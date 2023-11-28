Entertainment News (11/28/23)

1 of 2

WHEN a head chef falls into a coma, it’s up to his devoted sous-chef to keep their Filipino fine dining restaurant from closing down. This is the plot of Replacing Chef Chico, a series starring Alessandra De Rossi as the sous chef Ella and Sam Milby as the titular chef Chico. Piolo Pascual as the restaurant’s new consultant is the third point in the love triangle. Directed by Dan Villegas, written by Antoinette Jadaone, and produced in association with CS Studios and Project 8 Projects, it is the very first Filipino Netflix Original series. It is now available worldwide on Netflix.

Nuvali sparkles with its annual Fountain of Lights

THE Nuvali Fountain of Lights, an immersive experience on the grounds of Nuvali in Laguna, officially began in mid-November and is now inviting families to come over until January. As a leveled-up water show, it intends to spread cheer to the community during the holidays. This year’s visual spectacle is titled “Seaside Serenade: Muses And Creatures,” put up for the benefit the Priceless Planet Coalition, a global environmental organization committed to restoring 100 million trees by 2025. Around the glorious lakeside view is a host of activities, from the newly installed LED Swing by Avida to Coffee Bean’s stand-alone store. The Nuvali Fountain of Lights runs from Nov. 17 to Jan. 14 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Fridays to Sundays.

Nicole Laurel Asensio, Jeffrey Hidalgo to drop Christmas duet

AFTER a series of music releases that garnered multiple nominations, Nicole Laurel Asensio is set to drop on Dec. 1 a brand-new original Christmas duet entitled “Sana Masaya Ka” with OPM artist Jeffrey Hidalgo. Produced by Gabe Dandan and released under Warner Music, it is a bittersweet duet that unfolds the story between former lovers spending their first holiday season apart. “Because the holiday spirit was still ringing in our ears, I wanted to try writing another Christmas song even if it was creeping close to sunrise. Gabe begun jamming chords with a classic OPM feel and slow jazz accents and I loved them instantly,” said Ms. Asensio on the songwriting process. “Sana Masaya Ka” is set to release on streaming platforms on Dec. 1.

Carpenters Reborn at the Newport Performing Arts Theater

IT WILL be yesterday once more for fans of the phenomenally successful brother-sister duo The Carpenters as the tribute show with Chloe Foston as Karen Carpenter will be coming to Manila. Recreating The Carpenters’ frontwoman and drummer is possible with Ms. Foston’s velvety tones. She has been touring across the world along with the six-piece tribute band Solitaire. The show comes on Dec. 3 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Tickets, ranging from P1,200 to 6,800, are now available via TicketWorld.

Kim Won-Shik stars in reality dating show

THE latest project of Korean actor Kim Won-shik is the upcoming Netflix romantic reality series Love Like a K-Drama, filmed against the enchanting backdrop of Seoul. It promises to deliver a fresh perspective on love, dreams, and friendship that transcends borders and languages. The series will premiere on Nov. 28, with new episodes releasing weekly. The rest of the cast includes the charismatic Song Ji Hyuk, the versatile Lee Tae Gyun, and the charming Kim Dong Kyu.