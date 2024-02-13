THE ROCK & ROLL Hall of Fame on Saturday unveiled its nominees for 2024, with singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, the queen of Christmas hits, and Cher, the Goddess of Pop, making the list for the first time.

Other debut nominees include rock stalwarts Foreigner and Peter Frampton, funk legends Kool & the Gang, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, Britpop icons Oasis, the soulful Sade, and Sinéad O’Connor. Ozzy Osbourne, following his previous induction with Black Sabbath, is recognized for his solo career.

R&B star Mary J. Blige makes the list for a second time, with 10 of the 15 acts on the ballot for the first time.

To be considered for this honor, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The final list will be announced in late April.

The ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, will be livestreamed on Disney+ and a special broadcast will air on ABC, which will be available on Hulu the following day. — Reuters