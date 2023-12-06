Arts & Culture (12/06/23)

1 of 2

Journey to Bethlehem musical film in SM

JOURNEY to Bethlehem, a live-action Christmas musical that stars Fiona Palomo, Milo Manheim, and Antonio Banderas, weaves classic Christmas melodies with humor, faith, and new pop songs in a retelling of the nativity story. It will be shown exclusively in SM Cinemas starting Dec. 6, just in time for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Journey to Bethlehem is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Mythological creatures in ballet about teenage bullying

ADA, Lundag sa Hiwaga, a dance performance that features Philippine mythical creatures, will be staged on Dec. 11 and 12, 1 and 7 p.m., at the 5F Theater of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila. A tale of self-discovery and the effects of teenage bullying, the story centers on the life of high school student Ada, who suddenly faced day-to-day intimidation from her once close friend Maggie after an incident during a wholesome game. With her lost confidence and morale, she found hope after she discovered and entered the magical world called Hiwaga, inhabited by mythological beings such as bakunawa (a serpent-like dragon), diwata (fairies), duwende (dwarfs), and kapre (tree demon). They all assisted her to open up with her true identity. The 90-minute production will showcase the student-artists of the Dance Program. Tickets are available at P600. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/benildearts.

LEAF Awards deadline for nominations extended

THE PHILIPPINE LEAF Awards is extending its deadline for the submission of nominations to Dec. 10. It is aiming for broader participation of outstanding individuals and entities in the live entertainment, performing arts, fashion, and festivals categories. Meanwhile, it announced the recipients of this year’s Beacon for Culture and Arts Award include National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, former National Commission for Culture and the Arts Chairman and Cultural Center of the Philippines President Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso, Congressman Christopher “Toff” De Venecia, Halili-Cruz School of Dance Artistic and Creative Director Dr. Shirley Halili-Cruz, and Tarlac Governor Susan Yap. These individuals were recognized for “their exemplary leadership and innovation through their governance, advocacy, and programs, leaving a lasting impact on the culture and arts sector.” The awarding ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2024 at 1 p.m., at the Metropolitan Theater in Plaza Bonifacio, Manila.

Yuchengco Museum hosts guitar quartet concert

THE CHRISTMAS concert Paskong Cuerdas will take place on Dec. 16, 4 p.m., in the YSpace at the Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Makati. For the benefit of Family Wellness Center Foundation, Inc., it is presented by the Yuchengco Museum and the Guitar Friends. The PIMA Guitar Quartet and soprano Stefanie Quintin will perform festive tunes in time for the Christmas season. Tickets cost P750 while students, seniors, PWDs, Yuchengco employees, and embassy employees in RCBC Plaza can enter for P550.

The Nutcracker at Newport Performing Arts Theater

THE CHRISTMAS ballet The Nutcracker will be performed at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Dec. 16 at 3 and 8 p.m., and on Dec. 17 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. The Cultural Center of the Philippines, in partnership with Zonta Club Metro Greenhills, Soroptomist SI Founder Manila, and Rotary Club of Makati Premier District, presents the Philippine Ballet Theatre of the holiday classic which follows Clara in her journey of toys coming to life, dancing and frolicking in the Land of Sweets. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.

The Sandbox Collective unveils 2024 lineup

FOR its 10th anniversary next year, the theater company The Sandbox Collective will be staging three plays in 2024, all stories with themes of discovery, growing pains, and coming of age. The season will begin in February with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, an award-winning Broadway musical about an eclectic group of six spelling championship competitors. It will be directed by Missy Maramara, with Rony Fortich as musical director, and will run from February to March at the PowerMac Center Spotlight Theater, Circuit Makati. Next will be the sci-fi musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, one of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, to be directed by Toff De Venecia, with musical direction by Ejay Yatco. It will run from July to August at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC, Taguig. Finally, the season will end with the Manila premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, to be directed by Jenny Jamora. It will run for three weeks in November at the Zobel De Ayala Recital Hall at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater.