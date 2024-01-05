2024 concerts: A full calendar of live shows

1 of 4

A STAR-STUDDED lineup awaits music lovers as both local and international acts are gearing up to perform on stage throughout the year. Whether it’s pop favorites, balladeers, rock bands, rap trailblazers, or indie darlings, there will be something for everyone up ahead.

Here is a rundown of live music this year — so far.

Yesung’s Unfading Sense

Jan. 6

The Korean singer and member of veteran K-pop group Super Junior, Yesung will stage his solo show, Unfading Sense, following the release of his solo album of the same name in October 2023. He will be performing at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Circus Music Festival 3

Jan. 6 – 7

Over at the Circuit Makati Events Grounds, the third part in the Circus Music Festival series kicks off on Jan. 6 and 7. It has Ely Buendia headlining on the first day, along with acts like Juan Karlos, Silent Sanctuary, Armi Millare, Mayonnaise, 6Cyclemind, and many more. On the second day, the headliners are Parokya ni Edgar and Kamikazee, with musicians like Zack Tabudlo, Al James, Unique Salonga, Sponge Cola, and more keeping the ball rolling.

Seventeen’s FOLLOW

Jan. 13 – 14

K-pop boy group Seventeen is returning to the country for a two-night concert this January at the Philippine Sports Stadium at Ciudad de Victoria in Bocaue, Bulacan, as part of their FOLLOW concert tour. However, members Jeonghan and S. COUPS will be absent due to “rehabilitation treatment and recovery” from injuries.

Mark Tuan’s The Other Side

Jan. 14

Rapper and GOT7 member Mark Tuan will be performing at the SM North EDSA Skydome on Jan. 14 for the Asian leg of his The Other Side tour. His show is organized by concert promoter PULP Live World.

Nyoy Volante and Klarisee de Guzman

Jan. 19

Star Magic Music Room presents Nyoy Volante, considered by some to be the “King of Philippine Acoustic Pop,” and Soul singer Klarisse de Guzman collaborating for a show this January. It will take place at the Vue Bar of the Bellevue Manila Hotel in Muntinlupa.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres

Jan. 19 – 20

British rock band Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour will be making a stop in the Philippines — their second-ever visit — this time performing at the Philippine Arena at Ciudad de Victoria in Bocaue, Bulacan, for two nights. OPM singer Jikamarie will be the opening act for both nights.

NCT 127’s The Unity

Jan. 21

K-pop group NCT 127 will be flying in this month for their third tour, The Unity. The nine-member boy group will be performing at Bulacan’s Philippines Sports Stadium, brought to the country by PULP Live World.

Melanie Martinez’s PORTALS

Jan. 23

Alternative-pop singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez will stage a show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Her tour, Portals, is named after her newest album which she is promoting. It will be a standing-room only concert.

The Rose’s Dawn to Dusk

Jan. 26

South Korean indie-rock band The Rose is returning to the Philippines a year after their first visit, this time taking the stage of Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City. In addition to concert tickets, they are allowing meet-and-greets, soundcheck access, Q&A sessions, and exclusive merchandise for VIP packages.

The Jets

Jan. 26 and 27

The Jets, the American 1980s family pop band, known for hits like “Crush on You,” “You Got It All,” and many more, is returning to the country for a two-night concert. They will be performing at the Newport Performing Arts Theater at Newport City in Pasay City.

Brent Faiyaz’s It’s A Wasteland

Jan. 28

Live Nation PH is bringing R&B singer-songwriter Brent Faiyaz to the Philippines for a one-night performance at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. It will be the Manila stop of his It’s A Wasteland tour.

ENHYPEN’s Fate

Feb. 3

The seven-piece K-pop boy group ENHYPEN will be back in the country over a year after their first visit. On Feb. 3, they will make history as the first act to individually headline a show at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac which is part of their Fate tour in Asia.

Mr. Streisand

Feb. 10

Some of the country’s best singers — Michael de Mesa, Arman Ferrer, Audie Gemora, Franco Laurel, Jett Pangan, and Michael Williams — will perform in a concert featuring a repertoire of Barbra Streisand songs. With stage direction by Mark Bautista and music direction by Rony Fortich, the concert will be held at the Music Museum at the Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan.

SCRUBB

Feb. 10

Thai duo Scrubb, composed of Thawatpon Wongboonsiri and Torpong Chantabubpha, will be in the Philippines in February. Their concert will take place at the 123 Block Mandala Park in Mandaluyong.

ILYSM… A Valentine Harana Concert

Feb. 13

This multi-act concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum features Arthur Nery, Adie, Rob Deniel, MRLD, Janine Tenoso, and Rhodessa, with special guest, Alamat.

Julia Fordham’s A Valentine Concert

Feb. 16

For the season of love, Julia Fordham will be holding a concert on Feb. 16 with “Asia’s Romantic Balladeer” Christian Bautista as guest. A Valentine Concert will be held at The Theater at Solaire in Parañaque.

Sungha Jung

Feb. 16

Korean acoustic singer and guitar player Sungha Jung will return to the country to serenade Filipino audiences on Feb. 16 at the SM Skydome, SM City North EDSA in Quezon City. The show is organized by KBeam Events.

Rivermaya’s The Reunion

Feb. 17

Filipino alt-rock band Rivermaya is digging deep into their three-decade-long career and bringing back the original lineup to play their biggest hits. Bamboo Mañalac, Rico Blanco, Nathan Azarcon, and Mark Escueta will take the stage and perform together for the first time since the late 1990s at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

Jonas Brothers’ Five Albums. One Night.

Feb. 22

Those who grew up as Disney kids will be thrilled to relive those memories at the Jonas Brothers’ Manila concert on Feb. 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Parañaque. Ovation Productions is bringing the Five Albums. One Night world tour to Manila.

Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival

Feb. 24 – 25

The second edition of the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival will be bigger than the inaugural edition last year according to its organizers. International headliners Pale Waves and The Band Camino are coming to play while the local lineup boasts heavy hitters like Juan Karlos, Itchyworms, Urbandub, Sandwich, Chicosci, Syd Hartha, Rico Blanco, and more. It will take place at the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Muntinlupa City.

Eric Moo

March 1

To start off March, the Malaysian-Chinese singer Eric Moo will bring his Mandopop ballads live to the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

Jeff Satur’s Space Shuttle No. 8

March 2

The Manila leg of Thai singer-actor Jeff Satur’s Space Shuttle No. 8 Asia Tour will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, care of Live Nation PH.

Ed Sheeran’s +-=÷×

March 9

Irish pop sensation Ed Sheeran will be bringing his +-=÷× tour (pronounced Mathematics tour) to Manila. He will be playing at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque with special guest Calum Scott.

Wanderland Music and Arts Festival

March 9 – 10

For its 10th edition, Wanderland will be returning to the Filinvest City Events Grounds in Alabang. Beach rock singer Jack Johnson will headline day one, leading performers like Novo Amor, Parcels, Ena Mori, Paolo Sandejas, Jeff Bernat, Beenzino, and more. The day two lineup has yet to be announced.

wave to earth’s The First Era

March 11 and 13

Korean indie band wave to earth is returning to Manila in March. As part of their The First Era tour, they will have a two-day concert on March 11 and 13 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. The act added the second show after tickets for the March 11 concert quickly sold out.

Slash’s The River Is Rising

March 12

Slash of Guns N’ Roses will once again visit Manila, this time with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, a group made up of Alter Bridge guitarist Myles Kennedy, Todd Kerns, Brent Fitz, and Frank Sidoris. The guitar-heavy rock concert will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

Rod Stewart’s One Last Time

March 13

Rod Stewart, one of the bestselling pop-rock performers of all time, will be back in the Philippines to perform many of his beloved hits. His one-night only show will be in March at the Mall of Asia Arena in Parañaque.

Janet Jackson’s Together Again World Tour

March 13

Pop-R&B superstar Janet Jackson will be back in Manila for the first time in over a decade. She is bringing her Together Again world tour to the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival

March 15 – 17

The Malasimbo Music and Arts Festival will again be held in Puerto Galera, Mindoro, marking the festival’s comeback since it was last held in 2020. It will feature Ichika Nito, Dilaw, the Blue Rats, and other performers.

PULP SUMMER SLAM XX: Worlds Collide

March 23

The first Pulp Summer Slam since the COVID-19 pandemic hit will feature foreign metal bands Parkway Drive, Story of the Year, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Rolling Quartz, Prompts, and more. It will take place at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City.

James Taylor

April 8

Singer-songwriter James Taylor is bringing his timeless classics to fans in Manila for the first time in almost three decades. His show is set to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Parañaque.

Boys Like Girls

April 20

American rock band Boys Like Girls is bringing their Spring concert tour to the Philippines with a one-night show at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Incubus

April 25

The distinct 1990s and early 2000s sound of the American rock band Incubus will again be held live in the Philippines in April. Brandon Boyd and the rest of the band last performed in the country in 2018. This time the Manila leg of their Asia tour will be at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Niall Horan’s The Show

May 13

Irish soloist of One Direction fame Niall Horan will be in the country in May for his The Show world tour. Organized by Live Nation PH, his Mall of Asia Arena concert is taking place on May 13.

IVE’s Show What I Have

July 13

Starship Entertainment’s leading girl group IVE is returning to Manila for their first world tour, Show What I Have. The show, care of Live Nation PH, will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 13. — Brontë H. Lacsamana