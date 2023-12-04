Style (12/04/23)

1 of 5

Seiko releases PHL limited edition Prospex timepiece

SEIKO has released a Philippine limited edition Prospex watch that was inspired by the Ifugao Rice Terraces. The Philippine collection was launched back in 2020 with a design inspired by the Tubbataha Reefs. The new Philippine limited edition Prospex watch’s movement (caliber 4R35, automatic with manual winding, a power reserve of approximately 41 hours, and 23 jewels), case (stainless steel and bezel with ceramic display, sapphire crystal with magnifier, anti-reflective coating on inner surface, and LumiBrite on hand, indexes, and bezel), as well as ridging etched on the face are reminiscent of the Ifugao Rice Terraces. There are only 1,500 pieces. For this endeavor, Seiko partnered with Save The Ifugao Terraces Movement (SITMo), the non-stock, non-profit, non-government organization formed by the Philippine Rural Reconstruction Movement. Extending its help to the preservation and conservation of the Ifugao Rice Terraces, which is in constant threat of deterioration, a portion of the proceeds from the sales of the new watch will be donated to the NGO. There are Seiko Boutiques at Power Plant Mall, SM Aura, Glorietta 1, SM Megamall Bldg. B, SM North EDSA, SM Seaside, Mitsukoshi BGC, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM City Cebu, and Ayala Center Cebu. To shop online and for more information, head to https://shop.seikoboutique.com.ph/ or follow @SeikoPhilippines on Instagram and @official.seikophilippines on Facebook.

Swarovski’s holiday gifts

Swarovski has a festive selection of gifts and adornments to celebrate the holiday season. There are several holiday jewelry lines. Luna is inspired by the moon, transforming its crescent shape into an array of jewelry pieces with a punk edge, glittering with complex pavé, sharp angles, and radiant spheres. The Mesmera line is opulent and elaborate, made with bold, translucent crystals. A constellation of crystals, clustered together in shades of blue and white make up the Gema line. The Matrix line’s designs are in constant flow, with strands of clear and colored crystals. Swarovski also has its holiday home décor pieces. Its Annual Edition hanging ornaments have been sought-after collectibles since 1991. The Star designs in 2023 are inspired by the harmony of nature and science. Available in classic or 3D form, and suspended by grosgrain ribbons, each is a symbol of festive warmth and light. The Holiday Cheers collection is a celebration of the season’s most heartwarming traditions. This year, they range from gingerbread decorations and striped candy, through to charming nutcrackers and a cheeky elf — all wrapped up in festive red, white, and green. The Holiday Magic Collection is made up of crystallized adornments. Matching glowing gold tones with bright clear crystals, the 2023 designs include an angel in flight, as well as three light-catching stars in assorted sizes. Meanwhile, Swarovski’s family of iconic characters welcomes new crystalized pieces in 2023, including a shining green version of Mo the cow, as well as a pair of cute Kris Bears, who celebrate their 30th year with a piece of striped candy. The full Swarovski collection is now available in-store or online at trunc.ph, Rustans.com, and Zalora.com.ph. In the Philippines, Swarovski is available in Rustan’s Alabang, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, and Rustan’s Ayala Cebu. Swarovski is also available through boutiques at Alabang Town Center, Glorietta, Newport Mall, TriNoma Mall, Power Plant Mall, and SM Mall of Asia.

Merrell opens its doors in Greenhills Mall

Merrell’s latest concept store is located in the newly revamped Greenhills Mall in San Juan. At the 2nd floor of the Main Mall, this new store showcases Merrell’s outdoor footwear, including the popular Moab line (28 million pairs sold worldwide), along with the Hydro Moc clog. The store features a clean and organic design with nature-inspired elements and textures. The space houses an extensive collection of footwear, catering to both outdoor enthusiasts and sneaker aficionados. Available are styles ranging from performance-driven hikers like the iconic Moab to stylish, street-ready options such as the Hydro Moc, Hydro Runner, and the comfy Hut Ultra sandals collection. There are also innovative trail runners, after-sport shoes, and sandals. Merrell has ongoing holiday promos. Shoppers can receive a free Merrell Watch for every single receipt worth P10,000 across all Merrell concept stores nationwide until Dec. 31. Shoppers who purchase Hydro Moc will also receive a free pair of laces for every pair they purchase. Merrell has stores at SM Megamall, Glorietta 3, TriNoma, SM North EDSA Annex, SM Fairview, Gateway Mall, Greenhills Mall, Robinson’s Place Manila, Festival Mall Alabang, SM Southmall, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM City Baguio, SM City Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, SM City Iloilo, SM City Davao, SM Lanang Premier, Ayala Centrio Mall, and selected specialty stores and department stores nationwide. For more information visit Merrell online at merrell.com.ph, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MerrellPhilippines and follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @Merrell_PH.

Painless hair removal with Ulike Air3 & Air+

Women can have varying opinions on whether they should remove their body hair or let it grow. Those investing in body hair removal, it’s always important to find a method that’s not only effective, but also doesn’t damage the skin. Enter Ulike’s Air3 and Air+, two revolutionary IPL (intense pulsed lighting) hair removal devices that can be used at home. IPL uses gentle light therapy that is completely painless, is not damaging or causes unnecessary redness to the skin. The Air3 is equipped with Sapphire Ice Cool technology that soothes the skin. It also has an AutoGlide mode that delivers a super quick flash every 0.7 seconds. The Air+’s Diamond Blue Ice Cool also leaves a soothing sensation to the skin. Ulike Air3 and Air+ can zap body hair in a matter of seconds. Results are visible in three weeks. They are also designed for delivering long-term hair reduction. Both the Air3 and Air+ are lightweight devices that can easily be used on various areas, from underarms to the bikini area. The Air3 is only 271 gm, making it a travel-friendly device. Meanwhile, the Air+ is only 284 gm and good for women with thick hair. The Air3 has three different power modes, which allows the user to personalize their hair removal process based on different treatment locations. The Air+, on the other hand, has five power modes. The Air3 and the Air+ are available via Ulike’s online store on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

Rihanna’s creeper is back

Rihanna’s iconic creeper is back — bigger, bolder and “phatter” than ever. Imagined, designed, and named by Rihanna, the Creeper Phatty takes the classic Creeper to the extreme with an oversized design, stacked gum sole, and bold pops of color. This new twist on the FENTY x PUMA Creeper is available in three colors for all ages and genders. The original Creeper launched back in September of 2015, a platformed version of Puma’s iconic Suede sneaker. This silhouette was named Shoe of the Year by Footwear News in 2016 and not only transformed sneaker culture but sparked Puma’s brand impact and relevance over the past decade. The Creeper Phatty is wrapped in suede, with a padded and debossed formstrip, debossed Fenty logo on the tongue, laces with gold aglets, and a stacked gum sole. This drop offers three distinct colorways — iconic black and white, extra-bright blue and green, and lavender and cherry red. The FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty is now available at Puma Stores at Glorietta 3, Shangri-La Plaza, Eastwood Mall, the Venice Grand Canal Mall, McKinley Hill and Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu City. It is also available at Capital stores (SM Aura, TriNoma, Festival, Glorietta), and Footlocker (Glorietta, Filinvest Festival, Seaside Cebu, Ayala Bay Mall, Eastwood, Araneta Gateway, Ayala Capitol Bacolod and TriNoma). It is also available online on PUMA.com.

M&S introduces Flexifit Lace

Marks and Spencer (M&S) is introducing its new Flexifit Lace collection. Following the success of the existing M&S Flexifit range, which was first launched in 2018, this new range features modern, botanical-inspired lace lingerie styles, underpinned with the bestselling Flexifit Lace technology providing elevated, everyday lingerie styles to extend an existing wardrobe. Bras and panties are designed with sustainably sourced, four-way stretch lace fabric, with no Visible Panty Line (VPL) finishes, providing light control shaping to gently contour the silhouette whilst ensuring maximum comfort. Styles are crafted from foliage patterned lace for a feminine feel. The Push-Up Bra features full padded cups for a rounded silhouette and underwire for extra support. The Full Cup Bra is gently padded for a flattering shape, support and lift whilst the Minimiser Bra uses a clever smoothing design to reduce the bust by up to one cup size. M&S Philippines carries the Flexifit Lace shapewear range in black and rose quartz with options for leaf patterned designs and scallop edges around a plunge neckline. Choose between covered styles in a turtleneck or show some skin in deeper necklines and slim straps. The Flexifit Lace shapewear is found at selected M&S stores: Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Mall of Asia and SM Aura.