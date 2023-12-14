Maggi pushes for early nutrition education in public schools

THE BRAND Maggi — known for condiments, seasonings, and soups — is promoting growth and wellness to the youth by teaching schoolkids the value of eating vegetables.

In an e-mailed press release, Rosalyn Simba, Business Executive Officer of Nestlé Philippines’ Food and Dairy Culinary Business Unit (Maggi being a brand under Nestlé) explained their plans for the advocacy.

In 2023, through the help of the Department of Education (DepEd), the brand imparted nutrition concepts through the ongoing Sarap Sustansya Inter-School Cooking Competition. Since then, Maggi has opened the event to public schools that have implemented the DepEd’s Gulayan sa Paaralan program. Maggi aims to emphasize the importance of vegetable-based dishes and teach healthy cooking as an essential life skill through the competition.

The project requires each participating school to field a team comprised of a student, teacher, and parent who will cook a balanced meal for a family of four with a budget of P400.

“The cooking competition is a way for us to teach these positive skills in a fun and engaging manner,” said Ms. Simba. To truly support nutrition education, children must “enjoy the benefits of a vegetable-rich diet that brings out the flavor and goodness of vegetables in everyday dishes,” she added.

This is why Maggi continues to offer recipe ideas on its website, as well as other cooking tips in its Sarap Sustansiya Kusinaskwela modules.

Ms. Simba pointed out that the need for continued education is evident in the Philippines since there is a persistence of stunting and malnourishment in many Filipino schoolchildren between the ages of five and 10 years old.

According to a 2017 report by the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute and Nestlé Philippines, mean scores on knowledge, attitudes, and behavior towards nutrition improved after approximately 60 hours of nutrition lessons among Grade 2 and 3 students

A similar trend was also observed among the children’s mothers and caregivers after they attended nine sessions on nutritious foods, good eating habits, and balanced diets.

“Teaching schoolchildren at an early age about the importance of a balanced diet promotes the formation of healthy eating habits and lifelong behaviors that improve their nutritional status and overall wellness,” said Ms. Simba.

“Motivating young students to establish good eating practices can lay the foundation for a healthy Filipino population in the future.”

For recipes, visit

https://www.youtube.com/@maggiphilippines9761 — Brontë H. Lacsamana