Toyo Eatery, Metiz make it to Asia’s Best Restaurant list

TWO Filipino restaurants have made it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2023: Metiz at No. 48, and Toyo Eatery at No. 42. Toyo’s placement thus makes it the best restaurant in the Philippines for this year.

Metiz, headed by French-Filipino chef Stephan Duhesme, is a new entry for this year. Located in Makati, the restaurant’s name derives from the French form of the Spanish “mestizo” (meaning mixed-race), reflecting the chef’s own ancestry as well as the food.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants’ website describes the restaurant as: “featuring plenty of fermented produce and lesser-known ingredients, the eight-step menu at Metiz includes courses such as tofu with fermented pineapple, aged tanigue (mackerel) with fermented rice and mushroom, and banana leaf cake with rice and fresh and fermented white bean. There’s also an excellent cocktail menu where the fermentation theme continues, so prepare the palate for bold, funky and bitter flavors.” The restaurant opened in 2019.

Meanwhile, Toyo Eatery is no newcomer to the list: after opening in 2016, it won 2018’s One To Watch award from the same list, and entered the list in 2019 at No. 43. It had also placed as No. 49 in 2021. This year, it had also won the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award.

Headed by chef Jordy Navarra and his wife May, Mr. Navarra had worked at one of the world’s top restaurants, England’s The Fat Duck.

The website says, “With both à la carte and tasting options, Toyo Eatery presents Filipino ingredients in modern ways, playing with fermentation and preservation techniques to create the boldest flavors. The signature dish is a collection of 18 vegetables in a unique salad, named Bahay Kubo after a popular Tagalog children’s folk song. Other highlights include an adaptation of a popular street food pork barbecue dish, served three ways, and the Tortang Talong eggplant omelette with banana catsup.”

As for the sustainability nod, half its menu is now either vegan or vegetarian, and it had eliminated beef from its repertoire in 2022.

Meanwhile, the top restaurant for this year is Bangkok’s Le Du, which has been climbing up the Asia’s 50 Best List since 2017.

The list in full follows:

1. Le Du, Bangkok

2. Sézanne, Tokyo

3. Nusara, Bangkok

4. Den, Tokyo

5. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok

6. Odette, Singapore

7. Florilège, Tokyo

8. La Cime, Osaka

9. Sorn, Bangkok

10. Narisawa, Tokyo

11. Labyrinth, Singapore

12. Sazenka, Tokyo

13. The Chairman, Hong Kong

14. Villa Aida, Wakayama

15. Mosu, Seoul

16. Masque, Mumbai

17. Meta, Singapore

18. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

19. Indian Accent, New Delhi

20. Ode, Tokyo

21. Zén, Singapore

22. Sühring, Bangkok

23. Onjium, Seoul

24. Burnt Ends, Singapore

25. Euphoria, Singapore

26. Cloudstreet, Singapore

27. Les Amis, Singapore

28. Mingles, Seoul

29. Neighborhood, Hong Kong

30. Avartana, Chennai

31. Ensue, Shenzhen

32. Cenci, Kyoto

33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, Bangkok

34. Da Vittorio Shanghai, Shanghai

35. Potong, Bangkok

36. Born, Singapore

37. Wing, Hong Kong

38. Raan Jay Fai, Bangkok

39. Wing Lei Palace, Macau

40. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City

41. Mono, Hong Kong

42. Toyo Eatery, Manila

43. Sichuan Moon, Macau

44. L’Effervescence, Tokyo

45. Mume, Taipei

46. Baan Tepa, Bangkok

47. Born & Bred, Seoul

48. Metiz, Makati

49. Caprice, Hong Kong

50. Refer, Beijing

— Joseph L. Garcia