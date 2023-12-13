Arts & Culture (12/13/23)

1 of 8

M Conversations looks at PHL and UK

M Conversations presents Parallel Histories:

Moving Image from the Philippines and the United Kingdom (UK) on Dec. 16, 2-3 p.m. at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila. This public program is in line with the exhibition, “Parallel Histories: Moving Image from the Philippines and the United Kingdom,” featuring the works of experimental filmmakers working in the Philippines and the United Kingdom from 1990 onwards and the historical parallels between them. The collection of works in the exhibit portrays experiences and artistic visions influenced by cultural, social, and political conflicts of their respective eras and milieu. The program pairs Filipino and British moving image works that respond to these sweeping changes — and in most instances protest their course. The conversation will be between curator Erwin Romulo and artists Timmy Harn and Jim Lumbera from the art and film collective Tito & Tita. The discussion will delve into the connections drawn by Filipino and British artists in the exhibition, their explorations with the language of moving image, as well as the technology that made it all possible. The exhibition is presented in partnership with the British Council in the Philippines, the Institute of Contemporary Arts and LUX in London. The Metropolitan Museum of Manila is found at the Mariano K. Tan Center, 30th St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Christmas concert at Yuchengco Museum

Embrace the spirit of the season at Paskong Cuerdas: A Christmas Concert for the Benefit of Family Wellness Center Foundation, Inc. The concert will be on Dec. 16, 4 p.m., at YSpace at the Yuchengco Museum. Performing in the show are The PIMA Guitar Quartet — Patrick Roxas, Iqui Vinculado, Monching Carpio, Adrik Cristobal — and soprano Stefanie Quintin. The concert is presented by Yuchengco Museum and the Guitar Friends, in cooperation with the Friends for Cultural Concerns of the Philippines and the Ayala Amity Diamond 101 Lions Club. Regular tickets cost P750 (available at https://bit.ly/49IWVML) while special tickets for students, seniors, PWDs, YGC employees and embassy employees in RCBC Plaza cost P550 (available at https://bit.ly/40ENz0B). Meanwhile, currently on view at the museum is the exhibit “Blue Horizons” by Glenn A. Bautista, curated from RCBC’s corporate art collection. It is on view at the 3rd Floor, Bridgeway Gallery. The museum is at the RCBC Plaza, corner Ayala and Senator Gil J. Puyat Aves., Makati.

RV Basco solo exhibition at Galleria Nicolas

VISUAL artist RV Basco has always been fascinated with the dichotomy of looking into an adult’s frame of mind through the eyes of a wandering child. This fascination is explored in “Chamber of Reflection,” his latest solo exhibition at Galleria Nicolas where his characters enter an enigmatic terrain surrounded by a body of water. Here, his art aims to reveal unspoken truths about the challenges of growing up. “Chamber of Reflection” is on view until Dec. 17 at Galleria Nicolas, Greenbelt 5, Legazpi Street, Makati.

Modeka Art presents group show ‘Art Unconfined’

IN celebration of a vibrant year, Modeka Art has unveiled the group show “Art Unconfined,” bringing together 39 artists from various backgrounds and stages of their careers. Given an environment of inclusivity and creative exploration, the artists fill Modeka Art’s main floor with a diverse tapestry of ideas, perspectives, and cultural influences. It features over 120 small-scale artworks, all within an 8×8 inches format, which represent a wide range of mediums, including painting, print, photography, and mixed media. The exhibition runs until Jan. 6, 2024, at Modeka Art, 20A La Fuerza Plaza 1, 2241 Don Chino Roces Ave., Makati.

Imahica Art presents yearend group exhibition

IMAHICA Art recently opened its yearend group exhibition, “Reflections and Resonance,” a showcase of artworks that transcend the conventional boundaries of creative expression. It puts on the spotlight over 70 artworks by 44 artists, each giving a glimpse of the infinite through their art. The exhibition runs until Jan. 7, 2024, at Imahica Art Gallery, 2A Lee Gardens, Shaw Blvd. corner Lee St., Mandaluyong.

Roland Rosacay holds show at The Redwood

AT Roland Rosacay’s 24th one-man show, “Color Blurred,” colors mingle and lines blur, allowing life’s repeats to play out. As a visual investigation of the cycles that define our lives, Mr. Rosacay’s works connect with the rhythms of existence through a palette of blue, black, and red with an overlay of repeated, similar yet somewhat different patterns. “Color Blurred” runs until Jan. 7, 2024, at The Redwood Café & Art Space, 26 Timog Ave., Quezon City.

Pongbayog solo exhibition at Alliance Française

ALLIANCE Française de Manille and DF Art Agency have opened Pongbayog’s 7th solo exhibition, “Light In Us,” which offers a personal glimpse into the artist’s connection with faith, light, and artistic expression. The exhibition is inspired by the biblical verse Matthew 5:16: “Let your light shine before others that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” Like his usual play of light and shadows in a palette of monochromatic colors, Pongbayog dives deep into spiritual illumination and paints the canvas with abstract stories of his reflections. “Light In Us” runs until Jan. 20, 2024, at the AFM Gallery, 209 Nicanor Garcia St., Makati.

Vinyl on Vinyl, 0917 Lifestyle collaborate on fashion

Vinyl on Vinyl and 0917 Lifestyle redefine the boundaries of wearable art through a collaboration. This exclusive range was crafted in partnership with Filipino artists Mark Weigh, Mimaaaaaaaaw, and Seeweirdo (a.k.a. Gene Rhobi E. Delos Reyes). The 0917 x Vinyl on Vinyl collection offers a selection of apparel, lifestyle accessories, and unique novelty items, each piece echoing the flair and vision of the featured artists. The items are not just fashion statements but also pieces of art that bring a touch of the gallery into everyday life. The 0917 Lifestyle x Vinyl on Vinyl collection is available at 0917lifestyle.com, the 0917 BHS Pop-Up Booth, and selected Globe Stores.

Renalli holds 3rd solo show

A visual artist, brand designer, and entrepreneur, Renalli is holding her 3rd solo art exhibit “Expressive Bliss” featuring her latest abstract paintings, until the end of the month at ArtistSpace. Her style is characterized by heavy textures and a distinct gold touch. She has shown her work in multiple galleries, group exhibitions, and organizations both in the Philippines and abroad. ArtistSpace is at Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City.

Paintings that inspire hope this holiday season

When RC Manrique-Santos and her then-boyfriend — now husband — were still dating, they would frequent Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas to hang out, catch the latest movies or grab a bite to eat. Many years later, the couple has been blessed with three children and Ms. Manrique-Santos has returned to painting, a childhood interest that her mother encouraged and helped cultivate. At the Philippine Women’s University in Manila where she went for college, RC took up AB Communications as well as several Fine Arts units. Her mother supported her daughter’s creative pursuits and would remind her to always take care for her hands. Two years ago, her mother passed away. “She was my No. 1 fan. I am so sad she’s not here to witness my first solo show but I know she is proud of me, watching from above.” Her exhibit of abstract works is called “Spes in Cruce (Hope in the Cross),” on view until Jan. 2, 2024, at ARTablado in Robinsons Galleria.

Damosa Land, Provenance gallery hold exhibit for a cause

Damosa Land, Inc. and Provenance Art Gallery partnered for a charitable art exhibition at the Damosa Diamond Tower and featured artists from Manila, benefiting the children of the Down Syndrome Association of the Philippines (Davao Chapter) and the House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer. Entitled “There Are No Boundaries,” the exhibit showcased a unique fusion of various artistic expression. “This event is our way of expressing gratitude and giving back to our local communities, particularly the children of Down Syndrome Association and House of Hope Foundation, as we believe that art has the power to inspire positive change,” said Ricardo Lagdameo, President of Damosa Land, in a statement. Twenty-seven artists collaborated in the art exhibit. A portion of the proceeds of the sales plus the donations collected will be given to the chosen beneficiaries.

* Note that tickets include access to the Museum’s exhibits on the Event Day