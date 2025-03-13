POTATOES USA, the marketing arm of the American potato growers, hosted a talk about the health benefits of potatoes on March 6 in Makati City. Aside from presenting fun facts about the vegetable, the organization invited a speaker to give more details.

Jo Sebastian, a registered nutritionist and dietitian, showcased the versatility of potatoes in a diet, whether baked, roasted, or fried. “They’re an excellent source of vitamin C and potassium, and fuel for your brain and body because of complex carbohydrates. For example, you can try adding some mini potatoes into your first meal — see how that helps you sustain energy for the rest of the day,” she said.

However, with these benefits come a lot of misconceptions regarding the nutrient content.

Ms. Sebastian noted that Filipinos seeking weight loss tend to be “scared off” by the mention of carbs, taking after Western trends in dieting, even though they are an important fuel for people’s bodies.

“Potatoes are actually considered a lower-calorie carb source, meaning it will help you feel energized but can fit in a well-balanced diet,” she explained. “Carbs often get a bad reputation, but they’re important because they’re the preferred energy source of your brain and blood cells.”

Complex carbohydrates in particular, which potatoes contain, take more time to break apart, which is ideal for those who need sustained energy throughout the day.

Meanwhile, potatoes’ vitamin C content strengthens immunity and maintains skin health while potassium (surprisingly contain more than banana) helps with fluid balance, muscle contractions, and healthy blood pressure.

For Ms. Sebastian, that potatoes fit in well with Filipino dishes like afritada, kaldereta, menudo, giniling, adobo, and even torta makes it a great choice for regular consumption.

US VS PHILIPPINE POTATOES

Though the Philippines grows its own potatoes, it is the largest importer of US frozen potatoes in Southeast Asia. The leading markets in all of Asia are Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines.

“Generally, the content of US potatoes and Philippine potatoes should be the same. They’re all healthy,” said Reji Retugal, Potatoes USA country representative to the Philippines.

The main difference would be the varieties available — one of which is hard to grow here. “Unfortunately, we do not grow russet potatoes here, which are the ones primarily used for fries, because they’re big and require a different kind of soil that’s looser and less rocky,” explained Ms. Retugal.

The Philippines also has different farming practices that may create differences in quality.

“In the US, potatoes are stored in climate-controlled facilities to slow aging and preserve freshness,” she said. “The Philippines lacks this technology, so local potatoes often degrade faster due to heat and improper storage.”

The country receives fresh imports usually between November and March. US potatoes are available in fresh, frozen, and dehydrated forms.

Ms. Retugal recommended that potato buyers ensure proper storage, keeping the root vegetable in a cool pantry or refrigerator, to keep them fresh. “Just don’t place them next to other vegetables like onions or garlic. Potatoes are porous and can easily absorb other smells and flavors,” she said.

In terms of diet, Ms. Sebastian shared that having more than one carb source is alright, as long as they are in rotation.

“As an Asian, I still love my rice. Instead of replacing it, consider adding potatoes into your rotation of carbohydrate sources for variety and better nutrition,” she explained.

Frying potatoes may be delicious, but the process adds extra fat and calories. The recommendation is to eat potato this way at most two or three times a week.

Ms. Sebastian concluded: “Whether you bake, roast, or steam your potatoes, you’ll be able to get all the nutrients in there.”

US-grown potatoes can be found fresh, frozen, or instant (dehydrated) in most Philippine supermarkets. — Brontë H. Lacsamana