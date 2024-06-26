MoCAF festival brings in more artisans, galleries for its 3rd year

1 of 4

THE EXPANSION of the Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF) into a bigger platform continues in its third year, with 47 galleries and 11 special exhibitions exemplifying its goal of art inclusivity and dynamism.

From July 5 to 7, MoCAF will present galleries, experiences, and dialogues at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig.

The festival will mix both young and established galleries, new and longtime artists — even unknown artisans and underground communities — all in one space, MoCAF’s organizers said at the media launch on June 18.

LARGER VENUE

To execute a more impactful festival, this year it will be held at the four-story Marquis Events Place.

“We have more galleries simply because Marquis has many ballrooms and a courtyard, allowing for more space,” said Coleen Wong, MoCAF’s festival director, during the program.

The Main Ballroom will house the spaces of 24 galleries, with seven being foreign galleries from Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, and France, while the Courtyard will house 13 galleries as part of the festival’s newest segment, MoCAF XTN. The 11 special exhibitions will showcase event-exclusive pieces by Katrina Cuenca and Michael Cacnio, among others, as well as curated shows by the Department of Tourism.

Fourteen artists from last year’s MoCAF Discoveries will return through the various galleries. This year, the program for new artists welcomes 28 members.

“Many have a focus on crafts and artisanal work. We wanted to offer a platform for other forms of art, not just visual arts like painting and sculpture, but also prints, merchandise, and fashion,” Ms. Wong added.

Food concessionaires, live art activations, and panel discussions through MoCAF Dialogues section aim to make the event more exciting. Topics to be discussed will include plagiarism, art conservation, and other relevant art issues.

MoCAF XTN

To extend the event’s reach, this year introduces MoCAF XTN, a format that supports young, potentially game changing galleries, artisanal shops, and artists’ groups.

“This new offering is something that allows younger players to join us so that no one is left behind. We wanted to do more, not just be an art fair, because there are many of those already,” MoCAF’s festival chairman Ricky Francisco told BusinessWorld after the launch.

“We wanted to ensure that we don’t just show established players, but also forms of art beyond high art,” he said.

Neophyte galleries like M Gallery and Nami Art Gallery will showcase both traditional artworks as well as art-inspired merchandise such as clothing, books, pottery, and other forms. The Artisans section of XTN includes the collection of Imao Studios, featuring stickers and tote bags that bring National Artist Abdulmari Imao’s works closer to the youth.

The local and international prints of Spruce Gallery and textile paintings courtesy of clothing brand RIOtaso will also expose festivalgoers to underrated forms of art. Meanwhile, Very Good Gallery, an artist-run space from Imus, showcases the authenticity of the lowbrow art movement, previously shown in their de lata underground shows in the heart of Cavite.

“We believe that art is not just for the rich; it should be for everyone. Vetting is one of the most important things that art festivals do, so we do our homework and bring them to the spotlight,” said Mr. Francisco.

MoCAF 2024 will run from July 5 to 7 at the Marquis Events Place in BGC, Taguig. Attendees can secure their tickets, priced at P300, at www.mocaf.net. Students, PWDs, and Senior Citizens are entitled to discounts on the ticket price. — Brontë H. Lacsamana