and P150 for students — are available at bit.ly/fhl-lovelettershome. Proceeds will support FHL’s educational programs.

Philippine Ballet Theatre presents Sarimanok

THE BEAUTY of Philippine heritage takes center stage with Sarimanok, a legend that comes alive through dance. The Philippine Ballet Theater presents this original full-length Filipino ballet which narrates the tale of a mythical bird that saves the day, fostering love’s bloom. There will be performances on July 6, at 3 and 8 p.m., and July 7, at 3 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Circuit Makati. Tickets, priced from P350 to P2,500, are now available through Philippine Ballet Theatre at secretariat@pbt.org.ph or 0968-870-8887.

Arturo Luz exhibit at Megamall

“STREAMLINED: The National Artist ARTURO LUZ Exhibition” is ongoing at the Art Center of SM Megamall Bldg. A until July 13. The Renaissance Art Gallery presents the exhibition of the National Artist’s works which demonstrate the primary virtues that distinguished Arturo Luz from the rest of his contemporaries: linear and geometric, minimalist in conception, and executed with technical skill and finesse. All the works are authentic and original, supplied with written and visual documentation.

ARTablado at Robinsons Galleria showcases sisters

SISTERS Bettina Marie and Maita Hagad are the focus of a dual display of creativity at the ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria. Hailing from Bacolod City, the two multi-disciplinary artists’ combined skills include painting, sketching, sculpture, fashion design, fashion styling, photography, videography, print making, textiles, and installation art. Bettina Hagad works as a freelance artist and fashion designer while Maita Hagad is a designer, artist, and dancer. Their duo exhibit, “These Objects Walk, Not Run,” runs until July 15 at ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas, Quezon City.

Ateneo Art Gallery launches outdoor installation

THE ATENEO Art Gallery presents the interactive, ephemeral, and experimental outdoor installation Portals by artists Ged Merino and Aze Ong. Part of the GedAze Project, it features a fabric canopy composed of varied fiber and fabric textures, with holes and openings incorporated in its design, all reflecting and symbolizing interconnectedness, hope, and transformation through shared human experience. The artists aim to challenge the boundaries of textile through atypical approaches. The installation is open to contributions from the public. Crochet enthusiasts are encouraged to place their contributions in the designated drop box or to approach museum staff. The installation can be found at the Wong Chu King Foundation Cove, Ateneo College Batch 1980 cove, and Eli and Elizabeth Hubahib Cove at the Ignacio B Gimenez Amphitheater, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City. The installation is open to the public.

Leslie de Chavez exhibition opening at MO_Space

TWO galleries at MO_Space will be exhibiting art by Leslie de Chavez. These are “As Judas receives the bread from Christ, a small black devil is shown entering his mouth” at the Main Gallery, and “Placebo Paintings” at Gallery 2. The artist presents a tableau that re-examines the (dys)functionality of our image/object-inundated world in the instigation of pertinent yet elusive everyday socio-political narratives. It is open for public viewing from July 6 to Aug. 4 at MO_Space, at the 3rd level of MOs Design, B2 Bonifacio High Street, 9th Avenue, BGC, Taguig.

New book focuses on 1990s music scene

THE BOOK Tugtugan Pamorningan: The Philippine Music Scene (1990-1999) by Susan Claire Agbayani has been published by the University of the Philippines Press. It chronicles the reinvention of Pinoy rock, the ethnic music movement, and the rise of Philippine theater all in the 1990s. It is a love letter to a music-loving culture full of gigs and concerts, and can be ordered directly from the UP Press, or via Shopee or Lazada.

2024 Good Design Award PHL gives 32 awards

THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry-Design Center of the Philippines has awarded outstanding designs at the recently held 2024 Good Design Award Philippines. The Malasakit Gran Prix Award winner was the First United Building in Escolta, Manila, which “embodies the power of restoration and adaptive reuse in driving urban regeneration.” Originally the Perez-Samanillo Bldg., the Art Deco landmark designed by Andres P. Luna (son of the painter Juan Luna) was Manila’s tallest building in 1928. It has now transformed into a vibrant hub for creative communities. The Philippine Textile Table Swatchbook of ANTHILL Fabric Factory also received the Gold Award for “showing indigenous Philippine fabrics through storytelling narratives and interactive features.” Among those recognized for design that creates social impact was Lakat Sustainable Sneakers which was given the Red Award under the Object Making category. It also received the Green Award, a special accolade given to projects, products, and services that represent the highest level of sustainable design. This year, a total of 32 awards were given out across five categories.