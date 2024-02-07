Arts & Culture (02/07/24)

1 of 7

Exhibit showcases Chinese Zodiac animals

TWENTY-seven-year-old artist Nina Bantoto, who is diagnosed with autism, has an ongoing solo exhibit titled “Enter the Dragon” at Galerie Joaquin. The exhibit showcases her fascination with the Chinese Zodiac animals, perfectly suited to the upcoming Year of the Dragon. Ms. Bantoto and her parents established Arte Autismo Filipino (AAF) in 2019, a social enterprise composed of parents and their artistic children with autism. Ms. Bantoto’s favorite mediums are acrylic paints, watercolor, charcoal, and colored pencils, and recently, she started working on digital art. Her exhibit runs until Feb. 15 at the Galerie Joaquin at the Podium Mall, Ortigas, Mandaluyong City.

Silverlens presents Pacita Abad solo exhibition

THE landmark exhibition “Love is Like a Heat Wave,” featuring works by the late Filipina-American artist Pacita Abad, celebrates the 20th anniversary of her iconic Cultural Center of the Philippines exhibition, “Circles in My Mind” (which was the final presentation of the artist’s work before her passing in 2004). The pieces in the new show are part of a series of works on paper produced during her residency at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute (STPI) in 2003, where she explored her longstanding interest in color and material culture. Rounding out the exhibition are Ms. Abad’s rarely exhibited floral oil-on-paper monoprints, created during her residence in Jakarta in the late 1990s. “Love Is Like a Heat Wave” is on view the Silverlens Gallery Manila, 2263 Don Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati City, until March 16.

Miss Saigon run extended, tickets now available

DUE to the enthusiastic response from the Filipino audience, GMG Productions has announced the final extension dates of Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Miss Saigon in Manila. The production will now run until May 12 at The Theatre at Solaire. The cast is led by Abigail Adriano as Kim, Seann Miley Moore as the Engineer, Nigel Huckle as Chris, Laurence Mossman as Thuy, Kiara Dario as Gigi, Sarah Morrison as Ellen, and Lewis Francis as John. Tickets to the new playdates are available onlinethrough TicketWorld.

British Council to give grants to Filipino art projects

THE British Council is now accepting applications for its International Collaboration Grants, a £1-million grant program designed to foster innovative artistic and cultural collaborations between the UK and the Philippines. Applicants in the Philippines can apply for grants of up to £75,000 (P5 million), for projects that enable genuine international collaboration between the UK and partner countries. Projects can address any theme and are required to include at least one UK-based organization and one organization based in the Philippines. An information session will be held on Feb. 13 and 14 while the deadline for applications is on April 30. For more details, visit https://www.britishcouncil.org/arts/international-collaboration-grants.

AFM, Qube, Eskinita Art Farm present exhibit

THE exhibit “Cross Currents,” co-produced by Alliance Française de Manille, Qube Gallery, and Eskinita Art Farm as part of the “10 Days Before Art Fair Philippines,” presents artists from Luzon and the Visayas in an exhibit in Makati. It highlights the diverse artistic heritage of these regions and offers a visual narrative that traces the evolution of contemporary art in the Philippines, deeply rooted in cultural history. The exhibit runs until March 9 at the AFM Gallery on 209 Nicanor Garcia Street, Makati City.

Fundacion Sansó artworks as Valentine’s gifts

THIS Valentine’s Day, lovers and art lovers can get their gifts from the Fundacion Sansó Museum Shop, which recently launched their latest collection of art prints and gifts. These include elegant Sansó fans that come in florals and soothing landscapes, Sansó-print ceramic his-and-hers mugs with matching coasters, silk scarves and twinning T-Shirts in various designs, and bohemian blouses done in collaboration with Inday Cadapan. Check these items out at the Fundacion Sansó Museum Shop on 32 V. Cruz St., Brgy. Sta. Lucia, San Juan, or shop online at fundacionsanso.shop.

Dr. Renato Cheng exhibition at ArtistSpace

FOR Dr. Renato Cheng, painting is not work; it’s a joyous expression, and his latest exhibition, “Landscape Memories,” showcases pieces that are romantic renditions of nature. Some offer optical illusions, where colors shift and transform. They are currently on view until Feb. 20 at ArtistSpace at the Ayala Museum Annex on Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City.