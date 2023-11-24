Entertainment News (11/24/23)

1 of 2

Spider-Man concert coming to Makati

The Academy Award winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be set to music in a special screening-cum-concert on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier. It is presented by Wilbros Live. The animated movie will be shown on a huge HD screen and will be accompanied by a unique fusion of live orchestra, turntables, and percussion playing the music from the score and soundtrack. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert will be touring more cities around the world. A Sony Pictures Animation film, directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman and written by Phil Lord and Rothman, the movie introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. The music score for the box office hit was composed by Academy Award nominee, multiple Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton, known for his work on movies such as The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Oceans 8, Enola Holmes, The Bad Guys, and Steve Jobs. The hip-hop based film score contains original music complemented by song contributions from Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj. Tickets to the Manila shows will go on sale on Nov. 25 via SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets nationwide. For more information, follow @WilbrosLive on social media.

Open Air Cinema presents Frozen 2

Cinema One embraces the spirit of Christmas with Open Air Cinema One: A Magical Movie Night, which features the Disney blockbuster film Frozen 2 on Dec. 2 at Capitol Commons Park, Pasig City. In partnership with Ortigas Land, Capitol Commons, and Estancia, the outdoor screening event aims to bring together family and friends for a fun day filled with music and movie festivities. Moviegoers can also enjoy musical performances from Allen&Elle, Armi Millare, and Dani Zam. The event will be hosted by Star Magic artist Ai dela Cruz. The outdoor movie screening event will also feature A-Paws fashion show for dogs and cats, food stalls, various booths activities, and on-stage games. Admission is free and to enter the event, download the Ortigas Mall app or be an Ortigas Community Card member.

PHL sets Guinness World Record for Longest Travel Livestream

The Philippines has just set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Travel Livestream lasting for over 26 hours and covering 75 kilometers from Bustos, Bulacan to Rizal Park in Manila. The livestream was part of the Petmaloop Challenge spearheaded by mobile brand TNT of Smart Communications, Inc.), which called on content creators to feature highlights of their hometowns using the micro-vlogging app TikTok. But they could only use one TNT-powered smartphone, which they should pass from one user to another in relay fashion. A total of 33 content creators took on the task, which started in Davao City on Nov. 4 and made its way through other major cities and provinces in Mindanao, the Visayas, and Luzon. But to set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Travel Livestream, the content creators took the Petmaloop Challenge up a notch by livestreaming their journey from Bulacan to Manila without interruption. “I can now confirm that, with 26 hours, 15 minutes, and 29 seconds, TNT has a new Guinness World Record Title! Congratulations!” declared Fumika Fujibuchi, the Official Adjudicator at Guinness World Records, during the awarding. The Petmaloop Challenge did not only exceed the minimum required uninterrupted livestream hours but also fulfilled various criteria set by The Guinness World Records, which included: focusing on real-time travel experiences, emphasizing the significance of sites and cultural locations; ensuring the livestream is accessible to the entire public throughout the entire attempt; and allowing the livestream to take place at multiple venues, provided there are no gaps or interruptions.