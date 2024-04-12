Entertainment News (04/12/24)

1 of 8

Film fest celebrates IdeaFirst’s 10th year

IDEAFIRST Company, which has produced 35 films over 10 years under the guidance of its founder-filmmakers Jun Robles Lana and Perci Intalan, will celebrate the milestone through its very own EnlighTen Film Fest. The production outfit will screen many of its films on April 13 and 14 at the Gateway Cineplex in Araneta City, Quezon City. The films to be shown include Die Beautiful, Anino sa Likod ng Buwan, Manananggal sa Unit 23B, Distance, I America, and Sleepless. Mr. Lana’s latest psychosexual drama, Anak Ka ng Ina Mo (translated as “Your Mother’s Son”), serves as the film festival’s opening film, set to premiere in the country on April 12. Aside from the screenings, EnlighTen Film Fest will also hold writing and directing masterclasses and roundtables. Visit their social media for more details.

FDCP brings Wong Kar Wai classics

THE FILM Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) will screen a lineup of internationally acclaimed contemporary films and 4K restorations of Wong Kar Wai classics at FDCP Cinematheque Centers in Manila, Iloilo, Davao, Negros, and Nabunturan starting April 11 until the end of the month. Films include Anatomy of a Fall, How to Have Sex, Only the River Flows, In the Mood for Love, Happy Together, Chungking Express, and Fallen Angels.

The complete screening schedule of the FDCP Cinematheque Centers nationwide can be found on the FDCP’s social media pages.

Bituin Escalante returns for JZA Hall Series

THIS APRIL, singer Bituin Escalante will be back on the stage of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati, for her upcoming concert The Great White Way with Bituin Escalante. The concert caps her three-part residency in the ongoing JZA Hall series, where she brings to life iconic Broadway tunes in an evening of celebrating musical theater. Returning as well is the Habemus Papas band which will accompany her for the night. The April 29 concert starts with dinner at 6 p.m. and continues on to the show proper at 8 p.m. Tickets are available via TicketWorld

Ruth Cabal leads TV5’s new afternoon newscast

TV5 has announced that veteran journalist Ruth Cabal is the anchor for Frontline Express, its new 15-minute live news update that airs twice a week in the afternoon. Coming from CNN Philippines’ daily Filipino newscast, Newsroom Ngayon, Ms. Cabal will continue to deliver regular insightful reporting and commentary. Frontline Express airs every Monday to Friday at 3:15 p.m.

Steve Aoki, Kiddo release new single

GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki has joined forces with Swedish singer/songwriter Kiddo for the festival season anthem “Drive.” The track comes after Aoki’s recent releases “Get Lower,” featuring Lil Jon, and “Everything You Do,” a collaboration with Afrojack under the Afroki name. “Drive” was released during Mr. Aoki’s headline set at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami last month, featuring Kiddo’s live vocals. The song s out now on all streaming platforms.

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt star in new action thriller

FRESH from his Oscar-nominated turn as Ken in Barbie, Ryan Gosling stars as a stuntman coming out of a brief hiatus and straight into a crazy conspiracy in The Fall Guy, a new action-romance-comedy thriller from director David Leitch. A stunt performer himself previously, Leitch has cast Mr. Gosling as Colt Seavors, who goes from working-class hero to savior of the world under the watchful eye of his longtime director played by Emily Blunt. This love letter to action movies and stuntmen premieres in Philippine cinemas on May 1.

K-drama Uncle Samsik to debut on Disney+

SET in 1960s Korea, the political drama Uncle Samsik follows Kim San (played by Mr. Sunshine star Byun Yohan), an ambitious idealist who hopes to transform his country into an industrial nation and deliver an American level of affluence to the people of Korea. He attracts the attention of Pak Doochill, known as Uncle Samsik (played by Parasite actor Song Kang-ho), a shady fixer who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps are necessary to help him accomplish his goals. Together, the pair form an uneasy alliance, navigating the complexities of the established system. It will start streaming on Disney+ on May 15 with five episodes, followed by two episodes per week until the three-part season finale on June 19.

Geek+Pop Gold cosplay, gaming event goes to CDO

GAMERS, cosplayers, and pop culture geeks in Cagayan De Oro (CDO) can get ready for the upcoming convention, Geek+Pop Gold, which will take place at Cagayan de Oro’s Limketkai Atrium on May 25 and 26. The convention will have all things cosplay, videogaming, and esports, co-presented by Razer Gold. The two days will be packed with gaming tournaments and cosplay showcases. Filipino cosplay stars Charess and RuRu will also be there to meet fans. For card game lovers, the event will unveil the TopDeck 100K Open, featuring Magic: The Gathering; the One Piece Card Game; and Cardfight!! Vanguard. A basic one-day pass to the convention starts at P400. Visit the Geek+Pop webpage for more updates.