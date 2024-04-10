THIS April is already proving to be a summer with record heat, and yet it is actively being matched by the passionate energy of Filipino artists, the metropolis abuzz with multiple exhibitions despite the hot weather. The galleries at the La Fuerza compound along Chino Roces in Makati are hosting a roster of contemporary artists, all with month-long shows this April.

Here’s what to expect for each of them, all ongoing until April 30:

J STUDIO

“Another Day to Live” by Billy Bagtas

For contemporary painter Billy Bagtas, his seventh year as a professional artist has been filled with ups and downs, all of which have fueled him to express himself through his art.

His oil paintings, characterized by bold colors and seemingly personal subject matter, reflect his memories. Whether it’s two people kissing, his pet cats Keshi and Eilish out on a field, or a man holding a cake, nothing is off limits.

The giant centerpiece at the gallery is a colorful collage of 70 smaller paintings by Mr. Bagtas, each conveying a memory that appears to traverse dark and heavy, as well as light and fleeting moments. An interesting journey into an artist’s mind, for sure.

VINYL ON VINYL

“Good night, sweet dreams” by Seeweirdo

Over at Vinyl on Vinyl, the acrylic paintings of Gene Rhobi Delos Reyes, known as Seeweirdo, depict the world of sleep through a whimsical art style.

At the center of the small space dedicated to his solo show is a white bed, surrounded by larger-than-life paintings. Every piece is inspired by the artist’s own experience with sleep paralysis.

“I was both frightened and fascinated by how sleep paralysis, or what I call nightmares, can control our own imagination in so many ways,” Seeweirdo told BusinessWorld via e-mail. “For me, it embodies the essence of creativity in a weird way like no other.”

The cartoonish style is disarmingly cute and fascinating at first, but sitting and even laying down on the bed while staring at the surrounding artworks, each bursting with color, does feel like a fever dream.

“Sharp Objects” by Joseph Gandiongco

A few steps away, Joseph Gandiongco’s acrylic works evoke strong imagery albeit in a different manner. With a background in graphic design, he uses geometric shapes to depict the likes of flowers and plants, in contrast with harsh items like barbed wire and plastic.

“I have always had this interest in abandoned lots with overgrown vegetation and left behind broken objects, so I used this as a subject in my experiment,” Mr. Gandiongco told BusinessWorld via e-mail. “I like the interaction between natural, organic forms with very sharp, and rigid ones.”

The abandoned landscapes in his paintings come to life due to this play between organic and more structural forms.

“Alchemy,” a group show by abstract artists

Up in the loft of Vinyl on Vinyl hang works by abstract artists: Datu Arellano, Dedy Sufriadi, Dexter Sy, Iabadiou Piko, MA Roziq, min, Ros Johnson, Therese Nicole Reyes, Van Tuico, Taufik Ermas, and Syahbandi Samat.

The various styles here make for a fun experience, from masterful paint splatters to intricate line art to an interactive sound collage.

“Resonance,” a group show of ceramic/pottery artists

The main space in the gallery is filled with ceramic art, some shaped like vases and pots and bells and others taking the form of more unique sculptures.

Artists in the group show “Resonance: A Traversing Grounds Exhibition” are Alan Cabalfin, Pablo Capati III, Mikoo Cataylo, Joey de Castro, Hemrod Duran, Jana Jumalon, Mikee Naval, Krista Nogueras, Jose Perfecto, Marco Rosario, Ness Sheen, Mark Valenzuela, and Jezzel Wee.

Each of them comes from a different part of the country, but they all share the same thing — a love for ceramics and pottery. Aside from the displayed pieces, their smaller, more functional items like cups and earrings, are available for purchase at the gallery’s store.

FINALE ART FILE

Over at Warehouse 17, a larger space a stone’s throw away from the two aforementioned galleries within the compound, is Finale Art File.

Its upcoming exhibits all begin on April 11 and last until May 2: “Time Bubble” a group show by photographers from Fotomoto; “small ones are spreading” by Babylyn Geroche Fajilagutan; and “Brighter Days” by Victoria Montinola. — Brontë H. Lacsamana