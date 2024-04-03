Arts & Culture (04/03/24)

1 of 3

Joven Ignacio solo exhibition at ArtistSpace

WATERCOLOR painter and architect Joven Ignacio has opened a new solo exhibition titled “Mithi.” It showcases 30 carefully crafted works of art that feature some of the beautiful birds and fauna that are slowly becoming extinct due to man-made factors and climate change. The exhibit runs until April 16 at the ArtistSpace at the Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City.

72nd Palanca Awards calls for entries

THE CARLOS Palanca Foundation, Inc., has announced that it is accepting entries to the 72nd Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature (CPMA). Open to all Filipino citizens or former Filipino citizens of all ages, based locally or abroad, it asks that authors submit only one entry per category. Submissions must be accomplished online via http://www.palancaawards.com.ph/ by May 31. Instructions can also be found on the website.

Dante Palmes solo exhibition at Imahica Art

FOR the 12th solo show of multidisciplinary artist Dante Palmes, both abstract paintings and intricate sculptures will be on display at Imahica Art Gallery. The exhibit, “Divergence: Exploring the Unseen Paths of Dante Palmes,” runs from April 6 to 21 at Imahica Art Gallery, 2A Lee Gardens, Shaw Blvd., Mandaluyong City.

Benilde stages one-act play on societal stigmas

THE PLAY Hoy Boyet, Tinatawag Ka Na; Hatinggabi Na’y Gising Ka Pa Pala explores the experiences and challenges of societal norms. The 48-minute one-act drama revolves around the struggles of three characters: Conrado, Eduardo, and Rosauro. Written by Filipino fictionist Tony Perez and directed by Benilde almunus Janji Gamboa, Hoy Boyet, Tinatawag Ka Na; Hatinggabi Na’y Gising Ka Pa Pala will be staged from April 8 to 13, with shows at 2 and 5 p.m., at the Benilde Black Box Theater, 6th floor, Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Tickets are available for P350. For reservations, visit bit.ly/3UTTMoB.

Staged reading of Balikbayan this April

PLAYWRIGHT Alexandra May Cardoso wrote Balikbayan, a script adapted from a dialogue-driven short story of the same name by fellow writer Rayji de Guia. It tells the story of Stella, a transwoman, who goes back to her hometown and discovers the truth behind the death of her sister Katrina. The staged reading play is directed by Banaue Miclat, with Yves Pangilinan as Stella and Jeremy Bravo as the sister Katrina. It will be performed for free on April 13, 7 p.m., at the Ignacio B. Gimenez Gallery, UP Diliman, Quezon City. It will be followed by a talkback session with speakers from various gender organizations.