Style (01/08/24)

1 of 3

Kickstart 2024 with new shoes

WITH the New Year comes opportunities to take a step in the right direction. It’s also an easy reason to buy new shoes. Here are some pairs to help the user stride confidently into 2024 with a fresh look. Keds, the women’s sneaker brand, is ringing in the Lunar New Year with the special edition CNY Champion sneaker in leather. This shoe boasts gold-toned eyelets, a red footbed with a gold foil Keds logo, and a dragon embellishment. It comes with a shiny golden chain and a dragon charm, symbolizing power, good luck, and honor. Then there are Keds new high-top Skyler sneakers. It features a convenient side zipper for easy-access, a 1.5-inch chunky sole, and a casual silhouette. Shop these shoes and more in Keds stores nationwide and online at www.keds.com.ph. Then there is Merrell’s Moab 3, the outdoor brand’s top-selling hiking shoe with over 28 million pairs sold worldwide. Meanwhile, Merrell’s women’s Accentor 3 Sport is now available with waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX. Check out Merrell’s hiking collection at www.merrell.com.ph and Merrell concept stores nationwide. In addition to their renowned boat shoes, Sperry’s collection of comfortable and stylish sneakers is set to be a staple in a preppy 2024 wardrobe. The Striper II sneaker, highlighted by a 100% recycled cotton upper and the brand’s signature rawhide laces, adds a touch of class. The Pier Wave LTT Sneaker from Sperry is a blend of fashion and sustainability from Sperry’s SeaCycled Collection. With a recycled textured upper for a chic heathered look, this sneaker has vacation vibes all around. Shop these and more at the official web store www.sperry.com.ph and Sperry retail stores nationwide. Strut into the New Year with a new attitude with PONY’s all-new Ellis sneakers in red. Inspired by classic basketball shoes, these kicks are best paired with shorts or baggy jeans. For something a little more understated but still packing a punch, there is PONY’s Ellis sneaker in White/Black. Check out these and more in the official webstore www.pony.com.ph, and department stores across the country.

BOSS marks Lunar New Year with capsule collection

TO CELEBRATE the upcoming Lunar New Year, BOSS has collaborated with novelist and calligrapher Feng Tang on a dragon-themed capsule collection that draws inspiration from traditional Chinese calligraphy. In his collaboration with BOSS, Feng Tang takes cues from Chinese characters and traditional patterns, crafting a modern and minimalist calligraphy style that showcases the dragon character as the hero motif of the collection. The fusion of the pattern featuring twin dragons traversing through jade discs and the BOSS logo is complemented by Feng Tang’s handwritten excerpts from the poem “Luoshen Fu (The Ode to the Goddess of the Luo River)” and additional calligraphy pieces. These exclusive pieces for the Year of the Dragon come in classic red and black tones with milky white accents. The collection features a range of men’s items, from classic collegiate-style baseball jackets and casual sweatshirts to knitwear pieces and T-shirts. Giant calligraphy patterns adorn knit sweaters, sweatshirts showcase the twin dragons traversing through jade discs, with embroidery around the BOSS logo. The BOSS Lunar New Year Capsule is now available in selected BOSS stores globally and on boss.com. In the Philippines, BOSS has stores located at Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, and online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, Zalora.

Fornasetti X Opulence X Heart Collection launched

OPULENCE Design Concept, purveyor of European luxury homeware brands, has come out with the Fornasetti x Opulence x Heart Collection. This is the first time that luxury brand Fornasetti has collaborated with a local Filipino company and with actress and style icon Heart Evangelista. The pieces from the Fornasetti x Opulence x Heart collection showcase a mosaic of gold hearts that, when looking at a distance, form a bigger heart with the iconic face of Lina Cavalieri silhouetted on the plate. The exclusive collection features a plate, a coaster, a teacup and saucer, and a round box, all adorned with Evangelista’s personal design alongside Fornasetti’s iconic motifs. During the collection’s launch, an auction was held to benefit Child Health in Life Development Foundation, Inc., an institution dedicated to raising funds for the pediatric department at the Philippine General Hospital. The auction raised half a million pesos. The collection and more can be seen at the Opulence Design Concept store at the 3rd level of The Podium, 12 ADB Ave., Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong and at www.opulencedesignconcept.com.

Minana Esports, Team Manila collaborate on streetwear

MINANA Esports has an exclusive collaboration with iconic Filipino streetwear brand Team Manila. The result is a limited-edition collection of streetwear which includes two shirts in classic white and black, a hoodie, a versatile tote bag, and an exclusive sticker pack. Minana Esports is also offering a special promotion — a Gift with Purchase (GWP) of 5% off on Ampverse’s game credit platform. These game credits can be used to purchase in-game items, unlock new levels, buy virtual goods, or pay for subscription services to the game. As part of the collaboration, there may be upcoming potential item bundling promotions as part of Ampverse’s Commerce offerings. The limited-edition streetwear collection is available on Tiktok Shop, @minanaesports.