Entertainment News (03/26/24)

MTRCB bans film over nine-dash line

THE MOVIE and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) has announced its decision to ban the film Chasing Tuna in the Ocean from domestic exhibition, citing scenes that prominently display the controversial nine-dash line. The film has been slapped with an “X” rating, categorizing it as “Not for Public Exhibition” within the Philippines. The decision comes after a review by the MTRCB Committee on First Review, which concluded that the film’s depiction of the nine-dash line symbolizes China’s territorial claim over the South China Sea. The film records the hardships of the fishermen fishing for tuna in the Indian Ocean.

Madame Tussauds Singapore adds Wurtzbach figure

TO RELIVE Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s crowning glory, Madame Tussauds Singapore has added an image of her to its star-studded lineup of wax figures. The launch last week was attended by the Philippine Ambassador to Singapore, Maderdo G. Macaraig. The beauty queen herself was there as well to unveil her wax figure, which will be available for viewing until Sept. 1.

GMA Network’s Holy Week special programming

IN OBSERVANCE of the Holy Week season, GMA Network will have special programming starting March 28, Maundy Thursday. The day’s programs start with the biographical religious drama Magdalena at 6 a.m., followed by a series of family-friendly comedies, dramas, and adventures, including the Hollywood retelling of the Biblical story of Moses in The Ten Commandments at 7 p.m. Good Friday on March 29, will start with Jesus at 6 a.m., followed by religious program Power to Unite at 7:30 a.m. Recall Jesus’ seven last words from the Sto. Domingo Church via Siete Palabras at noon, to be followed by Women of the Bible at 2 p.m. Another special program is the epic biblical drama film Son of God at 9 p.m. Black Saturday (March 30) opens with The Story of Jesus for Children at 6 a.m. The day will be filled with family friendly fare including Seven Sundays at 7 p.m. For more information visit www.gmanetwork.com.

MAX to have Ayala Malls shows in April

FOLLOWING his viral song “Stupid In Love” featuring K-pop group LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin, the pop singer MAX will return to the Philippines for a string of mall shows: at the UP Town Center on April 5, at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on April 6, and at One Ayala on April 7. This will be MAX’s first visit to the country in eight years. For details visit Ayala Malls’ social media pages.

Lola Amour announces concert and album

AFTER dominating the charts with “Raining in Manila,” eight-piece pop-funk band Lola Amour has announced a two-stop album concert this April. The first stop will be at the Circuit Event Grounds, Makati, on April 13 with Cup of Joe, Any Name’s Okay, and PLAYERTWO as after-party guests. This will be followed by a trip to Draft Punk, Cebu, on April 27 which will feature surprise Cebuano acts. The concerts mark their self-titled debut album coming out on April 10. The band revealed that the album’s visual identity will have each member’s quirkiness in mind: “We just really wanted to portray joy, fun, and playfulness to bring out the band’s personalities,” they said in a press release.

Tyla releases self-titled debut album

GRAMMY award-winning South African pop-R&B superstar Tyla has released her self-titled debut album, TYLA, featuring guest appearances by Travis Scott, Tems, Gunna, Becky G, Skillibeng, and Kelvin Momo. It is accompanied by the release of a brand-new music video for the remix of her chart-topping single, “Water,” featuring Travis Scott. In the Philippines alone, “Water” has amassed 3.1 million creations and 3.3 billion views on TikTok, making it the top contributor on the platform, especially after Filipino stars Sarah Geronimo and Kathryn Bernardo performed the song on television last year. TYLA is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment/Epic.

Wish to stream on Disney+

WALT Disney Animation Studios’ original musical-comedy Wish will stream on Disney+ beginning April 3. The film is set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, where sharp-witted, idealistic Asha (voiced by Ariana DeBose) makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, they confront a formidable foe — the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine) — to save their community.

Josh Cullen teams up with Al James in new single

P-POP star Josh Cullen from the boy group SB19 has released his collaboration with prolific rapper Al James in the new single “Yoko Na.” The song expresses the words left unsaid in the middle of relationship fallout while sounding like a summer anthem, thanks to infectious rap verses from both artists and a blend of modern hip-hop and R&B sensibilities. Brian Lotho, who co-produced the track with Cullen, incorporates sounds of bottles shattering, tables flipping, and other little sonic details. “Yoko Na” is out now on all streaming platforms via Sony Entertainment.