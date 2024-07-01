WHILE Father’s Day has come and gone, Rustan’s still has a lot of treats for daddies.

At a belated Father’s Day event on June 27 (Father’s Day was on June 16), the luxury retailer styled politicians and former basketball players Franz Pumaren and Mikee Romero (as well as restaurateur Rikki Dee). The styling event was also a way to launch the new Men’s Floor, at the second floor, as part of the ongoing renovations of Rustan’s flagship Makati store. The new beauty floor on the first level was launched just last year, and there will be more to come.

Jackie Avecilla, Head of Marketing for Rustan’s pointed out the new brands occupying the men’s floor. While local designer RJ Santos’ brand, Randolf Clothing, was onboarded a few years ago, his fellow Filipino designers Kelvin Morales, Viña Romero, and Christian Edward Dalogaog (through brand Ched Studio) have also joined the roster. “Our goal is really to highlight these local designers. At the end of the day, they’re really very artistic and creative. What better way to highlight them than here?,” said Ms. Avecilla.

She also pointed out the various new brands from around the world that they have started to carry in the store, such as Canadian brand Psycho Bunny and American brand Faherty. Not exactly household names, but, “The goal is to launch many more niche brands. A lot of men don’t like wearing the common ones that you see — and fast fashion,” she said. “The pieces are unique; they’re also very limited. You’re sure that what you’re wearing is one-of-a-kind.”

While Ms. Avecilla acknowledges that a lot of Rustan’s customers are women (as evidenced by the large beauty floor below), there’s always room for the men. “This used to be a women’s section also,” she said about the second floor. “But the space was carved out to now be a men’s section. We know that men, of course, they want to see collections that are really for them. Yes, our shoppers are predominantly women, but we do realize that there’s a lack of men’s fashionable brands in the Philippines.”

The next stage of Rustan’s renovations will be seen in the Home department. “We believe in Filipino talent; not just in fashion, but also in home. That would be next. This stems from the desire of our founders, where they really took pride in local artisans and craftsmanship,” said Ms. Avecilla. Designer Kenneth Cobonpue already occupies a space upstairs; more local designers and brands will follow.

“Where else can you find such good talent?,” she said. — Joseph L. Garcia