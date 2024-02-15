THIRTEEN properties in the Philippines were included in this year’s Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star Awards.

These include the Conrad Manila and the reopened Makati Shangri-La, both with 2024 Recommended ribbons. The Peninsula Manila, Nüwa Manila at City of Dreams, Okada Manila, and the Sky Tower at Solaire received five-star ratings. Other properties in the list, all with four-star ratings, were Raffles Makati, Shangri-la at the Fort, the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Marco Polo Ortigas, Nobu Hotel Manila, and the Hyatt Regency Manila in City of Dreams.

Forbes Travel Guide said about Conrad Manila, “The luxury hotel’s unique architecture is inspired by the yachts frequenting Manila Bay. The sleek curves protruding toward the water and the clean white and pearl palette make the structure stand out among the properties lining the harbor.” As for the Makati Shangri-La, the Guide said, “Located a few steps away from the finest malls and restaurants in metro Manila, it’s a convenient place for tourists to stay and experience the best the city has to offer.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, City of Dreams pointed out that all three of the hotels in the entertainment complex made it. Nüwa Manila has earned its 7th five-star rating from the guide, while Nobu Hotel Manila and Hyatt Regency Manila have maintained their four-star Rating for seven consecutive years since 2018.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco (City of Dreams’ parent company), said, “Thank you to FTG for this great honor. The recognition underlines Melco’s ongoing commitment to providing guests with the most memorable world-class hospitality experiences across our global portfolio of integrated resorts. We will continue to further develop and enhance Melco’s curated blend of design, entertainment, and quality as we look forward to welcoming more guests from local, regional, and overseas markets this coming year.”

“This year’s Star Awards reflects the forecasted surge in demand for more thrilling travel experiences,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “They are delivering at the very top of their game and reimagining the future of luxury across design, dining, and well-being. Our 2024 winners include more special places to visit across the Middle East and Africa, with a record number of list additions for the region. We commend all the 2024 winners for continuing to deliver a fresh new guest experience.” — Joseph L. Garcia